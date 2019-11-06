DALLASTOWN — Despite a minor hiccup, the Black Knights are moving on.
Hempfield dispatched Council Rock North 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13 Tuesday night at Dallastown in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball playoffs.
“Any time you can walk out of here 3-1 or 3-0, it’s a good night,” said Hempfield coach Andrew Olree.
With the win, the Knights (20-0) advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round where they will meet Unionville, a 3-1 winner over Emmaus in another opening-round match Tuesday, at a site and time to be determined.
Despite nine errors in Tuesday’s opening set, Hempfield dominated the Indians as it displayed the usual firepower from the likes of Jailene Lugo, Claire Flood, Kylie Ulrich and Rachel Sipling.
The Knights had 14 kills in the first set, including six from Lugo.
“I think it was a little bit of nerves,” Olree said of the early errors. “I knew everyone was going to be a little tight, but they settled down and took care of business.”
The Knights jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set and cruised to a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
Looking to complete the sweep, Hempfield quickly fell behind 6-1 in the third set and Olree called a timeout so his Knights could try to regroup.
“I told them the season’s on the line for (Council Rock),” Olree explained. “They were doing everything they could do to keep balls alive and they weren’t giving up.”
The Knights eventually tied it at 14 and again at 17, but Council Rock North won the set to stay alive.
“I thought we played pretty well aside from that third set,” Olree said. “We kind of just let off the gas a little bit and they got energized when they had that first little run there.”
The fourth and final set was all Hempfield. The Knights opened with a 4-1 lead, which grew to 10-4 before the Indians called a timeout.
Leading 12-7, Hempfield scored seven straight points and coasted to the clinching victory.
Allison Cummings had 12 digs and Emma Bittner racked up 50 assists for Hempfield. Flood finished with 20 kills, while Sipling had 11 and Lugo ended with 10 as the Knights tallied a match total of 56.
“Claire was on fire,” Olree said. “When you have a big gun like that, especially when teams focus on Jailene and Kylie so much, when we can throw the ball up to Claire and she does that, we’re going to be tough to beat these next couple matches.”