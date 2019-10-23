Hempfield’s perfect run through the Lancaster-Lebanon League is complete.
A 3-0 sweep of Elizabethtown in Wednesday night’s L-L girls volleyball title match at Manheim Township capped off a 17-0 season in which the Black Knights did not drop a set.
“To achieve that really means a lot, especially since it’s our senior year,” said Hempfield outside hitter Claire Flood. “You’re doing it with people you’ve played with since middle or elementary school.”
The title is Hempfield’s third straight, 10th in the last 11 years and 18th overall.
The final scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17, but it wasn’t exactly easy as the Knights were not sharp, especially early on.
They made 14 errors in the opening set and found themselves holding a slim 14-13 lead.
“They didn’t come out with as much energy as Elizabethtown did,” said Hempfield coach Andrew Olree. “They got taken back by the way they were playing and were making a lot of unforced errors.”
Leading 21-18, the Knights scored the final three points to close out the set.
“They’ve got a big offensive power and I think we were hesitant because we weren’t quite sure what that offense was going to show us in the first (set),” said Elizabethtown coach Jenna Griest. “It was unfortunate that we couldn’t capitalize off of their service errors.”
Hempfield quickly grabbed control of the second set, taking a 4-0 lead, which grew to 11-4.
“It was just a matter of fixing our errors,” said senior Black Knights middle hitter Jailene Lugo. “We started getting down on ourselves, so we just had to pick our heads up and we did.”
Lugo led the Knights’ offensive attack with 14 kills. Rachel Sipling had 10, while Flood and Kylie Ulrich had seven apiece as Hempfield rolled to a team total of 46.
But the number Olree was more focused on was the 26 errors, which could have been worse had the Knights not cleaned up their game after the 14 mistakes in the opening set.
“That was certainly not what I was hoping for out of them tonight,” Olree said of the mistakes. “Hopefully we got it out of our system now. That was sloppy, but I’ll take it, it was a win.”
The Bears held a 13-10 lead in the third set, but Hempfield rallied with seven unanswered points to regain control.
“We played with a lot of heart,” said Griest. “We knew coming into this that we were the underdogs and we were hoping for a really good underdog story. We hung with them, and when Hempfield made their runs, we fought back.”
Elizabethtown got within 19-16, but the Knights pulled away and closed out the match.
Next up for the Knights? They begin pursuit of their 12th district championship when they take on Section One foe Conestoga Valley in the opening round of the District Three Class 4A tournament Saturday afternoon at 4:30 in Landisville.
“They should be hungry,” said Olree. “We lost in the semis of districts last year. If they want to get to where they’re going, they’re going to have to better than they were tonight.”