LEBANON — Hempfield’s girls basketball team isn’t sneaking up on anybody anymore. Facing their biggest game to date on Friday night, the Black Knights delivered. With authority.

Jess Weinoldt scored 10 points to pace a balanced attack, Hempfield got a pair of momentum-building buzzer-beater buckets, and the Knights crunched host Cedar Crest 34-17 to remain two games clear in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One race.

“Feels pretty good,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “I can’t say enough about our kids. I’m extremely proud of how they locked in defensively, they were disciplined and they got the job done.”

“Holding Cedar Crest to 17 points in a game is pretty remarkable, and doing that was a big accomplishment for us,” Knights’ senior Lauren Riggs added. “I thought our defense led to our offense, and being able to play defense like that really pushed us to this win.”

Hempfield (10-0, 13-4) leads Manheim Township (8-2, 13-4) by two games, and the Knights are set to visit the Blue Streaks on Tuesday. Cedar Crest (7-3, 10-9) is now teetering at three games back with three league games to play; the Falcons are the defending champs, and they’ve won three of the last four Section One titles.

The Knights took another big step toward winning their first section title since 2005 with a dominating win here Friday. Cedar Crest took a 6-4 lead on Reese Glover’s driving layup midway through the first quarter, but the Falcons wouldn’t score again until more than three minutes into the third quarter.

Over that dizzying clip, Hempfield used a 16-0 blitz to grab a 20-6 lead on Weinoldt’s baseline drive. The spree included Autumn Cook’s jumper, which beat the first-quarter horn for an 8-6 lead, and Riggs’ wing 3-pointer, which beat the halftime buzzer and gave the Knights a cozy 16-6 lead.

Hempfield outscored Cedar Crest 8-0 in the second quarter; the Falcons, who were hounded end-line to end-line throughout by the Knights, simply couldn’t make a shot, despite some good looks at the rim.

“The first quarter was kind of a wakeup call,” Riggs said. “I thought we kind of put it all together in the second quarter. Getting that lead gave us a lot of energy for the second half.”

Cedar Crest finally stopped the bleeding when Sarah Laney scored in the lane with 4:50 to go in the third. But by that time, Hempfield, which feasted on 19 turnovers and out-rebounded the Falcons 28-20, had a safe and sound 20-6 edge.

The Falcons had it down to 24-13 by the end of the third, but the Knights restored order in the fourth, getting game-icing hoops from Weinoldt, Brynn Axe and Lindsey Durkota, Hempfield’s leading scorer, who spent a good chunk of the first half on the bench in foul trouble.

“We told the kids before the game that they had to earn it, and that they’d earned their way to this point,” Merrifield said. “Now they have to prove that they belong here, and to give people the feel that Hempfield is back, and that we can play.”

Laney and Glover scored six points apiece for Cedar Crest, which suffered its fourth straight setback.

