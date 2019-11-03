From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Helmet Sticker winners from Friday’s playoff games:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

WILSON: The Bulldogs fell head-first into a 13-0 hole before rattling off 41 unanswered points for a dazzling 41-13 D3-6A quarterfinal-round victory over Chambersburg. Wilson’s offense churned out 467 yards and 22 first downs, and the stars of the show were QB Kaleb Brown and RB Avanti Lockhart. Brown completed 9-of-12 passes for 101 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he also rushed for 137 yards — giving him a nifty 100/100 night — including an 8-yard TD keeper. Lockhart bolted for 113 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD runs, and he also caught one of Brown’s TD passes. Lockhart his up to 884 rushing yards this season, so he'll need 116 yards in the semifinals vs. Harrisburg for a 1,000-yard season. In all, Wilson rushed for 366 yards against Chambersburg and won its 40th D3 playoff game.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: What a riveting victory for the Blue Streaks, who overcame a two-possession fourth-quarter deficit to stun upset-minded Cumberland Valley 32-26 in a thrill-a-minute, instant-classic D3-6A quarterfinal-rounder. RB Jaden Floyd gets a sticker for his 72-yard, 2-TD performance; he had a pair of fourth-quarter scoring runs, covering 5 and 4 yards, respectively, and that 4-yarder put Township ahead for good with 1:07 to play, as the Streaks improved to 11-0 and set up a D3-6A semifinal clash on Friday vs. Central Dauphin. And a sticker for Township QB Harrison Kirk, who kept the Streaks going despite four turnovers. Kirk threw for 285 yards with two TD strikes, and he joined the 2,000-yard passing club this season for his efforts; it’s the second year in a row Kirk eclipsed 2,000 passing yards.

WARWICK: Colton Miller has been tearing it up on the ground lately for the Warriors, and he continued his torrid clip in Warwick’s 34-6 victory over Mechanicsburg in a D3-5A first-rounder. Miller rumbled 24 times for 157 yards with a trio of TD runs, covering 1, 1 and 3 yards, respectively. That gives him 1,091 rushing yards and 27 TD bolts this season for the Warriors, who will be at Manheim Central on Friday for a much-anticipated D3-5A quarterfinal-round showdown. Circle it.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

MANHEIM CENTRAL: Three Barons’ players to bestow stickers upon after Central waxed Waynesboro 48-0 for its 59th D3 playoff victory. QB Evan Simon was up to his usual tricks; he completed 12-of-22 passes for 220 yards with three TD strikes, and he also scooted for 123 yards and two more scores on 11 keepers. WR Ben Wagner snagged six of Simon’s completions up top for 101 yards, including TD grabs of 51 and 11 yards, respectively. And Barons’ kicker Logan Shull had a big night with his leg, going 6-for-6 on PAT boots with a pair of field goals, from 34 and 29 yards out, as Central won its seventh game in a row, and set up a mega D3-5A quarterfinal-round showdown on Friday vs. Warwick. … FYI: Simon needs 136 passing yards to crash the coveted 8,000-yard plateau, and he needs 150 passing yards to leapfrog Lampeter-Strasburg grad Bear Shank into second place on the league’s all-time passing chart.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL CAREER PASSING-YARD LEADERS

Kyle Smith, Lancaster Catholic — 8,545 yards

Bear Shank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8,013 yards

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 7,864 yards (active)

