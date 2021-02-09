McCaskey-Hempfield doesn’t belong in a near-empty gym under antiseptic conditions.

Both sides rose to the occasion Tuesday anyway.

The Black Knights got points from their last six possessions and barely held off the Red Tornado, 62-59 in Landisville.

The Knights (6-2 overall, 5-2 in the league) move into first place alone in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. McCaskey, which has lost three of four against a tough schedule, is 4-2, 4-6.

“It thought we had a tremendous first half,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “We were up eight and they came back and tied it up. I wasn’t surprised by that, but it was a very good team win.’’

The Knights were indeed pretty immaculate before halftime, at which point they led, 34-26.

The lead got as big as 11 before the Tornado made a stand, with sophomore point guard Jonathan Byrd cracking the whip.

Bryd scored five straight by attacking the hoop to get his team within 42-38 by the end of the third quarter.

McCaskey tied it on a fast-break layup by Hasan Williams with five minutes left. Hempfield’s Ryan Hilton, who was huge down the stretch immediately hit a 3-pointer.

Hempfield never trailed, but the stretch drive was frantic.

With Bryd drive-and-dishing over and over, Walck tried a 2-3 zone.

“They were in a pretty good rhythm,’’ he said. On Byrd, Walck added, “He’s got the package. You’ve got to say, OK, you’re going to have to beat me over the top.’’

It worked well enough. Barely.

McCaskey was scoring, but the Knights were getting to the line and converting, mostly.

McCaskey’s Javonzee Washington drilled a corner three with :9.6 ticks left to make it 61-59.

Hempfield managed to inbound to a guard, sophomore Miguel Pena. He got fouled and made one of two with :7.6 left.

McCaskey then got a decent look at a three, but from Sam Hershey, a big who doesn’t shoot many of them. He didn’t miss by much; it bounced off the rim twice as the buzzer sounded.

Hilton finished with 20, 14 in the fourth quarter, including five of six from the line in the final stanza.

Byrd had 19 and six assists for McCaskey, which also got 15 points and nine rebounds from the relentless Hershey, and 14 from Williams.

