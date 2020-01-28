For the first time in 15 years, a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 1 championship banner will be unfurled inside Hempfield’s gymnasium.

It wasn’t always pretty. In fact, the final looked like a football score. But the Black Knights gladly took it.

Autumn Cook hit the go-ahead bucket with 1:32 to play, and Hempfield fended off rival Manheim Township 21-19 on Tuesday night in Neffsville, as the Knights (11-0, 14-5) clinched their first Section 1 crown since the 2004-05 season.

“In 2005, I was in eighth grade,” said Knights’ coach Kendra Merrifield, a Hempfield grad and former Knights’ standout player. “I was probably watching them win it, in the stands, looking up to the varsity girls. That’s why I feel so great for our seniors. They’ve put the effort in the last couple of years. It’s awesome to see them get the success that they weren’t always getting.”

Trailing 19-17, and coming out of a timeout with time running out Tuesday, Cook, Hempfield’s freshman point guard, took the inbound pass, saw an opening in the lane and took off.

She squeezed her way through traffic, made the layup, drew a foul and made the ensuing free throw, giving the Knights a 20-19 lead. Later, Lauren Riggs hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with 57 seconds to go for the final margin.

“(Township’s Katie Bushong) was kind of turned, talking to her teammate about something, so when (Hempfield’s) Jess Weinoldt passed it in to me, I just kind of went for it,” Cook said. “I made the shot and I got fouled. I was pretty happy.”

“If I would have waited,” said Cook, who was born in 2004, at the start of Hempfield’s last championship season, “it might not have been there.”

It was there, and Cook didn’t hesitate, seizing the moment.

“In the timeout we talked about penetrating the seams, and that’s exactly what happened,” Merrifield said. “That’s what she did. Now did I expect it to be off the first catch? No. But I’ll take the and-1. And she went to the line and made it. Autumn is a gamer.”

Township (8-3, 13-5) had two shots in the waning seconds, but Ali Quinn misfired on a short jumper, and Bushong — who scored a game-high 12 points — had her last-gasp shot tipped and Hempfield held on.

The Streaks remained alone in second place despite the setback; Cedar Crest (7-4, 10-10) fell to Penn Manor 47-37 on Tuesday to fall another game off the pace. Township is at Cedar Crest to wrap up the regular season on Feb. 4.

Neither team exactly lit up the scoreboard on Tuesday; Bushong scored seven first-quarter points, helping the Streaks grab a 7-4 lead. With five seconds to go in the half, Hempfield’s Kira Mattes hit a leaner in the lane, and the Knights grabbed a 12-10 lead.

But Quinn drove the length of the court and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving Township a 13-12 lead at the break. Riggs and Brynn Axe had third-quarter hoops for Hempfield, giving the Knight a 16-13 lead. But Township’s Gianna Smith had a pair of put-back layups, and the Streaks had a 17-16 lead through three.

Township was in good shape when Bushong swooped in for a layup for a 19-16 lead with 5:25 to go. The Streaks didn’t score again.

“Credit to them,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “The way they play defense against us, they always seem to take us out of what we do. That says a lot about their tenacity on the defensive end.”

“I’m only a freshman, but I know this means an awful lot to the upperclassmen,” Cook said. “They really wanted this, and nobody really expected us to be here.”

