The best way to sum up Friday night’s season finale between Cocalico and Hempfield in Landisville would be this quote from Dan Fouts in the movie “The Waterboy.”

"Last game of the year, Brent; you can't hold anything back."

And neither team did. They put up nearly 1,000 yards of total offense between them in a 51-28 nonleague win for the Black Knights.

From going for it on fourth downs to long bombs and long runs, both teams gave it their all in a game that may have been one of the best offensive outputs this season among Lancaster-Lebanon League teams.

Cocalico (4-4) started things off with an 80-yard scoring drive, all on the ground, capped off by a 1-yard score by Carson Nash.

The Black Knights, who had lost their previous three games, did the same on their first series with QB Cameron Harbaugh scoring from nine yards out.

For the remainder of the first half it was a see-saw battle, with David Almodovar, Elijah Hinton and Harbaugh (12 of 17 for 302 yards, 4 TDs) leading the way for the Knights, who took a 34-28 lead into intermission that they would never relinquish.

Anthony Bourassa led the Eagles with 122 yards rushing, while Tanner Hess added 103 rushing yards for Hempfield.

Plays of the game

There were many, but this category goes to Hempfield's defense. First, it was Shaun Hammer with a fumble return for a touchdown. Then, in the third quarter, both times Cocalico had possession, the Knights brought the pressure and came up with two big fumble recoveries — both of which were recovered by Anthony Droege.

Stat of the game

To illustrate how crazy the game was, Cocalico dominated time of possession in the first half 17:49 to 6:11.

Quotable

“The guys truly played for the seniors tonight,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “They practiced this week like they did July first, and I truly think it was inspired by the seniors tonight. We won this game because we knew we couldn't let them down.”