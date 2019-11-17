From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Helmet Sticker winners from the District 3 semifinal-round games, plus a quick primer for Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff and Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Berks Catholic. Much more about those D3 championship-game matchups in the coming days as well. Stick and stay.

1. COCALICO HELMET STICKERS

Noah Palm for sure. We’ve bestowed any number of stickers Palm’s way, but here’s another, after he rushed for 130 yards — including an electrifying 63-yard TD keeper for the game-clinching score — and he picked off a pass in Cocalico’s riveting 21-13 win over Warwick. And a sticker for Palm’s sidekick, Ronald Zahm, who hauled in all four of Palm’s completions for 84 yards, including a nifty 52-yard grab to set up Palm’s 3-yard TD run, and a 21-yard, go-ahead TD snag in the third quarter. Zahm and Palm also had key pass breakups from their safety spots in the fourth quarter, to thwart Warwick’s comeback bid.

2. LAMPETER-STRASBURG HELMET STICKERS

Definitely one for QB Conner Nolt, who continues to deliver in crunch time. Nolt passed for 187 yards, with a TD toss and a pair of TD keepers in the Pioneers’ amazing 30-27, come-from-behind victory over Bishop McDevitt. His TD keepers covered 1 and 16 yards — and he flipped a 94-yard TD toss to Alex Knapp, for the longest TD pass among L-L League teams to date this season — as L-S overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Crusaders on their home turf. This really was an amazing victory when you stop and think about it: On the road. Trailing 20-zip against a 14-time district champ. District semifinals. Win or go home. Nolt steered the Pioneers to the dub. And stickers for L-S’s defensive unit; yes, the Pioneers yielded 20 first-half points and four touchdowns overall, but L-S held McDevitt to just 56 rushing yards, and came up with a fumble recovery and kept the Crusaders out of the end zone in the third quarter, when they made their incredible comeback.

3. DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP NOTABLES

(2) Cedar Cliff (10-2) at (1) Cocalico (10-2) — This will be Cocalico’s 10th D3 championship-game appearance, and the Eagles are 2-7 in such games: 2018 (L Manheim Central 48-14 in 5A), 2014 (L Bishop McDevitt 41-0 in 3A), 2010 ( L Bishop McDevitt 29-14 in 3A), 1997 (L Manheim Central 21-14 in 3A — against QB Jeff Smoker and the Barons in snowy Hersheypark Stadium), 1995 (L Bishop McDevitt 34-7 in 2A), 1994 (W Juniata 24-21 in 2A), 1992 (L Bermudian Springs 22-15 in 2A), 1985 (W East Pennsboro 31-27 in 2A) and 1984 (L Littlestown 14-8 in 1A). … Cocalico has been in four championship tilts in four different classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 5A). That’s a neat trick. … This will be Cedar Cliff’s sixth D3 championship-game appearance, and the Colts are 3-2 in such games: 1996 (W Wilson 38-13 in 4A), 1991 (L Cumberland Valley 28-10 in 4A), 1989 (L Wilson 17-7 in 4A), 1988 (W McCaskey 22-12 in 4A) and 1987 (W Cumberland Valley 2-0 in 4A; I still chuckle every time I see that final score). … This is Cedar Cliff’s first championship-game appearance since 1996; Cocalico returns for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in the last 10 years — after coach Dave Gingrich and his Eagles reached at least the D3 semifinals the last four years in a row. … Cocalico won at Cedar Cliff 43-14 in a nonleague game back on Aug. 29. The rematch is for D3 gold. … Cocalico also clipped Cedar Cliff 31-21 in a nonleague game last year in Denver. Coach Colin Gillen and his Colts will gas up the bus and make the return trip on Friday. … (8) Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) at (3) Berks Catholic (8-4) — This will be L-S’s third championship-game appearance, and coach John Manion and his Pioneers are 1-1 in such games: 2011 (L Bishop McDevitt 28-14 in 3A) and 2007 (W Gettysburg 35-21 in 3A). … Berks Catholic is back in a D3 championship game for — get this — the seventh year in a row, and the Saints are 4-2 in such games: 2018 (L Bishop McDevitt 41-31 in 4A), 2017 (W Bishop McDevitt 45-24 in 4A), 2016 (W Shippensburg 37-13 in 4A), 2015 (W Wyomissing 34-6 in 2A), 2014 (L Wyomissing 35-21 in 2A) and 2013 (W Littlestown 42-0 in 2A). … This will be the third time in four years — and the second year in a row — that L-S and Berks Catholic will square off in the D3 playoffs; coach Rick Keeley and his Saints won the first two clashes: 2016 (45-21 in 4A semifinals) and 2018 (35-14 in 4A quarterfinals).

