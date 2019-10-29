If this was indeed its final match on its home court, Hempfield's senior-laden girls volleyball squad wanted to go out in style.
A win would not only send the Black Knights back to the PIAA tournament, it would, more immediately, set up a match they've been wanting since last fall.
The Knights handled their business by sweeping Dallastown in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal match Tuesday night in Landisville.
“This was a high-energy game," Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. "States was on the line, so Dallastown wanted it just as bad. Those first two sets, they were coming at us. We just had a little bit more offense."
For the unbeaten Knights, a rematch in the semifinals with Cumberland Valley was also on the line and it's going to happen Thursday night at a site and time to be determined.
The Eagles knocked out the Knights in the semifinals a year ago.
“We definitely wanted to play them again,” Hempfield senior middle hitter Jailene Lugo said. “We're just hoping for a different outcome.”
Lugo and fellow middle hitter Kylie Ulrich helped make sure the Knights got a shot at revenge. Ulrich had 15 kills and Lugo added 10 as the powerful offense tallied 46.
“When our middles are connecting, both of them can take over games anytime they want to,” Olree said. “(Dallastown) had a smaller middle, so our game plan was to run out of the middle.”
The Knights, who have not lost a set this season, never trailed in the opening set, but it was tied at 9-9 and Dallastown was within 20-19 before Hempfield closed with five straight points to win 25-19.
The second set was a little more difficult. The seventh-seeded Wildcats (14-7) grabbed their first lead of the night at 9-8 and eventually led 20-19.
Hempfield, though, scored six of the final nine points to win it, 25-23.
“That's why I don't call timeouts,” Olree said. “I let them try to figure it out. I'm fully confident they can come back from a substantial amount of points down, especially when we're clicking like we were."
The Knights dominated the final set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead that grew to 17-6 before winning 25-13.
“It was kind of scary,” Lugo said of the tight second set. “We let too many errors happen and we just needed to play through them. We eventually did and the third game, we just knocked them out.”
Sixth-seeded Cumberland Valley (13-3), seeking its second straight and fourth overall district title, dispatched Exeter 3-1 in Tuesday's other semifinal in Landisville, earning the rematch with the Knights.
“They beat us last year,” Olree said. “They're a big, talented team. We're going to have to play even better than we did tonight.”