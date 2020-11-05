Through the first two sets of the opening playoff volleyball match between top-seeded Hempfield and eighth-seeded Elizabethtown on Thursday night, it appeared that the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions were poised for a sweep.

The Bears had other ideas, though, valiantly fighting their way to a win in the third. But the Black Knights finished strong, winning the fourth to pick up a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17) in the quarterfinal round of the District Three Class 4A playoffs.

“This is districts,” Hempfield head coach Andrew Olree said. “Every round is a knockout, so every play is tense on both sides on the court. Anything can happen in a fifth set, so closing it out was huge.”

“They got everything,” Elizabethtown head coach Dave Pittman said of the opposition. “In this league, if you have a good setter and libero, you can get everybody else going.”

It was evenly matched to begin the opening set before the Knights tore off six in a row to take an 11-5 lead. Hempfield had multiple small-scale runs to move farther ahead, and while the Bears chipped away late, it wasn’t enough.

Elizabethtown came out hot to start the second, reeling off six of the first seven points. But the Knights quickly recovered, tying it at 7-7. Down 10-8, they closed on a blistering 17-3 run to win.

“We served them really tough,” Olree said. “They just couldn’t get consistent. We rely on that a lot, and it worked out well for us tonight.”

The third went back and forth on both sides before a 5-0 Hempfield run off a 14-14 tie gave the Knights the advantage for the sweep.

Not so fast. The Bears roared to life, scoring eight of the next nine points to take the lead. They held off Hempfield in the final stages of the set to get the victory and keep their season alive.

“I was really proud,” Pittman said. “We were able to get some things in the middle and the back. You saw we could compete.”

“That was one of the worst sets we had all season,” Olree said. “I wasn’t worried, but there was a little sense of urgency. I just told them to keep playing our ball.”

However, the Bears’ comeback wasn’t meant to last. The Knights played keep-away for most of the fourth, eventually clinching a spot in the semifinals.

The Knights got contributions across the board, from libero Allison Cummings (17 digs, 5 service aces) to setter Emma Bitner (30 assists). Ashley Weaver (9 kills) was effective as usual hitting-wise, but it was the play of Camille De La Torre (10 kills) and Morgan Miniich (7 kills), two of the more unsung players on the roster, that put Hempfield over the top.

“Camille came out big for us,” Olree said. “If we didn’t have her, I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

Elizabethtown ends its season at 12-3. Those losses? To the Knights and Garden Spot, the two L-L finalists and the respective top district seeds in Class 4A and 3A. The Bears are losing just one senior in middle hitter Olivia Hauck and are set to bring back most of their top players, including studs Kallee Locker (11 kills, 4 blocks) and Sydney Stewart (4 kills), as well as breakout setter Angela Costa-Ouimet (3 kills, 17 assists).

“It’s gonna be a learning process,” Pittman said. “They’ve got to learn from this. What’s gonna motivate us to do better than this year? If we trust each other, we can take the next step.”

Meanwhile, Hempfield will host No. 5 seed Cumberland Valley, which advanced after No. 4 seed Palmyra had to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns. The rivalry between the Knights and Eagles runs deep. The two have beaten each other in the semifinals the last two years, with CV winning it all in 2018 and Hempfield entering this year as the reigning champion.

“I don’t remember the last time we didn’t play them,” Olree said. “The girls know what’s on the line. We’ll be ready to go. I like our chances.”