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: A gritty 34-7 win over Elco in a D3-4A first-rounder for the Pioneers, who were minus QB Conner Nolt (ankle) for this clash. That’s the second QB L-S lost to an injury this season; all-star Sean McTaggart (knee) went down in Week 1. L-S leaned on its defense against the Raiders, and that group responded. A sticker goes out to LB Nick Del Grande, who turned in the biggest defensive play of the night, when he snared a fumble and rumbled 25 yards the other way for a TD early in the first quarter. It was L-S’s second TD in a dizzying 55-second span, and it set the tone for the Pioneers’ D performance the rest of the game, as L-S held Elco’s potent Veer rushing attack to just 73 rushing yards. And a sticker for L-S RB Bryan McKim, who powered the Pioneers' offense with 140 rushing yards and a TD on just eight totes. Up next for L-S is a trip to undefeated 1-seed York Suburban for a quarterfinal-round clash on Friday.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: We’ll keep this one short but sweet. The Little Dutchmen topped Littlestown 39-12 for A-C’s first District 3 playoff victory. So everyone — from the coaching to staff, to the players, to the training staff and all game personnel — take a bow. Stickers all around for the Dutchmen. Up next for A-C: A trip to undefeated, top-seeded Wyomissing for a D3-3A semifinal-round throw-down on Saturday afternoon.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: We had an inkling that the Crusaders would be out for some payback after falling to Bermudian Springs in this round last year. And Catholic put its foot down and delivered. The Crusaders, who were the undefeated 1-seeds last year when the Eagles knocked them out of the playoffs, beat Bermudian Springs 30-7 this time around. Catholic’s running game was gnarly, producing 378 ground yards. So stickers go out to the Crusaders’ top ground-gainers vs. the Eagles: RB Jeff Harley zoomed for 144 yards on 14 carries, including a 2-yard TD bolt; QB Gavin Sullivan rushed for 136 yards on 18 keepers, with a 5-yard TD sneak; and RB Alex Cruz chipped in with 98 yards on 13 carries with TD runs of 1 and 6 yards as the Crusaders set up Friday’s D3-3A semifinal at 1-loss Middletown, the 3-time reigning champ.

LEBANON: The Cedars picked up their first playoff win in program history, compliments of a 36-14 dub over Reading in the Eastern Football Conference 6A playoff game. That’s a 7-4 season for Lebanon, its first winning campaign since 2013 — and tons of momentum heading into 2020 with a terrific cast due back next fall. Against Reading, it was the Cedars’ pitch-and-catch combo of QB Isaiah Rodriguez and WR Alex Rufe who did their usual damage. Rodriguez passed for 202 yards with four TD throws, and he added a 1-yard TD sneak. Rufe hauled in six catches for 122 yards, with 39- and 17-yard TD grabs, and he also caught a 2-point conversion pass and he threw a 2-point conversion pass. And a sticker for WR Jose Moreno, who caught four passes for 57 yards, with 15- and 23-yard TD receptions of his own, as Lebanon dominated the air game vs. the Red Knights. … Rodriguez finished his junior season with 2,155 passing yards — and 4,152 for his career — and Rufe finished his junior campaign with 74 receptions for 1,095 yards.

BONUS NUGGET: The second round of the playoffs are set, with eight L-L League teams still dancing in D3 brackets. Here are the matchups:

D3-6A SEMIFINALS

Harrisburg at Wilson, Friday, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Manheim Township, Friday, 7 p.m.

D3-5A QUARTERFINALS

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico, Friday, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Central, Friday, 7 p.m.

D3-4A QUARTERFINALS

Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban, Friday, 7 p.m.

D3-3A SEMIFINALS

Lancaster Catholic at Middletown, Friday, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Wyomissing, Saturday, 1 p.m.

AND THIS: Lancaster Catholic QB Gavin Sullivan needs 60 passing yards vs. Middletown for a 1,000-yard season. ... Annville-Cleona QB Junior Bours needs 115 passing yards vs. Wyomissing for a 1,000-yard season. ... Manheim Central QB Evan Simon needs 172 rushing yards vs. Warwick for a 1,000-yard season. ... Cocalico QB Noah Palm needs 145 passing yards vs. Governor Mifflin for a 1,000-yard season. ... Two L-L League backs surpassed 1,000-yard rushing seasons last week: Warwick's Colton Miller (1,091) and L-S's Bryan McKim (1,111). ... One L-L League receiver surpassed 1,000 yards last week: Lebanon's Alex Rufe (1,095).

