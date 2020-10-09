LEBANON — Hempfield's strong start to the season and the tenure of new head coach George Eager continued here Friday. The Black Knights started fast and held off Cedar Crest, 29-15, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game.

Hempfield improved to 3-1, the lone loss coming in overtime to Exeter. The Falcons, who won the second half and battled to the final gun, are still looking for a win in 2020.

The Knights managed to hold down the Falcons' running game, and in particular fine junior back Aadyn Richards — who was held to 13 yards on 13 carries — and did it mostly with a three-man front. Credit an active linebacking group led by middle 'backer Kaleb Elslager.

Hempfield got a strong game from its ground-game fulcrum, Tanner Hess — 14 carries, 79 yards — while he was in there. Hess, perhaps banged up, missed most of the last two and a half quarters.

The Knights' leading rusher was actually quarterback Cam Harbaugh, who managed 90 yards on 15 tries.

Hempfield scored first on a 2-yard plunge by Hess, set up by Hess' 26-yarder. Harbaugh scored from 23 yards out early in the second quarter to make it 13-0.

The turnovers that buried the Falcons on this night started showing up soon after, when a sack of QB Chris Danz led to a fumble, which Hempfield's Gordy Hoover scooped and ambled 13 yards to the end zone.

From that point forward, the Falcons hung around, despite six turnovers. They actually out-gained Hempfield, had twice as many first downs, and got a lot of good things from Danz, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 280 yards.

Rushing yards, however, were 214-41.

The schedule now gets serious and season-defining for the Knights. They host Manheim Township next Friday, followed by Wilson and Warwick.

Cedar Crest travels to Wilson next Friday.

