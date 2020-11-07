A Hempfield-Cumberland Valley postseason girls volleyball match is becoming an annual tradition.

The latest clash, Saturday afternoon in the District Three Class 4A semifinals, marked the third straight postseason meeting — and seventh in the last 10 years — between to the two powerhouse programs.

The top-seeded Knights, playing in their own gym, dominated this match early and posted a 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) win over the Eagles.

"This was a huge test for us," Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. "It's not just that they're a great team, but our rivalry goes back forever and it's always a huge, emotional match regardless of when we play them."

With the win, the Knights (15-0) will meet Wilson (15-2) — a 3-0 winner over Waynesboro in Saturday's other semifinal — in Tuesday's championship at 7 p.m. back at Hempfield.

It would be Hempfield's ninth district crown in the last 13 years and 13th overall.

"I'm really excited," said Hempfield senior and three-year starter Emma Bitner. "We lost a lot of starters, so coming in here with a new group is just incredible to make it this far."

The Knights set the tone early, jumping out to a 13-3 lead in the opening set. The Eagles (11-4) tried to rally late, but the hole was too deep.

In the second set, Hempfield again picked up steam early, taking a 9-2 lead, which eventually grew to 20-9. CV responded by scoring 10 of the next 11 points, cutting the lead to 21-19, but got no closer.

"The first and second set, we started out awesome," Olree said. "They were on fire. Credit to them, they came out ready to go."

Trailing 10-5 in the third set, Cumberland Valley rallied and scored nine of the next 10 points and took its first lead of the match. The Knights eventually cut it to 22-21 and 24-23, but the Eagles held on to force a fourth set.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leading 12-11, Hempfield broke it open and grabbed a 19-12 advantage.

"Our girls were really composed," Olree said. "Even when we lost that third set, they came out in the fourth and were very composed and did an awesome job."

The Hempfield hitters dominated, posting 46 kills. Camille De La Torre led the way with 13, while Morgan Minnich has 12 and Emily James added 10.

“All last year, I watched and coached these girls on the other side of the court when they were playing against our state semifinal team," Olree said. "I knew what potential they had."

Class 3A

Garden Spot 3, Fleetwood 0: The Spartans handed the Tigers just their second loss of the season, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13, en route to securing a berth in Tuesday’s title match.

Top-seeded Garden Spot will host No. 2 York Suburban at 7 p.m. The Trojans ousted Spring Grove 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23).

Class 1A

Mount Calvary Christian 3, Covenant Christian 0: Kami Mummau piled up 12 kills to lead the Chargers’ offense Saturday in a 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 semifinal sweep in Elizabethtown.

Setter Ava Fouse passed out 14 assists and served for 5 aces in the match. And on defense, Alivia Rutt registered 15 digs in the win.

The top-seeded Chargers will next play host for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship match, against Lititz Christian, a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) victor over Millersburg on Saturday.