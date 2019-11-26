Hempfield is in the market for a new varsity football coach.
The school district on Tuesday sent out an advertisement for several head-coaching positions, and the one at the very top was for a new head football skipper.
The new coach will succeed Ron Zeiber, who spent the last nine seasons as Hempfield’s field general. The Knights went 52-47 under his watch, including a 2-4 record in Section One and a 4-6 overall mark this past season.
Zeiber nor Hempfield athletic director Steve Polonus immediately returned messages to comment on the Knights’ football coaching job vacancy.
Zeiber, who previously coached at Exeter and Boyertown before landing in Landisville prior to the 2011 season, took Hempfield to the District Three playoffs six times in his tenure, and the Knights had a 5-6 record in those games.
Hempfield’s last playoff trip was in 2018, and the Knights suffered three overtime defeats in district games over the last six years, including a gut-wrenching, triple-OT setback against Central Dauphin East in the 2014 Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Knights also fell in OT in 2013 and again in 2015, both times against Central Dauphin, for an agonizing three-year run in the postseason. But Hempfield celebrated five playoff victories under Zeiber, reaching the district semifinals in 2015 and 2017.
Injuries were a culprit in this year’s 4-6 finish — returning all-star QB Colin Peters missed a good chuck of time behind center — although Hempfield did defeat eventual District Three Class 4A champion and state semifinalist Lampeter-Strasburg in a league-mandated crossover game.
The Knights went 3-2 down the stretch after a 1-4 start, playing in a section featuring 1-loss, 6A district semifinalist Manheim Township, 2-loss 6A district semifinalist Wilson, and 3-loss 5A district semifinalist Warwick — plus playoff qualifier Cedar Crest.
There hasn’t been much turnover at Hempfield since the inception of the league in 1972, as the Knights have employed just six football coaches over that 47-year stretch: Ted King in 1972; Bob Wildasin from 1973-1982; Jack Yohe from 1983-1996; Tom Getz from 1997-2006; Bob Forgrave from 2007-2010; and Zeiber.
Hempfield has won seven Section One championships, but none since 2005 in Getz’s second to last season at the helm. The Knights won two crowns under Getz and five under Yohe.
