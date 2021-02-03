There is still a tie atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls basketball race. Barely.

Autumn Cook canned a pair of clutch second-half shots, host Hempfield feasted on 10 second-half turnovers, and the Black Knights scratched and clawed out of a 10-point third-quarter deficit for a 30-23 victory over rival Manheim Township on Wednesday night in Landisville.

The Knights overcame a chilly two-point first quarter and a five-point first half.

“To score five points in the first half wasn’t pretty,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “But knowing our kids and what they can do, I knew there was something else in us. Thankfully they were able to kick it in, and we were able to pull it out in the second half.”

Hempfield (5-1 league, 6-3 overall) remained in a first-place tie in the loss column with Cedar Crest, which snapped the Knights’ 18-game league winning streak last week; the Falcons (4-1, 5-2) would have taken over sole possession of the top spot with a Hempfield setback, but Township (3-3, 4-5) couldn’t slam the door.

Cedar Crest is at Township next Tuesday. Hempfield swept the season series against the Streaks, and the Knights and the Falcons split 1-1. The L-L League announced last week that only head-to-head section games count toward your league record; crossover games, for this season only because of all the postponements, do not count toward your league mark.

Township can still play spoiler, but the Streaks were hoping for more after holding Hempfield to five first-half points and building a 10-point cushion.

“We told our kids at halftime that (Hempfield) wasn’t going to continue to shoot like they did in the first half,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “They couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half. Credit to our girls, we were getting rebounds for the most part. But they came out and made a couple of adjustments in the second half.”

Like switching out of a trapping 2-2-1 full-court look into more man-to-man schemes. Hempfield definitely turned its defense up a notch after the break.

“Defense was big-time what we stressed at half,” Merrifield noted. “We adjusted a little bit defensively to put more pressure on their guards.”

It worked.

“We wanted to slow down and play our game in the second half,” Cook said. “We got caught up in their game in the first half, and we were frantic and kind of scattered. We needed to make better passes, defend, and just slow down.”

Township led 6-2 after the first quarter, and was sailing right along, up 17-7 on Adrianna Bryant’s driving bucket with 5:23 to go in the third quarter. Township completely stymied the Knights in the first half, holding Hempfield to just two field goals and five points in the first 16 minutes.

But falling into a 10-point ditch motivated the Knights, who countered with a 12-0 blitz to finish the third quarter. Lauren Moffatt and Ava Baer drilled 3-pointers to get the run started, and Jess Weinoldt knotted the game at 17-17 with a pair of free throws.

That’s when Cook hit her first big bucket, a dribble-drive layup in the lane, giving Hempfield a 19-17 lead with four seconds to go in the third. It was the Knights’ first lead since 2-0, on Weinoldt’s transition layup a couple of seconds into the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, freshman Ava Byrne coaxed in a pair of foul shots and Township was back to even at 19-19 with 7:05 to go. On Hempfield’s ensuing trip, Cook ripped cord on a step-in wing 3-pointer and the Knights had the lead for good, 22-19, with 6:41 to play.

Hempfield went 6 for 8 from the line in the waning minutes to clinch it.

Weinoldt had 11 points and Moffatt had six points and seven rebounds for Hempfield, while Missy Welch had seven points and Gianna Smith had six points, seven boards and a pair of blocked shots for Township.

