The roar inside the L-S YMCA grew deafening Thursday as the Hempfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg nonleague swim meet headed into its final three events.
With Pioneers coach Kylie Turner on one side of the pool in her first season at the helm of her alma mater, and former L-S coach Kate Rohrbaugh — now leading the Black Knights — on the other, the girls meet stood knotted at 62-62.
Catherine Horner broke both a pool and a school record for L-S, but Ella Root's nearly three-second win in the 100 breaststroke sealed a 93-77 victory for Hempfield.
Both Black Knights squads will head into the holiday break undefeated as the Hempfield boys, led by a trio of double winners in Jase Colino, Jonathan Sescilla and Xander Hughes, powered past L-S 131-21.
“It was a fun meet for sure, and came down to the last couple of races, which was exciting,” said Rohrbaugh, who set her lineup so that only two girls swam in more than one event Thursday. “This was definitely a closer one because we were playing that game, but even then, they have — the Horners are so good, Kara Scranton is so good — it still would have been close regardless.”
The Hempfield girls (4-0) started to chip away at their deficit early, pulling within two after Maggie Shaffer and Anne Russell took first and third in the 200 freestyle. L-S (1-2) held its ground, however, as Elizabeth Horner swam to an eight-second win in the 200 IM and Kara Scranton won the 100 butterfly.
Catherine Horner followed with a 25.35 finish in the 50 freestyle, besting the five-year-old pool record by 0.18 seconds, and a time of 54.90 to break her own school record in the 100 freestyle by 0.49 seconds.
Lampeter-Strasbourg’s Catherine Horner (lane 3) wins the 100 freestyle in 54.90. The senior’s time breaks the school record she set last year by 0.49 seconds. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/enviNJetwN— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) December 20, 2019
“She's such an awesome leader, in and out of the water, but her swims, you can depend on her in whatever event,” Turner said of Catherine Horner. “She's going to come out fast, she's going to have that focus, which drives the rest of the team to be that good.”
Hempfield leaned on its depth to pick up points, taking second and third in five of the final eight events. The Black Knights won the other three events, with Sophia Vitko taking the 500 freestyle by 16 seconds, Root taking the breaststroke and the team of Shaffer, Anna Kroger, Rory Cantwell and Katie Yoder taking the 400 freestyle relay.
The Hempfield boys (4-0) were just as successful in those three events, sweeping the breaststroke, while fielding the only competitors in the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay.
The Black Knights won all 11 events, with Colino getting his first individual win in the 200 freestyle. The freshman also swam the 100 backstroke (1:04.56), while Sescilla took the 50 100 freestyles.
Hughes touched nearly four seconds ahead of the field in the 200 IM and cruised to a five-second win in the fly.
Hampered by a small roster, L-S (0-3) struggled keep pace.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Kyle Spaulding, Mitchell Livengood, Ryan Smecker and Andrew Reidenbaugh had the Pioneers’ best finish of the night, taking second in the events. Spaulding also took third in the 200 freestyle, while Livengood was third in the 50 freestyle and Reidenbaugh was third in the 100 freestyle.
Hempfield’s Jonathan Sescilla (lane 4) holds off teammate Reese Walter (lane 2) as the Black Knights sweep the boys 50 free. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/oXkfeGHlTx— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) December 19, 2019
Garden Spot
A pair of Spartan swimmers also competed at the L-S YMCA on Thursday.
Junior Ashley Parry swam the 200 freestyle in 2:01.29 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.67, times which would have put her first in both events. Freshman Kayla Parry clocked in at 1:02.35 in the fly, a time good enough for second place, and 1:13.38 in the 100 breaststroke, which would have put her fourth in the event.