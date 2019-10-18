Hempfield quarterback Colin Peters throws the ball as Penn Manor's Isaiah Stoltzfus (5) and Josh Gibson defend in the second half during a football game at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville on Friday, October 18, 2019.
For a season that started with great promise, Hempfield went through some rough stretches.
Yet, the Black Knights’ effort never waned, something coach Ron Zeiber noticed.
“The one thing we are really proud of is they haven't quit,” the coach said. “We've dealt with a lot of things and none of our guys are going to make an excuse. Some younger guys had to be thrown in there — sometimes a lot of younger guys had to be thrown in there — but they never stopped fighting.”
Friday night at Penn Manor, Hempfield got an extra boost with the return of senior quarterback Colin Peters.
The result was a balanced offense and solid defensive effort as the Knights rolled to a 30-12 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory, spoiling the Comets’ homecoming.
Peters completed nine of his first 12 passes in his return, finishing 17 of 24 for 267 yards and two back-breaking touchdowns.
Hempfield quarterback Colin Peters looks for the opening as Penn Manor's Matthew Ruiz chases toward him in the second half during a football game at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Hempfield's Basilio Jadin Jimenez gains the yardage as Penn Manor's Max Jessberger defends in the second half during a football game at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Hempfield quarterback Colin Peters is tackled by Penn Manor's Jared Musser as Hunter Hoffman looks on in the second half during a football game at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Hempfield's defense responded as well, allowing Penn Manor only 11 first downs and few sustained drives.
"They gave up some here and there but didn't break," Zeiber said. "Our defense did a great job getting our offense back on the field in not horrible field position the whole game."
Improving to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Section One, the Knights scored on their first two possessions, a seven-play, 66-yard drive and a five-play, 48-yard drive, both finished by touchdown runs from Tanner Hess.
Hess ran 14 times for 103 yards and caught a pass for 35 more as Hempfield used a balanced offense en route to 436 total yards.
Nick O'Neill stretched the lead to 16-0 with a 39-yard field goal with 8:52 left in the first half.
"It's nice to spread it out," said Hess. "When you pass and run, they never know what is coming. I block for my quarterback and we convert. It doesn't matter to me who scores. As long as we win. It's a team effort."
Gibson added a mid-fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Comets (1-4, 3-6). The senior amassed 165 total yards, 82 on the ground and 83 receiving.