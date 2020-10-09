LEBANON — Hempfield's strong start to the season and the tenure of new head coach George Eager continued here Friday. The Black Knights started fast and held off Cedar Crest, 29-15, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game.

Hempfield improved to 3-1, the lone loss coming in overtime to Exeter. The Falcons, who won the second half and battled to the final gun, are still looking for a win in 2020.

The Knights managed to hold down the Falcons' running game, and in particular fine junior back Aadyn Richards — who was held to 13 yards on 13 carries — and did it mostly with a three-man front. Credit an active linebacking group led by middle 'backer Kaleb Elslager.

Gallery: Hempfield at Cedar Crest football

1 of 16

Hempfield got a strong game from its ground-game fulcrum, Tanner Hess — 14 carries, 79 yards — while he was in there. Hess, perhaps banged up, missed most of the last two and a half quarters.

The Knights' leading rusher was actually quarterback Cam Harbaugh, who managed 90 yards on 15 tries.

Hempfield scored first on a 2-yard plunge by Hess, set up by Hess' 26-yarder. Harbaugh scored from 23 yards out early in the second quarter to make it 13-0.

The turnovers that buried the Falcons on this night started showing up soon after, when a sack of QB Chris Danz led to a fumble, which Hempfield's Gordy Hoover scooped and ambled 13 yards to the end zone.

Sign up for our newsletter

From that point forward, the Falcons hung around, despite six turnovers. They actually out-gained Hempfield, had twice as many first downs, and got a lot of good things from Danz, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 280 yards.

Rushing yards, however, were 214-41.

The schedule now gets serious and season-defining for the Knights. They host Manheim Township next Friday, followed by Wilson and Warwick.

Cedar Crest travels to Wilson next Friday.

BOX SCORE

All of Friday's results

L-L football standings