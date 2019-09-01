When Octorara and Lancaster Catholic officially entered the Lancaster-Lebanon League in girls volleyball last season, the impact around the league was immediate.
One might say, it brought a healthy spike to the ratings.
Both the Braves and Crusaders stated their case in L-L Section Three, with the Crusaders eventually locking down a runner-up finish behind back-to-back section champion Lancaster Mennonite.
Now in year two, Octorara and Lancaster Catholic are back as title contenders in a wide open section race.
While Octorara reloads behind junior setter Elyse Wood and section all-star Lydia Davis, and Lancaster Mennonite builds behind Sheyenne King, Natalie Willig and district all-star Mia Deibert, Lancaster Catholic seems poised to continue its meteoric rise in just the program’s fourth year of existence.
“I think what really is working out best is the kids bond very well,” said second-year head coach Julie Hoin on this year’s team. “They like to work together, they all work very hard, they’re all extremely competitive and goal-oriented, so for us, every practice counts.”
The Crusaders return a talented core led by senior libero Lauren Hagen and junior hitters Isabel Hoin, Sophia Wentz and Bella DeCarlo. Hoin was a first-team all-star and DeCarlo a second-team all-star last season.
New to the fold are freshmen Julie Fisher and Marina Brazzo, both of whom will impact the varsity squad right away. Additionally, the Crusaders welcome a pair of transfers in Maggie Gelgot from Lititz Christian and Ella Deck from Hempfield.
Gelgot, a senior, served as libero for Lititz Christian last year, when the Eagles claimed their first ever District Three title. Deck, a sophomore, enters as the team’s new setter and seems adept at allowing the Crusader attackers to utilize their strengths.
“Ella Deck is bringing so much to our offense — and to our defense,” Hoin added. “But she really is making our offense what it needs to be, which is allowing our hitters to swing, and making good choices.”
Elsewhere around the league, Garden Spot and Elizabethtown are primed to renew their annual tête-a-tête for supremacy in Section Two, with a powerful Lampeter-Strasburg squad eager to keep pace.
Meanwhile, back-to-back league champion Hempfield returns its top-eight from a squad that didn’t drop a single set in Section One play a year ago, en route to the program’s 17th L-L League title.
The Black Knights return all-state hitters Jailene Lugo, Kylie Ulrich and Claire Flood alongside fellow district all-stars Megan Criste and Ashley Weaver, with junior setter Emma Bitner and sophomore libero Ally Cummings running the floor.
If anyone can be expected to push Hempfield in Section One, it’ll be Manheim Township, thanks in part to senior setter Katie Bushong. Just like she is on the basketball court, Bushong is as much of a threat around the net as she is a facilitator for her front row attackers — in this case, sophomore outside hitter Faith McGowan and senior middle Trinity Tull.
In rotation
Three programs are moving on to their third different coaching staff in as many seasons, and for the second year in a row, the reigning L-L Coach of the Year has stepped aside.
In Section One, Roger Brock takes over for Emily Olson at Cedar Crest and Jeff Dietrich steps in for Brad Glouner at Warwick.
In Section Two, Lauren DiPiano returns to her alma mater at Garden Spot, replacing Lei Williams, while Jason Moyer takes over for Laurie McClure at Manheim Central.
And in Section Three, George Avram steps in for Brent Hurst at Lancaster Mennonite, while Troy Engle takes over for David Farley at Columbia.
Key dates
The Ephrata tournament is set for Sept. 7, and the Lebanon and Hempfield tournaments are set for Sept. 14.
Manheim Central hosts its Fight ALS! Night on Oct. 3 in a league match versus Elizabethtown, with all donations going to the ALS Association Greater Chapter of Philadelphia.
The L-L Tournament gets underway on Friday, Oct. 18, with the semifinals tentatively slated for Monday, Oct. 21 at Garden Spot and the finals set for Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Manheim Township.