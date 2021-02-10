Not even sure where to start after Tuesday’s results, as all kinds of heck is breaking loose in L-L League girls basketball circles. The Section 1 title has been clinched. The Section 5 title is very much coming into focus. The Section 2 race is now fit to be tied. And Lancaster Mennonite has a new all-time leading scorer in its program. Here’s the jam-packed roundup, and plenty of news and notables. There will not be a pop quiz at the end. But pay attention …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 48, McCaskey 30 — Make that back-to-back section championships for the Black Knights, who took care of their own business by beating the host Red Tornado. And when Manheim Township KO’d Cedar Crest, Hempfield (7-1 league, 8-3 overall) had its repeat under lock and key. Tuesday, Jess Weinholdt (season-high 12 points) and Lauren Moffatt (10 points) paced a balanced attack, and the Knights — who have completed their 8-game section slate — used a 24-8 second-half blitz to tame the Tornado. The last time Hempfield won back-to-back section championships? When the Knights secured four in a row, from 1997 through 2000. Before last winter, Hempfield hadn’t won section gold since 2005. Now they’re making space for another banner on the gym wall. Alani Bosque (11 points) and Anisha Sepulveda (10 points) led McCaskey (0-7, 1-9) on Tuesday.

Manheim Township 43, Cedar Crest 33 — The host Blue Streaks played the spoiler role to a T, knocking off the Falcons and, in turn, handing the section crown to Hempfield. Missy Welch (12 points), Ava Byrne (12 points) and Gianna Smith (10 points) all hit for double-digits, and Township used a 14-3 second-quarter spree to grab a 23-11 lead at the half. Sarah Laney scored 9 points for Cedar Crest, which entered the night in a first-place tie in the loss column with Hempfield. But the Streaks (5-3, 6-5) snapped that tie, giving section gold to their arch rivals. Cedar Crest (5-2, 7-3) wraps up its section schedule Feb. 20 against Penn Manor. But the Falcons, who saw their 4-game winning streak come to a halt, can no longer catch Hempfield, with whom they split their season series.

SECTION 2

Ephrata 62, Elizabethtown 44 — All tied up. And hey, it’s the Section 2 race, so nobody should be surprised. Jasmine Griffin popped in 22 points, Olivia Fedorshak bucketed a career-high 21 points, Brynn Adams chipped in with 10 points, and the host Mountaineers (5-1, 6-2) handed the Bears (5-1, 5-1) their first loss this season — and forced a first-place tie in the process. Ephrata out-scored E-town 32-11 over the middle two quarters to seize control. Macy Seaman (13 points) and Carly Sedun (season-high 11 points) paced the Bears, who now delve into their crossover games, with Cedar Crest on Thursday and freshly minted Section 1 champ Hempfield on Saturday. Ephrata, which split the season series vs. E-town, has Hempfield on Thursday.

Lebanon 63, Conestoga Valley 45 — Giahny Correa piled up 30 points, Madison Bishop had a season-high 13 points, Dorthie Zechman chipped in with 12 points, and the host Cedars closed the game on a 20-6 tear and handed the Buckskins their second straight loss coming out of a coronavirus shutdown. CV opened the week 2-0 and in a first-place tie, as the Bucks (1-2, 2-2) begin their rescheduling journey with a lot of games in a small window. Lebanon (1-6, 2-9) picked up its first section victory this season. Laela Robinson ripped six 3-pointers — the most in a game by an L-L League player so far this season — and poured in a career-high 22 points for CV.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 48, Lancaster Country Day 41 — The host Dutchmen needed a W to stop the bleeding, and A-C got it. Josie Clay (13 points) and Brittany Nye (10 points) paced the offense, and the Dutchmen (5-3, 5-5) broke open a close game with a 17-8 third-quarter clip to subdue the Cougars and snap a 2-game losing skid. Genesis Meadows poured in a career-high 26 points with four 3-pointers, and Kiana Wakefield added 12 points for Country Day (2-7, 3-7).

NONLEAGUE

Elco 44, Wyomissing 21 — Kailey Eckhart scored 13 points, and the Raiders (8-4) used a rip-roaring 16-2 third-quarter run to ease past the host Spartans, who have just one league loss and sit atop the Berks League Section 3 standings. And this note: Elco’s makeup game vs. Lancaster Catholic is now Feb. 22 — the last night of league play. If things remain status quo, that game should/could decide the Section 4 title, as the Crusaders are in PPD mode for now. Stay tuned.

Also Tuesday, in an absolute Section 5 thriller, host Lancaster Mennonite gutted out a victory over pesky Columbia to clinch no worse than a share for the section championship. Mariah Wilson pumped in 37 points in the game for the Blazers, and she became the program’s all-time leading scorer in the process. It was a superb game, and here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* Crossover games will begin dominating the schedule moving forward, but the L-L League has already announced that the crossovers will not count toward a team’s league record this season. Teams that are struggling to get games rescheduled down the stretch — you’ll notice if you peruse the master schedule — are cancelling crossover games, with the league’s blessing. … There are a trio of Section 3-4 crossover games on Wednesday; kindly see the schedule below.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Manheim Central at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

York at Solanco, 7 p.m.

