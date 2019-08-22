Quickly scan the 2019 Hempfield football roster and you’ll notice more than a few familiar names missing.
The Black Knights must replace linemen on both sides of the ball, including Section One Offensive Lineman of the Year Riley Good. There’s also the loss of offensive weapons in standout wide receiver Darien Ressler and all-star running back Matt Heuston to consider, but the confidence isn’t lacking in Landisville.
“I think we’ll be pretty explosive,” senior Jackson Shand said.
“A lot of people are down on us right now because we lost a lot of key players — I’ve been seeing that’s kind of the focus (on Hempfield),” the wide receiver and linebacker continued with a laugh. “We did lose some great players, but I think we have a group of guys that are really going to step up here and hopefully do something great.”
About the offense
Shand will step up at receiver, where he’ll be joined by Sam Hess and tight end Max Hostetter, who returns after dealing with injuries last season. Luke Miller, last year’s third-leading rusher (136 yards), slides into the starting role.
The biggest key to the offense will be quarterback Colin Peters. In his first year under center, the then-junior threw for 1,455 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rushing for 408 yards and four touchdowns made him the team’s second-biggest threat on the ground — and now he has a year of experience.
“We get a lot of new starters, but I don’t think we’ll struggle on offense at all,” Peters said. “I think we’ll make up for the people we lost.”
About the defense
Overall, Hempfield’s defense played well in 2018, but struggled against the passing game, allowing a league-worst 2,243 yards through the air. It’s been a focus through the early workouts, especially with a new group of defensive backs.
The answer, according to Shand, however, might come from the guys up front.
“We’ve been working on (defending against the pass) a lot, so we’re just hoping it’s different this year — especially with our pass rush,” he said. “I think our pass rush is going to be pretty good this year, so I think a lot of pressure is going to make it easier for our corners.”
Intangibles
“The chemistry is huge this year,” Peters said. “We’re closer than I think I’ve ever been on any other team, so I think we’re going to play really good together, be really fast.”
Final word
“We’re going to be underdogs, so we’re going to use that to our advantage,” Peters said. “We like that — we don’t like big targets — so I think we’ll be fine.”