With about 12 minutes to play in Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship game at Manheim Township, the Black Knights looked up at a pretty daunting 15-point deficit against Lancaster Catholic, the three-time reigning champ, which was looking to make some history.

Hempfield, despite the sticky situation and an uphill climb, had other ideas.

Stymied all afternoon by Catholic’s unrelenting pressure defense, the Knights turned to their perimeter game, getting eight clutch 3-pointers from six different players on the way to digging out of that 15-point trench for an unbelievable finish.

In an instant classic that is sure to go down in L-L League lore, Hempfield overcame a sluggish start, that gnarly deficit, and outscored Catholic 12-3 in overtime for an incredible 60-51 victory for league gold.

“Huge,” said Hempfield’s Kira Mattes, showing off the shiny gold medal dangling from her neck. “We haven’t won this since 2008, and we were definitely the underdogs in this game. So it’s amazing that we pulled this out. I can’t even believe it.”

Believe it, Landisville. And start making room in the case for a new trophy.

Hempfield (14-4 overall) went from down 15, to down one, to down 11, to a tie game, to overtime, to league champs in a matter of about 18 minutes of game time. Amazingly, the Knights didn’t take their first lead until two minutes into OT.

“We’ve talked all season about keeping your mental composure,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “They kept believing, and they did it.”

It’s the third league championship for the Knights, who also won in 2005 and in 2008. Merrifield was a sophomore player for Hempfield’s 2008 squad, and Saturday, she skippered her alma mater past Catholic, which was angling for its fourth title in a row and 16th overall.

Alas, the Crusaders (11-3) couldn’t hold that 15-point lead — even after a 10-0 fourth-quarter spree of their own to go back up by 11 — as the Knights pulled off the rally of all rallies to win it.

Rylee Kraft, who scored a career-high 15 points for Catholic, converted a conventional three-point play to give the Crusaders a seemingly safe 34-19 cushion with 4:23 to go in the third quarter, and Hempfield, the Section One champ, was dazed and very much on the ropes.

“Our kids always believed that they could do it,” Merrifield said. “But when we got down by 15 it was more like, can we do it? We continued to instill in them that they were capable of doing it. They just had to push through it and figure it out.”

Hempfield fought back with haymaker after haymaker, closing the third on a 14-0 blitz to cut Catholic’s lead down to 34-33. Lauren Moffatt hit a pair of 3-pointers, Jess Weinoldt had a dribble-drive bucket and a conventional three-point play during the run, and Sophia Ott’s buzzer-beater trey capped the spurt, and the Knights were within one.

Mattes and Ava Baer also splashed must-have 3-pointers during Hempfield’s comeback.

“Different people kept stepping up and making big shots for us,” Weinoldt said. “It got us back in the game, and we were eventually able to win it. We knew this was going to be a game of runs, so we had to keep our discipline and our focus. We did our best, and we never gave up. Catholic is a great team and they pressed us really well, but we kept doing our thing.”

Undaunted, and looking like a team ready to close out its fourth title in a row, which would have been a new L-L League record, Catholic, the Section Four champ, opened the fourth with a 10-0 burst. Mary Bolesky hit a jumper, Naomi Zulueta had a pair of hoops, and Kraft’s transition layup gave the Crusaders a 44-33 lead with four minutes to go.

But again, Hempfield slugged back.

“We had that 15-point lead with four minutes left in the third, and we’re up 11 in the fourth and our wheels came off,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “You have to be able to put games away there.”

Hempfield got right back up off the mat and counter-punched, and the Knights were within 47-46 when Brynn Axe buried a corner 3-pointer with 1:22 to go. Later, Axe coaxed in a pair of pressure-packed free throws for a 48-48 tie with 39 seconds remaining.

“When she hit those foul shots,” Mattes said, “it felt like we were going to win it at that point.”

Zulueta, who scored 14 points, squeezed off a last-second jumper for Catholic but misfired, and after 32 exhilarating, helter-skelter minutes, the Crusaders and the never-say-die Knights shuffled off to OT. There, Hempfield took its first lead of the game at 52-50 on Moffatt’s bucket. Weinoldt had a hoop, Moffatt had a back-breaking and-one, and Mattes iced it with three late foul shots.

Hempfield’s players bum-rushed the court in celebration, letting loose after their amazing rally.

Weinoldt scored 13 points and Moffatt and Ott had 11 points apiece for the Knights, who were minus starting point guard Autumn Cook, who missed her third straight game with an ailment.

“We talk about poise all the time, and we lost our poise in the fourth quarter,” Detz said. “It’s disheartening, and I feel bad because we let it slip away. But Hempfield also took it from us. Hats off to them.”

