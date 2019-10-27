From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 10 Helmet Sticker winners, plus a pile of notables, putting the L-L League regular season to bed. I’ll continue the Helmet Sticker winners through the postseason.

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

CEDAR CREST: Have a night, Tyler Cruz. Heck, have a season, Tyler Cruz. The Falcons’ durable RB was up to his old tricks yet again, helping Cedar Crest top Garden Spot 42-14 in the Week 10 crossover game. Cruz hammered out 188 yards on 23 workmanlike carries with five TD runs, covering 21, 12, 8, 6 and 6 yards respectively, as the Falcons clinched a D3-6A playoff spot with a 7-win season. Cruz has been a key cog in Cedar Crest’s success; in 10 games, he’s rumbled for 1,249 yards on 218 carries with 19 TD gallops — all with the league leaders, across the board. … No official word yet, but it looks like (6) Cedar Crest will play at (3) Central Dauphin in a D3-6A quarterfinal-round game next weekend at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: A couple of stickers for the Blue Streaks. First up, QB Harrison Kirk, who was electric through the air in Township’s 49-0 whitewash win over rival Hempfield. Kirk, a Colgate commit, clicked on 12-of-17 passes for 261 yards with three TD strikes, plus a 1-yard QB sneak TD plunge, as Township polished off a 10-0 regular-season ride — the program’s first undefeated regular season since the Streaks went 11-0 back in 1977. And no, I didn’t cover that team; I was 8. Next up, WR Anthony Ivey had a big night on the flanks against the Black Knights with three catches for 113 yards. That’s 37 yards per grab, including a 67-yard TD catch from Kirk to get the Streaks’ scoring onslaught started vs. Hempfield. Lastly, take a bow Township’s defensive unit. The Streaks’ D pitched its third shutout in a row, holding Hempfield to 34 rushing yards and just 80 total yards. Township put a wrap on the regular season leading the L-L League in total team defense (125 yards a game against), scoring defense (55 points allowed), total team offense (418 yards a game) and scoring offense (470 points scored). That’s a heck of a 4-pack right there, football fans. … Again, nothing is official just yet, but it looks like (2) Township will host (7) Cumberland Valley in a D3-6A quarterfinal-round game in Neffsville. This will be CV’s 29th D3 trip, second-most in district history, so the Eagles know a thing or two about navigating postseason landmines.

WILSON: The Bulldogs dispatched McCaskey by a 49-26 count, and Wilson led comfortably, 49-6 at the half. The Bulldogs gouged out 233 rushing yards, so we’ll go with a couple of backs here: RB Avanti Lockhart (4-69, 17.3 avg.) had 20- and 39-yard TD bolts, and RB Jadyn Jones (4-54, 13.5 avg.) had 9- and 18-yard TD runs to spark the Bulldogs’ ground attack, as Wilson sewed up the No. 1 seed in the D3-6A bracket. … Still awaiting official word, but (1) Wilson should host (8) Chambersburg in a D3-6A quarterfinal-rounder in West Lawn. Chambersburg fell to Township in last year’s quarters.

McCASKEY: The Red Tornado suffered through a 0-10 campaign, and McCaskey will lug a 17-game losing skid into the offseason. But the Tornado put up a season-high 26 points against Wilson, and QB Jayon Burnside — making his first start behind center this season — had a good night for McCaskey: He completed nine passes for 104 yards, and Burnside also rushed for 40 yards, with a pair of 3-yard TD keepers, to give the Tornado some positive vibes heading into the offseason. And a sticker for senior WR Isaiah Thomas — the Tornado’s former QB, who passed for 1,000 yards in 2018 — who capped his career with six catches for 83 yards. Happier days ahead in Tornado Alley.

WARWICK: Don’t look now, but the Warriors’ quick-strike offense appears to be back at warp speed, after Warwick put up 423 yards, 23 first downs and seven offensive touchdowns in its 52-29 triumph over Penn Manor. Three stickers for the Warriors: QB Joey McCracken (18-of-27 for 294 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT) sizzled through the air, and he finished the regular season 136-of-214 for 2,338 yards with 24 TD tosses against just two picks, and recently joined the 4,000-yard air club … RB Colton Miller had a whopper night on the ground vs. the Comets with 106 yards on 24 totes with five TD runs (matching Cruz), covering 1,7, 2, 4 and 2 yards, respectively. Miller heads into the postseason with 936 rushing yards and 23 TD runs, second-most in the league … WR-DB Caleb Schmitz had a big dual-threat night in Warwick’s win over Penn Manor; on offense, he caught eight passes for 128 yards with two TD snags — from 13 and 23 yards out, respectively — and from his safety spot, Schmitz pilfered a pass and returned it 37 yards for a TD. It was his second pick-6 theft this season, as the Warriors put a bow on an 8-win campaign. … When the brackets become official, it appears (5) Warwick will host (12) Mechanicsburg for a D3-5A quarterfinal-round matchup in Lititz.

