It took seven round of penalty kicks Sunday but Georgetown finally beat Virginia to win the NCAA soccer national championship for the first time in program history, as reported by the Associated Press.
After the game was tied 3-3 following regulation, the Hoyas (20-1-3) and Cavaliers (21-2-1) played two scoreless 10-minute overtimes before the contest was decided by PKs.
Hoyas junior defender Sean O'Hearn, a Hempfield grad, took and made Georgetown's first penalty kick.
Here's video of all the penalty kicks. O'Hearn, who started all 24 games for the Hoyas, is the the first to shoot.
📽 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑷𝑲 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑.#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/w8VGpqyf3h— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 16, 2019
After both teams made their first six penalty kicks, Aidan Rocha converted the Hoyas seventh attempt. Then Georgetown goalie Tomas Romero stopped Virginia's Axel Gunnarsson to give the Hoyas the victory.