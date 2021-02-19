LEBANON — Hempfield had some recent history to bury Friday night.

Consider it underground.

The Black Knights blasted Cedar Crest, 65-26 in South Lebanon, to clinch the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One co-championship.

The last time Hempfield (9-3 overall, 6-2 in the section) played, it took a 21-point loss at Warwick. It also lost the last time it played Cedar Crest, Jan. 14 in Landisville.

“This situation was more about mindset than anything else,’’ said Hempfield coach Danny Walck after winning (or sharing a section title for the fourth time overall, second time at Hempfield, the last in 2018.

“With the weather being an issue and everything else going on, the important thing was coming in here with the right mindest.’’

Walck gave his guys a day off Thursday. “Sometimes you can get information overload,’’ Walck said. “The way things are, I’m not sure how much you get out of practice right now.’’

They met for 20 minutes Friday and talked about, “how to be a good teammate.’’

This performance left little doubt that they got the message. It was 5-0 three minutes in, 19-6 after a quarter, 35-14 by halftime. The fourth quarter was played under the Mercy Rule.

The Knights scored on the perimeter, off the dribble, on the low post, and by turning turnovers into run-outs.

And they did it against a team that always defends, a proud program that’s been caught a few weapons short a year after winning the Section One and L-L titles and making the state tournament.

“That was that unselfishness were talked about,’’ Walck said. “This (performance) was what we were looking for.’’

Cole Overbaugh, a 6-5 junior, led Hempfield with 15 points. Daivon Edmond-Greene, a 6-4 senior who doesn’t start, added 11 and the other big, 6-5 senior Daniel Sears, did a bit of everything.

The Knights can be guard-oriented, but on this night they got it inside a lot.

“We wanted to value every possession, and I thought we did that,’’ Walck said.

It all means Hempfield faces the other Section One co-champ, McCaskey, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Manheim Township for the right to represent the section in the L-L playoffs.

Hempfield has beaten McCaskey twice. Tuesday’s winner advances to a league semifinal meeting with the winner of Tuesday’s first-round playoff game between Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic and Section Five winner Columbia.

“It’ll be two teams that play hard,’’ Walck said of the McCaskey game. “It should be a possession-by-possession thing. A big part of it will be being able to face some adversity within the game and adjust to it.’’

