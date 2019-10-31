Hempfield's Emma Bitner (8) reacts after scoring a point against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
DALLASTOWN — It’s been gnawing at them for the last 364 days.
That’s how long the Hempfield girls volleyball team has been waiting for a shot at revenge after losing to Cumberland Valley in last year’s District Three Class 4A semifinals.
The Black Knights got that opportunity Thursday night and they made the most of it, sweeping the Eagles 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 in the same round of this year’s district tournament.
“For us to come out and play a match like that was awesome to see,” said Hempfield coach Andrew Olree. “We were waiting a whole year for that match and our girls were ready for the moment.”
The unbeaten Knights (18-0) will meet Central York (15-1) — a 3-1 winner over Central Dauphin in Thursday’s other semifinal played at Dallastown — in Saturday’s championship match at a site and time to be determined.
It would be Hempfield’s eighth district crown in the last 12 years and 12th overall.
Hempfield's Allison Cummings (10) with the dig against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Claire Flood (23) with the kill against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (30) puts the ball over the net against Cumberland Valley during game three action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Rachel Sipling (28) with the kill against Cumberland Valley during game three action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (30) reacts after scoring the game winning point against Cumberland Valley during game three action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield head coach Andrew Olree, reacts after a score against Cumberland Valley during game three action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (30) with the hit against Cumberland Valley during game three action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (26) with the kill against Cumberland Valley during game two action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Jailene Lugo (26) blocks a shot by Cumberland Valley's Celia Haupt (13) during game two action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (30) reacts after scoring against Cumberland Valley during game two action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Jailene Lugo (26) with the kill against Cumberland Valley during game two action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Kylie Ulrich (30) puts the ball over the net against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Jailene Lugo (26) reacts after scoring a point against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
Hempfield's Jailene Lugo (26) puts the ball over the net against Cumberland Valley during game one action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls volleyball semifinal at Dallastown Area High School Thursday October 31, 2019.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
In 10 of the last 11 years, it’s been either Hempfield or Cumberland Valley claiming district gold, so, revenge factor aside, the semifinal rematch was highly anticipated as it featured the two most dominant programs.
“It’s always a tough match and could go either way,” said Hempfield senior Kylie Ulrich. “I think we just wanted it more this time.”
The Knights, seeded second, wasted little time establishing that as they won a back-and-forth opening set. They trailed 7-5 and, after breaking a 14-14 tie, never trailed again.
“It was really exciting,” said Knights senior Jailene Lugo. “There were some points I almost passed out from screaming so loud.”
The Knights found themselves in an unfamiliar position at the start of the second set. They trailed 7-0, forcing Olree to call a timeout, which he rarely does.
“I just told them to calm down a little bit,” recalled Olree. “They got a little tight. There were high emotions after winning the first set and they just let up a little bit. These girls can come back from any deficit.”
They did just that, clawing back to tie it 11-11. Eventually, it was knotted at 15 when Hempfield went into overdrive and closed out the set winning 10 of the final 13 points.
“I had no worries,” said Lugo. “I knew we were going to come back.”
With momentum riding high, the Knights opened the third set with a 4-0 lead which grew to 13-2 and eventually it was 21-6 before the Eagles posted some late points.
“As soon as we came back and won the second, you saw what happened,” Olree said. “The air went out of them a little bit and at the start of the third set, we just took off.”
The Knights just had too many offensive weapons. Lugo and Ulrich combined for 23 of Hempfield’s 42 kills, while the Eagles had 23 as a team.
“When they’re both on, we are a tough, tough team to beat,” Olree said of the Ulrich-Lugo combo. “Having two really good middles is a game-changer when you’re playing high-level competition. They proved that tonight.”
All while getting their revenge.
In Class 3A
Garden Spot 3, West York 2: Logan Martin had 15 kills and two blocks to spark the Spartans over the Bulldogs 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-12 in a semifinal match at Hempfield.
Abby O’Neill added 42 assists and three aces, Kelly Martin had 19 digs and Hallie Butler three aces for Spot, which will face top-seeded Palmyra in Saturday’s final at a site and time to be determined. Palmyra beat Berks Catholic 3-1 (25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23) on Thursday.
In Class 1A
Mount Calvary Christian 3, Millersburg 0: Kami Mummau and Kara Locker led the Chargers past the Indians 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 in the semifinals Thursday at Manheim Township.
MCC will face Lititz Christian in Saturday’s championship match at a site and time to be determined.
Mummau finished with 19 kills, 16 assists, eight digs six aces. Locker had 15 kills, 20 assists and seven digs.
Lititz Christian 3, Dayspring Christian 2: The Eagles rallied to win the final two sets to get past the Warriors in a semifinal match at Manheim Township.
Lititz Christian won by scores of 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20 and 15-6 to advance to Saturday’s title match opposite Mount Calvary Christian at a site and time to be determined.
Kierra Flahive and Kyiah Flahive had 14 kills each for the Eagles, with Kierra Flahive also contributed 19 digs.
Hannah Jordan and Evie Cadwalader had four aces apiece, Cadwalader added five blocks, Moriah Kreiser had 20 digs and Karen Tsnchiga 34 assists.
Carly Groff had 13 kills, 18 digs and three aces, Sophia Ansel three aces and Alison Bruner 26 assists for Dayspring.
• Correspondent Daryl Simione contributed to this story.