Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) works to bring the ball down court against Eastern York’s Dustin Cunningham (2). Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Oldac looks for an open man. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
There was a large crowd on hand as Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Mickey Stokes defends against West York’s Jared Shearer (21). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Hartz (5) drives against West York’s Aj Williams (34). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
West York’s Jared Shearer (21) try to line up his shot as he dives under the basket. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Daniel Engle(4) gets set to put op a shot over West York’s Connor Michael (22). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Eastern York defends the basket against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Ben Mann (40) and West York’s Jovan DeShields (35) go up for the game opening tip off. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Trenton Dorsing (14) brings the ball around Eastern York’s Devin Blouse. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden moves the ball past Eastern York’s Jake Crumling. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Jake Crumling (22) brings the ball across the court as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Hector Maldonado goes up for a shot over Eastern York’s Austin Bausman (24) in the third period. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Micah Myers (32) grabs a rebound against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) works to bring the ball down court against Eastern York’s Dustin Cunningham (2). Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Oldac looks for an open man. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
There was a large crowd on hand as Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Mickey Stokes defends against West York’s Jared Shearer (21). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Hartz (5) drives against West York’s Aj Williams (34). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
West York’s Jared Shearer (21) try to line up his shot as he dives under the basket. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Daniel Engle(4) gets set to put op a shot over West York’s Connor Michael (22). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Eastern York defends the basket against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Ben Mann (40) and West York’s Jovan DeShields (35) go up for the game opening tip off. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Trenton Dorsing (14) brings the ball around Eastern York’s Devin Blouse. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden moves the ball past Eastern York’s Jake Crumling. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Jake Crumling (22) brings the ball across the court as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Hector Maldonado goes up for a shot over Eastern York’s Austin Bausman (24) in the third period. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Micah Myers (32) grabs a rebound against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Down by double-digits in the third quarter, host Hempfield closed the deficit to four points in the final minutes but came up short in an eventual 54-43 loss to York in the deciding contest of the five-game War of the Roses boys basketball showcase event in Landisville on Saturday night.
The Bearcats’ victory gave York County teams the 3-2 edge over Lancaster County teams after Eastern York topped Lancaster Mennonite and Central York beat Conestoga Valley earlier in the day. Lancaster Catholic and Manheim Township won the other two contests. More on those in a bit.
Knights: Trailing 36-21 at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, Hempfield (4-8) closed the gap to 45-41 with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Black Knights committed three turnovers on their ensuing possessions. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (7-3) sunk three layups and went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final three minutes to seal the victory.
“We played a very strong, athletic team tonight, which is a great challenge,” longtime Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “I’m just really proud of our kids and how they competed.”
York, a District 3-5A semifinalist last season, used a stifling full-court press the entire night, coupled with an occasional half-court trap, both of which kept Hempfield contributed to 18 Black Knights’ turnovers.
The Knights countered by occassionally subbing in and out its entire starting lineup for a second line of five bench players, which helped to keep them from getting worn out by the constant pressure. Hempfield also switched to a zone defense in the second quarter to slow a high-paced Bearcats’ attack.
Hempfield didn’t have a single player in double-figures scoring, but eight Black Knights made at least one shot.
Lancaster Catholic 68, York Catholic 36: The Crusaders (9-1) notched their largest margin of victory so far this season in the War of Roses opener, led by a game-high 17 points from Denzel Kabasele. With Cedar Crest's loss Saturday, the Crusaders now own the league's longest current win streak, having won nine in a row since a season-opening defeat to Wilson. BOX SCORE
Eastern York 65, Lancaster Mennonite 64: As has often happened for the Blazers (6-5) this season, they again found themselves in an early hole with a 25-12 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Lancaster Mennonite outscored Eastern York 24-11 in the final frame but the comeback effort came up just short in the Blazers' smallest margin of defeat so far this season. Cole Fisher (26 points) and Camden Hurst (15 points) paced the Blazers. BOX SCORE
Manheim Township’s Zach Oldac looks for an open man. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
There was a large crowd on hand as Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Mickey Stokes defends against West York’s Jared Shearer (21). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Hartz (5) drives against West York’s Aj Williams (34). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
West York’s Jared Shearer (21) try to line up his shot as he dives under the basket. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Daniel Engle(4) gets set to put op a shot over West York’s Connor Michael (22). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Eastern York defends the basket against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Ben Mann (40) and West York’s Jovan DeShields (35) go up for the game opening tip off. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Trenton Dorsing (14) brings the ball around Eastern York’s Devin Blouse. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden moves the ball past Eastern York’s Jake Crumling. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Jake Crumling (22) brings the ball across the court as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Hector Maldonado goes up for a shot over Eastern York’s Austin Bausman (24) in the third period. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) works to bring the ball down court against Eastern York’s Dustin Cunningham (2). Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Micah Myers (32) grabs a rebound against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Oldac looks for an open man. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
There was a large crowd on hand as Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Mickey Stokes defends against West York’s Jared Shearer (21). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Zach Hartz (5) drives against West York’s Aj Williams (34). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
West York’s Jared Shearer (21) try to line up his shot as he dives under the basket. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Manheim Township’s Daniel Engle(4) gets set to put op a shot over West York’s Connor Michael (22). Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Eastern York defends the basket against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Manheim Township’s Ben Mann (40) and West York’s Jovan DeShields (35) go up for the game opening tip off. Manheim Township took on West York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Manheim Township boys took home the 60-49 victory over the West York boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Trenton Dorsing (14) brings the ball around Eastern York’s Devin Blouse. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden moves the ball past Eastern York’s Jake Crumling. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Jake Crumling (22) brings the ball across the court as Lancaster Mennonite’s Camden Hurst (21) defends. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Hector Maldonado goes up for a shot over Eastern York’s Austin Bausman (24) in the third period. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Jaeden McFadden (5) works to bring the ball down court against Eastern York’s Dustin Cunningham (2). Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Eastern York’s Micah Myers (32) grabs a rebound against Lancaster Mennonite. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
Manheim Township 60, West York 49: The Blue Streaks (6-5) never trailed, leading 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, 34-24 at halftime and 48-35 at the end of the third quarter. Manheim Township was led by Zach Hartz (14 points) and Zach Oldac (13 points). BOX SCORE
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Central York 62, Conestoga Valley 30: Central York went to halftime up 33-19 and built the lead from there, as 11 different Panthers’ players got at least one score by the end, while CV suffered its largest margin of defeat so far this season, and tallied a season-low in single-game points. Brad Stoltzfus (eight points) and Sawyer Shertzer (six points) paced the Buckskins (3-9). BOX SCORE
Rhoades Classic: In the three-game Rhoades Classic at Lebanon Valley College, Manheim Central and Cedar Crest suffered defeats while Lebanon picked up a win over Palmyra. The previously unbeaten Falcons (11-1) lost to Lower Dauphin, 58-46.
Others: In other non-league action, Elco (9-2) topped Oley Valley 62-48, Warwick (7-4) beat Exeter 71-61, Donegal (2-9) picked up its second win of the season with a 45-42 victory over Dover, and McCaskey (6-4) won 69-26 against Oxford.