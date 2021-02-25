When Jayla Rivera hit back-to-back 3-pointers, including a half-court prayer that was answered off the glass at the buzzer to end the first half, Lancaster Mennonite held the lead for the first time and suddenly had all the momentum.

That shifted quickly at the start of the third quarter, when Hempfield went on an 11-3 run, including seven straight points from Lauren Moffatt to get it back, and powered the Black Knights to a 47-34 win over Lancaster Mennonite Thursday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball semifinal in Landisville.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We haven’t been to the finals in years. It’s a huge time for this team and I’m excited for them.”

This will be the Knights’ first finals appearance since winning it all back in 2008. In order to claim its third L-L League crown, Hempfield (13-4 overall) will have to get past Lancaster Catholic, a 46-29 winner over Cocalico in Thursday’s other semifinal, in Saturday’s championship game, set for 1 p.m. at Manheim Township.

“This is huge for us,” Moffatt said. “We’re all excited, it’s what we’ve been working for all year. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Moffatt and Orianna Edmond were major factors in Hempfield’s second-half surge, combining for 13 points during an 18-2 run stretching into the fourth quarter.

“After they hit the half-court shot, we came out exactly like we needed to and got back up again,” said Moffatt, who buried a 3-pointer to give the Knights the lead back, 28-27, with 4:50 left in the third.

“Out of one of the timeouts, she just came out with a fire in her eyes,” Merrifield said of her sophomore. “She did a very nice job.”

Following a free throw, Moffatt sank another long ball as the Knights outscored the Blazers 16-5 in the quarter and took an eight-point lead into the fourth.

“Mental fatigue started to set in,” said Lancaster Mennonite coach Trevor Orr, who only had seven players available to him. “We had enough energy to close out the second quarter. They came out, we gave them some open shots and they knocked them down. They gave us a gut punch that we never recovered from.”

Mariah Wilson, the leading scorer for Mennonite and the L-L League — 24 points per game — was held to only seven points before she was whistled for her fourth foul and subsequently was given a technical foul immediately thereafter, which serves as her fifth and final foul, with 5:00 left in the game.

Ava Baer, starting in place of injured point guard Autumn Cook — out for a second straight game — came up huge as she scored a career-high 14 points for the Knights. Edmond, meanwhile, matched a season-high with 15 points and Moffatt added 11 points, including nine in the second half.

“The first half I didn’t score much, but I wanted to keep shooting,” Moffatt explained.“Normally, I would have been down on myself, but I kept shooting and got rewarded.”

As did the rest of the Knights.