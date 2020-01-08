In the last 15 years, three girls basketball teams have dominated the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One charts: Cedar Crest, Manheim Township and McCaskey.

Is this the season the guard finally changes?

Hempfield certainly hopes so. And for the first time in a long time, the Black Knights find themselves atop the heap in the section hunt.

Wednesday night, Lindsey Durkota scored 17 points — including eight must-have, crunch-time fourth-quarter points — promising freshman lead guard Autumn Cook chipped in with 12 points, and Hempfield took over sole possession of first place in the Section One race with a riveting, down-to-the-wire 47-46 victory over Cedar Crest in Landisville.

“It’s huge,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We talked to our group at the beginning of the season about having the opportunity to put Hempfield back on the map. Now we have to take it one game at a time.”

Hempfield (6-0, 8-4) leads Cedar Crest (5-1, 8-5) and Manheim Township (5-1, 10-2) in the chase, and the Knights will host the Blue Streaks — their long-time bitter rivals — on Friday with sole possession of first place once again on the line in Section One.

“We haven’t been up here in a while,” Durkota said of Hempfield’s solo lead. “I think this shows that we have the people to go out and play.”

Hempfield’s last Section One championship came back in the 2004-05 season, and suddenly the Knights — using gritty, full-court defense as a calling card, and getting a ton of energy from a couple of freshman starters — will play in two first-place games in the same week, in January, for the first time in recent memory.

“I told everybody before the game not to worry about what this game meant, but to just go out and play,” Durkota said. “This gives us a lot of confidence. Now we know we can be in these kinds of games, and finish these kinds of games.”

Wednesday, Cedar Crest got the quick jump, bolting to a 14-6 lead. Sarah Laney keyed the Falcons’ fast start with 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. She had a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, but Cook dropped a pair of treys, and Durkota’s buzzer-beater layup cut Cedar Crest’s lead to 17-15.

Cook’s driving layup knotted the game at 17-17, and Cook’s 3-pointer gave Hempfield the lead for good, 23-20, with 6:06 to go in the first half. Lauren Moffatt — another promising Knights' freshman — scored in the post for the halftime margin.

Hempfield held Cedar Crest to just two third-quarter field goals, and the Knights grabbed a 35-25 lead on Jess Weinoldt’s fast-break layup. Moffatt had two more low-post hoops to close out the third, and Hempfield led 37-31.

Undaunted, Cedar Crest made one last run, and had it down to 45-43 on Reese Glover’s drive with 24 seconds to go. But Durkota had two driving layups, and she went 4 for 4 at the line in the waning seconds. The Falcons’ Nickole Wise knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 47-46 with less than a second to go, but Hempfield got the inbound pass in, and that was that.

“I thought both teams really played hard, and I give (Hempfield) a lot of credit,” Cedar Crest coach Jim Donmoyer said. “They beat us, at their home. So they held serve. We’ll get to play them again back at our place, and they still have to play Township twice. So now we’ve become the hunter, and we just have to go out and play.”

Ditto for Hempfield, which is right back at it for another pressure-cooker game on Friday.

“We talk about winning the day, in practice and in the games,” Merrifield said. “What can we do to win the day? We really don’t talk about standings or records. It’s one day at a time for us.”

