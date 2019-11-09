With 17 saves from Joshua Griel, and goals from Elias Lountzis and Jack Laser, Hempfield blanked Twin Valley, 2-0, in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division Game Friday night at Lancaster Ice Rink.
The Black Knights (2-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, have outscored opponents 7-1 through their first two regular-season games. Griel, of Conestoga Valley, stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced through those two games, and the Black Knights have successfully nullified 10 opposing power plays.
With a 1-0 lead Friday, Conestoga Valley's Laser netted a short-handed goal with 4:46 remaining to bolster the lead.
Warwick 8, Palmyra 1: Jonathan Bergh and Zach Shertzer each tallied a goal and two assists for the Warriors (1-1-1) in their first win of the season, and Breanna Cesavice turned away 18 of the 19 shots she faced.
Warwick had built a 7-0 lead before Mason North put the Cougars (0-2) on the board with 1:17 remaining. Palmyra's Cameron McIntyre made 20 saves.
In the Bears Division
Palmyra 9, Manheim Township 1: The Cougars (3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first 4:24 to set the tone and remain unbeaten. Nolan Ciesielka opened the scoring at 1:27 and finished the night with three goals and four assists. Kyle Ziemba added two goals and four assists for unbeaten Palmyra while Mason Moore scored the game's only goal for the Blue Streaks (0-3).
In goal, Palmyra's Jackson Bell made 25 saves while Manheim Township's Jared Gordon stopped 22 shots.
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 9, Cumberland Valley 3
Viola Division
West Shore 10, Keystone 2
Cedar Crest 7, Annville-Cleona 2
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
West Shore vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.