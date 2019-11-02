DALLASTOWN — Hempfield found itself in unfamiliar territory Saturday, but responded like champions do. And in the end, the Black Knights were in a spot they are quite used to.
Hempfield rallied from a deficit to down Central York 3-2 in a five-set thriller in the District Three Class 4A girls volleyball championship at Dallastown High School.
The set scores were 25-18, 21-25, 29-31, 25-23 and 15-9.
“To win it as a senior is really special,” Hempfield's Claire Flood said. “In the end, none of us wanted to leave here with a silver medal.”
For Flood and her senior teammates, it was their second district crown in four years, the school's eighth in the last 12 years and 12th overall.
“I can't even tell you about the roller coaster we were just on,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. “Credit Central York, they had a great game plan, probably the best plan anyone had against us all year.”
The Knights (19-0), who were seeded second, took control of the opening set 3-0 and never trailed.
Central York, the top seed, responded by taking a 5-0 lead in the second, but Hempfield eventually tied it at 17-17 and it was knotted again at 21-21 before the Panthers scored the final four points.
It marked the first time the Knights had dropped a set through the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season, league playoffs and districts. That was a span of 55 straight set wins.
The third set was epic. The Panthers led 21-18, but the Knights rallied to tie it at 22-22. Hempfield eventually had three chances to win the set, but Central York finally claimed the win, but it took 60 points.
“That was nerve-wracking,” Hempfield senior middle hitter Jailene Lugo said. “Being down 2-1 really put a lot on us and we started hanging our heads. We knew we had to come back.”
Looking to stay alive, the Knights never trailed in the fourth set and held off a late Panther rally to force the fifth and deciding set.
“We were so confident after the fourth,” Lugo said. “When we got the lead in the fifth, we just took off.”
That lead in the fifth was 6-1 and the Knights were in cruise control.
Outside hitter Rachel Sipling led the Knights with 16 kills, Flood had 12, while Lugo and Kylie Ulrich each had 11.
“It was about doing what the team needed me to do,” said Sipling, another of Hempfield's seniors. “They were covering the middles really well, so I knew that I had a one-on-one matchup most of the time.
“No team can beat us when we are at our best and that's what we stayed true to.”