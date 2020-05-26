About a year ago around this time, Hempfield beat Manheim Township in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse tournament championship game for the first time in six years. Including regular season and playoffs, the Black Knights’ victory snapped an 11-game skid against the Blue Streaks.

“We definitely wanted to get back and defend our league title,” Hempfield senior Jackson Shand said. “And maybe go further than that and win the section.”

While Hempfield had to replace six of its top-seven scorers from last season, the Knights in 2020 would’ve returned its entire defense along with senior attack/midfielder Grayson Dague (25 goals, 20 assists).

“Everyone was down on us with all the talent we lost from last year’s senior class,” Shand said. “But a lot of other schools in the league lost a lot of talent. There were a lot of fresh faces.We still had a good core group.”

Shand and Dague were set to be team captains.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped away those plans.

“We didn’t get a chance to lead the team,” Shand said.

To make up for the lost opportunity, Hempfield assistant coach Guy Hornig approached Shand and Dague recently with an idea on how the pair could still leave a lasting impact.

Hornig suggested they organize a food drive for the Hempfield Area Food Pantry.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Since we don’t have the opportunity to lead this team and leave our mark on the field,” Shand said. “We could do something that’s great for the community,” Shand said.

On June 3, 4 and 5, from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.,. Hempfield boys lacrosse players will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items in the parking lot behind the fieldhouse of the Hempfield football stadium. Items can also be donated anytime during those three days at the rear of the West Hempfield Fire & Rescue, 3476 Marietta Ave. They've dubbed the initiative, 'fill a firetruck.'

Whatever is collected will be donated to the Hempfield Area Food Pantry, which serves nearly 150 family units with the Hempfield School District each month. However, pantry coordinator Diane Gerlach said due to the pandemic the pantry is, “accepting anyone that needs food, regardless of where they live.”

Meanwhile, Dague and Shand are hoping to set a precedent to be the first of an annual food drive the program could then continue to do every year moving forward.

“Possibly turn it into a tradition,” Shand said.