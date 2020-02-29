Tom Herr was an integral part of a memorable time for St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans, and now he is being recognized for his role in that success.
Herr, the Hempfield High graduate and 13-year Major League Baseball veteran, is one of seven nominees for the 2020 class of the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Joining him on the ballot are pitchers Steve Carlton, Matt Morris and John Tudor, along with first baseman Keith Hernandez, shortstop Edgar Renteria and closer Lee Smith.
Fans may vote online at Cardinals.com/hof, beginning March 1 and ending April 17. The top two vote-getters in fan balloting will join other stars from throughout the club's history in the Hall of Fame.
Herr, a second baseman, played for the Cards from 1979 through 1988, helping them win three National League pennants (1982, 1985, 1987) and one World Series (1982). He teamed with shortstop Ozzie Smith to give St. Louis a strong middle infield and hit .274/.349/.354 as a Cardinal, with 152 stolen bases.
In his career year of 1985, Herr batted third for manager Whitey Herzog in a lineup that included Vince Coleman, Willie McGee and Jack Clark. He hit .302 that season, knocking in 110 runs with just eight homers, and finished among the top five in NL Most Valuable Player voting. He remains the last player in NL history to drive in 100 runs with less than 10 homers.
Herr also played for the Twins, Phillies, Mets and Giants before retiring after the 1991 season. He finished with a career .271 batting average, 1,450 hits, 28 homers, 574 RBIs and 188 steals. He posted a career OPS of .696 and a career fielding percentage of .989.
Several of Herr's 1980s teammates have already entered the team's hall, including Donegal High graduate and closer Bruce Sutter, who led the majors with 36 saves for the 1982 world champions. Sutter entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Herr also became the first manager in Lancaster Barnstormers history, in 2005, and steered them to their first Atlantic League title in 2006. He then managed the Washington Nationals’ Single-A Hagerstown club in 2007, before returning to the Barnstormers as a coach in 2009 and manager in 2010.