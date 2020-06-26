Hempfield High School and High Point (N.C.) University graduate Christine Rickert was named to the Big South Conference track and field all-decade team announced Tuesday.

Rickert was an all-American in the javelin in her senior season, 2015-16, during which she broke her own school and conference record with a throw of 172-2, a mark that still stands, and finished 12th in the NCAA championships. She also finished 12th, that summer in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Rickert made the all-Big South team four times, won the conference javelin title three times (finishing second as a freshman), and was named to the conference’s academic honor roll and academic all-district teams.

What to read next