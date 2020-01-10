Hempfield survived its gauntlet week, and now the Black Knights are sitting pretty.

Lindsey Durkota scored 12 points, including a clutch fourth-quarter jumper and two must-have foul shots, Hempfield forced 20 turnovers and turned up the pressure defensively, and the Knights kept a stranglehold on sole possession of first place in the L-L League Section One race with a hard-fought 30-28 win over rival Manheim Township on Friday in Landisville.

“This was a physical game,” Hempfield’s Jess Weinhold said. “It came down to who wanted it more, and who worked the hardest. And we won it. We’re having a great time because nobody really expected us to be here. Now we have to keep pushing and keep getting better.”

Hempfield (7-0, 9-4) topped Cedar Crest on Wednesday, and now leads the Falcons (6-1, 9-5) by a game. Township (5-2, 10-3) could have forced a three-way tie for the Section One lead with a win. Instead, the Blue Streaks slipped another game back in the chase.

Township hosts Cedar Crest — which outlasted Penn Manor 48-42 in double-OT on Friday — next Thursday; Hempfield plays at Cedar Crest and at Township to close out the regular season in a couple of weeks.

“A huge, great team win,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “If we do what we know we can do defensively, we’re going to be in every game. The effort that we showed defensively was huge. We can persevere. In the past, if we got down, we’d kind of pack it in and go into a shell. Now we realize that we have the personnel and the heart to play.”

Friday’s clash was vintage, old-school Hempfield vs. Township: A lot of elbows and boxing out, screens and glass-crashing. And both teams pressed and trapped in the full-court, hence the low scoreboard total and a combined 35 turnovers.

Township led 14-11 at the break, but Hempfield picked up the pace in the third, when Durkota had three baskets. Her post bucket knotted the game at 20-20, and Hempfield took a 21-20 lead when Lauren Moffatt hit a foul shot with 54 second left in the third.

Hempfield pulled away in the fourth, taking a 27-22 lead when Durkota coaxed in a jumper with 2:51 to go. Earlier, Moffatt had a rebound and stick-back. Township’s last lead was 23-22 when Katie Bushong (16 points) hit a pair of free throws with 7:43 to play.

Weinhold — who defended Bushong, a 1,000-point scorer, throughout — gave Hempfield the lead for good, 23-22, with a wing jumper with 6:22 to go.

“We talked about how physical they were going to get, and that we had to be ready for it,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We had periods in the game where we played through it, and we had periods in the game where we let it get to us.”

Hempfield’s largest lead was 28-22, when Moffatt hit a foul shot with 2:23 left. Bushong’s drive sliced the Knights’ lead to 28-26 with 18 seconds to go, and Township had one last-gasp shot after Durkota hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 13 seconds showing.

Township’s Missy Welch scored and drew a foul with 0.4 seconds left to make it 30-28. But her foul shot failed to hit the rim, and Hempfield won it.

“Nothing changes for us, even as the hunted,” Merrifield said. “We’ll focus on one day at a time. Tonight is exciting, yes. And we’ll enjoy. But tomorrow we come back ready to work.”

“Credit to them,” Burkhart said. “They held serve this week, and beat the two teams they had to beat on their home floor. This is a blip for us; there’s still a long way to go. A lot can happen, and a lot will happen.”

NOTES: Township out-rebounded Hempfield 23-18; Bushong and Gianna Smith had six boards apiece for the Streaks, while Durkota had five caroms for the Knights. … Hempfield had 15 turnovers, but the Knights turned the Streaks over seven times in the fourth quarter. … Key moment was when, on consecutive trips, Moffatt had a put-back and Durkota made a jumper, which hit about every part of the rim before finally falling. Burkhart called that the key sequence in crunch time. … Hempfield’s last Section One title was in the 2004-05 season.

