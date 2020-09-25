HEMPFIELD 40, PENN MANOR 7

It was hard to believe, at the end of the night, that at one point in the proceedings Tanner Hess was struggling with just 16 yards on six carries.

Then he broke a 30-yard touchdown run and the cork was out of the bottle. Hess finished the night with 159 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns as the Black Knights (1-0 L-L Section One, 1-1 overall) collected the first victory of the George Eager era.

Like Hess, Hempfield got off to a slow start, taking a 6-0 lead on field goals of 37 and 35 yards by Spencer Biscoe — his third and fourth field goals of the young season.

On the Black Knights’ fourth possession, aided by a pass interference on fourth down, Hess broke off right tackle, cut outside, scampered 30 yards to the pylon and the mystery was removed from the outcome. Hess would go on to score on runs of 27 and 3 yards.

Playing in relief of starting quarterback Cameron Harbaugh, who was shaken up in the first half and again on an third-quarter blocked punt, sophomore quarterback Stephen Katch ran seven times for 68 yards and a score. Grant Hoover added a late 5-yard TD run.

Stymied for much of the game, the Comets (0-2, 0-2) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard bomb from quarterback Luke Braas to Isaac Hostetter.

Star of the game

Hess, of course. With a shoutout Anthony Droege, who, with the Comets’ first-and-goal at the 6, dropped Isaiah Stoltzfus for losses of two and four yards and kept the Comets out of the end zone. Stoltzfus did have 68 yards rushing on 15 carries, blocked a punt and an extra point.

Key statistic

Penalties. The Comets were flagged eight times for 80 yards in first half. They finished with 14 penalties for 150 yards.

Most egregious were a roughing-the-kicker penalty keeping the second field goal drive alive, after PM held to a three-and-out. The pass interference set up Hess’ first TD.

Up next

Both teams hit the road, Hempfield to McCaskey, Penn Manor to Wilson.