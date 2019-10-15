From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two hot teams will collide in Millersville on Friday when Hempfield visits Penn Manor. The Black Knights picked up their first Section 1 win this season last week, a 46-0 triumph over McCaskey. And the Comets have won two of their last three games, including last week’s 37-6 crossover dub vs. Elizabethtown, when WR Kyle Murr had four TD receptions. Tanner Hess also had himself a night for Hempfield, piling up 181 rushing yards with three TD romps vs. McCaskey. So we’ll have our eyes on the defenses on Friday, especially on a pair of Penn Manor tacklers who can’t let Hess shake free and do damage second-level. Comets’ DT Ben Weaver (6 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks last week vs. E-town) and LB Jared Musser (10 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks last week vs. E-town) have to wrap and tackle Hess. Or else. Penn Manor is allowing 326 yards a game, Hempfield 330. Could be some points on the board at Biemesderfer on Friday. May the best defense win this Section 1 clash.

2. Out of the frying pan and right back into a blistering-hot fire for Cedar Crest. The Falcons fell to Manheim Township by a 62-0 count last week — when Cedar Crest was held to 63 total yards and six first downs — and now they get Wilson on Friday, and the Bulldogs are back to doing Bulldog things with back-to-back wins. Wilson won last week on a goal-line stand, stuffing Warwick 14-7 for a riveting victory to remain a game behind Manheim Township in the Section 1 standings. We’ll have our eyes on a trio of Bulldogs’ heavy hitter linebackers in this showdown: Avanti Lockhart (43 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 fumble recovery), Anthony Koper (44 tackles, 3 for loss) and Nate Hoekstra (28 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 pass breakup) have to keep tabs on Falcons’ RB Tyler Cruz (189-1,051, 14 TDs), who is the second-leading rusher in the league. Koper made the game-saving, goal-line stick in the Warwick game.

BONUS NUGGET: Speaking of Cruz and the league's leading-rusher chart, here is the top five — Solanco FB Nick Yannutz (185-1,260, 14 TDs), Cruz, Elco QB Braden Bohannon (195-1,046, 13 TDs), Annville-Cleona RB Trevor Porche, (175-1,026, 11 TDs) and Cocalico QB Noah Palm (107-948, 18 TDs). ... Palm needs 52 yards for his second 1,000-yard season in a row, and his 18 TD runs are most in the league through eight weeks. ... Bohannon's 195 rushing attempts are most in the league heading into Week 9.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg’s and Garden Spot’s Section 2 farewell tour continues Friday when the Pioneers visit Elizabethtown and the Spartans travel to Manheim Central. L-S and Sparty Nation will shuffle off to Section 3 next fall, when the L-L League goes to four sections; the Pioneers and Spartans will be joined by Ephrata, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon in a six-team division. That will leave Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, E-town, Manheim Central, Solanco and Warwick (down from Section 1) in a new-look Section 2 next year. It’s going to take some getting used to, for sure. Every team in the L-L League will play four nonleague games to open the season — at last check, some teams were still having problems finding a Week 4 nonleague matchup — and the league-mandated crossover games (Section 1 vs. Section and Section 3 vs. Section 4) will be in Week 5. Then five weeks of section play to wrap up the regular season. It’s going to be weird not seeing L-S and Garden Spot in Section 2; the Pioneers have been in Section 2 since 2010, and the Spartans were in Section 2 from 1995 through 2011, before a 2-year stint in Section 3. They’ve been back up since 2014. Enjoy these last two weeks of the current format, because everything changes in 2020. And can you imagine what things would be like if the Berks merger happens? Stay tuned on that one …

