There were seven games on the L-L League girls basketball docket to get the week kicked off on Monday, including a 4-pack of head-to-head section games.

Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 49, Penn Manor 27 — Make that 16 league wins in a row for the defending Section 1 champs, as the host Black Knights overcame a slow start and rallied past the pesky Comets in Landisville. Lauren Moffatt went 8-for-8 at the foul line and scored 10 points to pace a balanced scoring attack, and Hempfield overcame a 7-4 first-quarter deficit with an 11-2 second-quarter spurt for a 15-9 halftime edge. The Knights (2-0 league, 2-1 overall) then went 17-6 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and hand Penn Manor (0-1, 1-1) its first loss this season. Morgan Miller scored 13 points for the Comets, who couldn’t overcome their second-quarter dry spell. Miller joined the 500-point club in Penn Manor’s nonleague win at Solanco last Saturday; she’s up to 514 career points, two games into her junior season.

Manheim Township 51, McCaskey 28 — Gracie Martin ripped three 3-pointers and bucketed a career-high 19 points, Bronwyn Hilbert added a career-high 11 points, and the Blue Streaks (1-1, 1-1) used an 18-4 second-quarter blitz to take a 25-11 halftime lead and tame the host Red Tornado (0-2, 0-3). Alani Bosque banked 12 points for McCaskey, which was deadlocked at 7-7 after the first quarter before the Streaks’ game-changing second-quarter surge.

SECTION 2

Ephrata 55, Lebanon 46 — The host Mountaineers needed a bounce-back game to remain with the lead pack in the section race, and they got it. Olivia Fedorshak (career-high 15 points), Brynn Adams (11 points) and Jasmine Griffin (10 points) all reached double-digits in the point column, and Ephrata (1-1, 1-1) grabbed a 26-17 halftime lead and then held off the Cedars. Giahny Correa, coming off a career-high 32-point effort against Conestoga Valley last Friday, bucketed 19 points, giving her 904 career points for Lebanon (0-2, 0-2). Zaelys De’Arce added a career-best 10 points for the Cedars.

Also Monday, Elizabethtown hosted Warwick in a battle of 1-0 teams, and for key positioning in the Section 2 hunt. The host Bears got the job done behind some gnarly defense. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Catholic 53, Lancaster Mennonite 44 — The host Crusaders trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, and were locked in a 2-point game at halftime with the Blazers. But Catholic (1-0, 2-0) closed the game on a 15-7 clip as Sophia Wentz scored 13 points in the paint and Mary Bolesky chipped in with 12 points to lead the way. Towson University recruit Mariah Wilson scored 21 points for Mennonite, as the Blazers played their season-opener. Newbie Lily Lehman added 12 points for Mennonite, which trailed by just 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Wilson is up to 1,379 career points.

Manheim Central 55, Red Land 19 — The Barons loaded up the bus and headed over to the West Shore School District in Mid-Penn country, where Central picked up its first victory this season. Maddie Knier poured in 26 points, and the Barons (0-1, 1-1) used a 10-2 third-quarter clip to open up some more breathing room after grabbing a 26-13 halftime cushion. Kaylie Kroll chipped in with a career-high 9 points for Central, which was coming off a setback in its season-opener last Friday vs. Cocalico.

Elco 48, Pottsville 35 — It was just what the doctor ordered for the host Raiders, who picked up a victory after last Friday’s close-call setback vs. Lancaster Catholic in their season-opener. Monday, Amanda Smith popped in 22 points and Kailey Eckhart chipped in with 10 points, and Elco closed the game on a 20-8 clip — including an 8-1 fourth-quarter run — to top the Crimson Tide out of District 11.

* Pequea Valley went to virtual learning this week, so the Braves’ season-opener vs. Oley Valley on Monday was postponed. PV will not play Tuesday at Octorara, Friday at home against Columbia or on Saturday at Northern Lebanon. The earliest the Braves can return to game action is Jan. 18. Stay tuned for makeup dates aplenty for PV.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite at Columbia, 6:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Muhlenberg at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

