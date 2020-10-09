Elijah Caban (37), Tony Reid (88), and Schylar Barmore (52) of Hempfield watch their team practise before kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Basilio Jimenez (11) takes the handoff from Tanner Hess (5) of Hempfield on a reverse on the opening kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Nate Roeder (2) and Shaun Hammer (19) of Hemp[field celebrate with Gordy Hoover (3) after Hoover returned a Cedar Crest fumble for a TD in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Basilio Jimenez (11) of Hempfield runs the opening kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz warms up before kickoff against Hempfield in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Cedar Crest cheerleaders warmup before kickoff against Hempfield in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Cedar Crest kicker Jackson Smock (81) practices before kickoff against Hempfield in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Hempfield practices before kickoff against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Tanner Hess (5) of Hempfield runs against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Basilio Jimenez (11) of Hempfield returns a Cedar Crest punt in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Tanner Hess (5) of Hempfield runs against Cedar Crest in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz (12) just gets off the pass from the rush of Hempfield's Nate Roeder (2) in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Nate Brightbill (3) of Cedar Crest runs back a Hempfield kickoff in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Shaun Hammer (19) of Hempfield runs after intercepting a Cedar Crest pass in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Tanner Hess (5) of Hempfield breaks a couple of Cedar Crest tackles and scores the games first TD in L-L League football action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
LEBANON — Hempfield's strong start to the season and the tenure of new head coach George Eager continued here Friday. The Black Knights started fast and held off Cedar Crest, 29-15, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game.
Hempfield improved to 3-1, the lone loss coming in overtime to Exeter. The Falcons, who won the second half and battled to the final gun, are still looking for a win in 2020.
The Knights managed to hold down the Falcons' running game, and in particular fine junior back Aadyn Richards — who was held to 13 yards on 13 carries — and did it mostly with a three-man front. Credit an active linebacking group led by middle 'backer Kaleb Elslager.
Hempfield got a strong game from its ground-game fulcrum, Tanner Hess — 14 carries, 79 yards — while he was in there. Hess, perhaps banged up, missed most of the last two and a half quarters.
The Knights' leading rusher was actually quarterback Cam Harbaugh, who managed 90 yards on 15 tries.
Hempfield scored first on a 2-yard plunge by Hess, set up by Hess' 26-yarder. Harbaugh scored from 23 yards out early in the second quarter to make it 13-0.
The turnovers that buried the Falcons on this night started showing up soon after, when a sack of QB Chris Danz led to a fumble, which Hempfield's Gordy Hoover scooped and ambled 13 yards to the end zone.
From that point forward, the Falcons hung around, despite six turnovers. They actually out-gained Hempfield, had twice as many first downs, and got a lot of good things from Danz, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 280 yards.
Rushing yards, however, were 214-41.
The schedule now gets serious and season-defining for the Knights. They host Manheim Township next Friday, followed by Wilson and Warwick.