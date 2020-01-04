Down by double-digits in the third quarter, host Hempfield closed the deficit to four points in the final minutes but came up short in an eventual 54-43 loss to York in the deciding contest of the five-game War of the Roses boys basketball showcase event in Landisville on Saturday night.

The Bearcats’ victory gave York County teams the 3-2 edge over Lancaster County teams after Eastern York topped Lancaster Mennonite and Central York beat Conestoga Valley earlier in the day. Lancaster Catholic and Manheim Township won the other two contests. More on those in a bit.

Knights: Trailing 36-21 at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, Hempfield (4-8) closed the gap to 45-41 with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Black Knights committed three turnovers on their ensuing possessions. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (7-3) sunk three layups and went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final three minutes to seal the victory.

“We played a very strong, athletic team tonight, which is a great challenge,” longtime Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “I’m just really proud of our kids and how they competed.”

York, a District 3-5A semifinalist last season, used a stifling full-court press the entire night, coupled with an occasional half-court trap, both of which kept Hempfield contributed to 18 Black Knights’ turnovers.

The Knights countered by occassionally subbing in and out its entire starting lineup for a second line of five bench players, which helped to keep them from getting worn out by the constant pressure. Hempfield also switched to a zone defense in the second quarter to slow a high-paced Bearcats’ attack.

Hempfield didn’t have a single player in double-figures scoring, but eight Black Knights made at least one shot.

Lancaster Catholic 68, York Catholic 36: The Crusaders (9-1) notched their largest margin of victory so far this season in the War of Roses opener, led by a game-high 17 points from Denzel Kabasele. With Cedar Crest's loss Saturday, the Crusaders now own the league's longest current win streak, having won nine in a row since a season-opening defeat to Wilson. BOX SCORE

Eastern York 65, Lancaster Mennonite 64: As has often happened for the Blazers (6-5) this season, they again found themselves in an early hole with a 25-12 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Lancaster Mennonite outscored Eastern York 24-11 in the final frame but the comeback effort came up just short in the Blazers' smallest margin of defeat so far this season. Cole Fisher (26 points) and Camden Hurst (15 points) paced the Blazers. BOX SCORE

Manheim Township 60, West York 49: The Blue Streaks (6-5) never trailed, leading 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, 34-24 at halftime and 48-35 at the end of the third quarter. Manheim Township was led by Zach Hartz (14 points) and Zach Oldac (13 points). BOX SCORE

Central York 62, Conestoga Valley 30: Central York went to halftime up 33-19 and built the lead from there, as 11 different Panthers’ players got at least one score by the end, while CV suffered its largest margin of defeat so far this season, and tallied a season-low in single-game points. Brad Stoltzfus (eight points) and Sawyer Shertzer (six points) paced the Buckskins (3-9). BOX SCORE

Rhoades Classic: In the three-game Rhoades Classic at Lebanon Valley College, Manheim Central and Cedar Crest suffered defeats while Lebanon picked up a win over Palmyra. The previously unbeaten Falcons (11-1) lost to Lower Dauphin, 58-46.

Others: In other non-league action, Elco (9-2) topped Oley Valley 62-48, Warwick (7-4) beat Exeter 71-61, Donegal (2-9) picked up its second win of the season with a 45-42 victory over Dover, and McCaskey (6-4) won 69-26 against Oxford.

