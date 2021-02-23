No matter the occasion, whether it be regular season or postseason, when the Hempfield and McCaskey boys basketball teams face off, there is always plenty of adrenaline flowing.

The latest collision, the third this season, was needed to break the tie atop Section One and send the winner onto the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs.

Black Knights' senior guard Ryan Hilton made sure it was his squad moving on, as he pumped in 23 of his game-high 24 points in the second half when Hempfield erased a halftime deficit and pulled away for a 62-51 win over the Tornado on Tuesday night at Manheim Township.

“Ryan’s a senior and he’s invested a lot in our program,” Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “Right now, he’s refusing to lose.”

The win puts the Knights in one of Thursday’s semifinals opposite Lancaster Catholic, which outlasted Columbia 77-70 in four overtimes Tuesday night.

“First of all, we were just thrilled that we were having a season,” Walck said. “Now that we’re into this part of the season, we don’t want it to stop for a number of reasons. The team’s really coming together.”

Thanks to the hot shooting touch early on from Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey jumped out to a 17-11 lead. Byrd scored 11 points in the opening quarter, including three 3-pointers, before finishing with a team-high 18 points.

Hempfield’s Michael Hester was also scorching in the first quarter, sinking three of his own treys, including one that sparked a 6-0 run to end the quarter and tie the game at 17-17.

Still knotted 22-22, McCaskey ran off seven straight points and led 29-22 in the closing minute of the half. A Hester bucket cut the Tornado lead to five at the break.

“I thought they played an extremely good first half,” Walck said of McCaskey. “They were shooting well and getting to the rim. We just had to settle down a little bit. I thought we had to win the first three minutes of the third quarter and we came out pretty solid.”

The Knights scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half and grabbed a 32-31 lead.

The rest of the quarter went back-and-forth, featuring six lead changes and two ties. Hilton ended the quarter with a bucket that gave Hempfield a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth.

A 5-0 run by the Knights to start the final quarter extended their lead to 48-40. The Tornado offense, meanwhile, fell silent. McCaskey missed its first 12 shots of the fourth and barely stayed alive thanks to nine points in the quarter from the foul line.

“We rely on our defense so much for our offense,” McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said. “We weren’t protecting the paint like we were the first half. Off the ball, we weren’t moving as much as we like to. It wasn’t the level of energy we are used to playing with.”