PENN MANOR: The Comets dropped their regular-season finale to Warwick, yes. But three Penn Manor skill kids went out in style: QB Luke Braas (9-of-19 for 139 yards) had four TD passes; RB Josh Gibson had three catches, and all three went for scores, covering 33, 4 and 16 yards, respectively; and WR Kyle Murr caught four passes for 103 yards with a TD grab, as the Comets’ offense fired its jets against Warwick.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

COCALICO: Oh brother, with Noah Palm. What a simply staggering senior season for the Eagles’ scintillating New Hampshire recruit, who helped Cocalico clip Lampeter-Strasburg 41-13 to secure a solo second-pace finish in the Section 2 race. Palm had four TD keepers — covering 6, 3, 1 and 3 yards, respectively — and he rushed for 58 and completed both of his pass attempts for 36 yards on offense. From his safety spot on D, Palm picked off a pass and returned it 73 yards for a pick-6. It was a jaw-dropping, tackle-dodging return, as Palm has now registered 103 total touchdowns in his Cocalico career: 72 rushing, 27 passing and four defensive scores. One last Palm nugget: He’s already rushed for 1,000 yards this season, and he needs 143 air yards for a 1,000-yard passing season; just nine other players in L-L League history have had a 1,000/1,000 season, so Palm is poised to join that club. … Thanks to a dastardly schedule, it looks like 8-win Cocalico has secured the 1-seed — and a first-round bye, plus home games through the finals — in the D3-5A bracket. As it stands, the Eagles would await the winner of (9) Northern York at (8) Governor Mifflin; Cocalico beat Mifflin in a nonleague clash earlier this season.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: It was the Section 2 swan song for the Pioneers on Friday, when L-S fell to Cocalico 41-13 in Denver. The Pioneers are headed down to Section 3 next fall to build some new rivalries. In their final Section 2 tilt, L-S got a big performance from multi-purpose back Alex Knapp, who was all over the field. He carried seven times for 54 yards, and Knapp caught five passes for 128 yards out of the backfield, including a 43-yard TD grab — plus a 45-yard catch on another drive. … L-S is safe and sound in the D3-4A bracket, and once things become official, it looks like the 8th-seeded Pioneers will host (9) Elco in a first-rounder next week on the turf in Lampeter. And yes, that’s a rematch; L-S blanked the Raiders 37-0 in a first-round clash last year.

ELIZABETHTOWN: The Bears finished with a flourish, knocking off Conestoga Valley 17-10, and Cole Rice capped his career with another big night on the flanks for E-town. The Bears’ pass-catching specialist had six catches for 80 yards, including a 29-yard TD reception. Rice finished the season with 46 grabs for 825 yards — 17.9 yards per catch — with six TD snags. He had a terrific season on both sides of the ball for E-town.

MANHEIM CENTRAL: Evan Simon and Colby Wagner continue to dazzle. The Barons’ pitch-and-catch combo were stellar in Central’s 49-20 win at Solanco, which gave the Barons the outright section championship, their fifth section title in a row, and 24 league victories in a row heading into 2020. Simon went 20-for-29 through the air, for 347 yards with four TD strikes. He added a 24-yard TD keeper for five total TDs against the Golden Mules — giving the Rutgers commit 109 total touchdowns in a Barons’ uniform: 81 TD throws (a school-record) and 28 TD runs. Simon’s 10-week numbers are staggering: 130-of-226 for 2,191 yards — his third 2,000-yard passing season in a row — with 20 TD passes, plus a team-best 705 rushing yards and 12 TD keepers. Simon is also up to 7,644 career passing yards, third-most in league history. He needs 356 air yards to hit 8,000, and only two other L-L League players have done that (Kyle Smith, Bear Shank). Whew. As for Wagner, he was unstoppable on the flanks yet again vs. Solanco with nine receptions for 244 yards, plus three TD catches, covering 14, 1 and 74 yards, respectively. Wagner shimmied his way to the No. 1 spot on Central’s single-season receiving-yardage chart; he’s at 1,285 yards on 64 catches, as he slipped past former all-state pick and then Penn State wideout Graham Zug, who held the previous Barons’ mark of 1,282 yards. Wagner leads the L-L League in receiving yards and he’s third in receptions and TD grabs (11). He’s had three 200-yard receiving games this season. … When D3 announces the playoff brackets, it looks like (4) Central will host (13) Waynesboro in 5A quarterfinal-rounder, as the Barons angle for their third D3-5A championship in a row — and 19th D3 title in program history.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: Trevor Porche simply wouldn’t go down against Lebanon. The Little Dutchmen’s durable FB gouged out 270 yards on 34 carries with a pair of TD romps — from 17 and 60 yards, respectively — as A-C edged the Cedars 31-30 in an instant-classic. Porche, from his LB spot, made a game-icing tackle in the waning seconds, too. Porche finished the regular season with 1,405 rushing yards and 14 TD jaunts. And a sticker for kicker Mac Plummer, who continues to amaze with his kicking capabilities. Plummer drilled a 25-yarder — his eighth made field goal this season — with two minutes to go to give A-C the lead for good. Earlier this season, Plummer connected from 54 and 51 yards, the two longest made field goals in L-L League history. … Looks like another postseason trip for (4) A-C, which is looking at a home game in D3-4A against (5) Littlestown, once the brackets are finalized.

ELCO: The L-L League doesn’t have a Heisman Award. But if it did, Raiders’ QB Braden Bohannon surely would have a seat in the front row as a finalist. Elco’s QB did it again in Week 10, scampering for 221 yards on 24 keepers with a trio of TD runs, covering 75, 1 and 12 yards, respectively. The 12-yarder capped the Raiders’ comeback in a thrill-a-minute 28-24 win over Columbia — Elco’s seventh dub in a row. Bohannon's 1,480 rushing yards are No. 2 in the league, and his 236 carries are most in the league, so he’s been resilient and reliable. … As mentioned, if the rankings hold true, Elco will be at L-L League neighbor L-S for a first-round D3-4A rematch.

DONEGAL: Boom, the Indians finished fast with a rip-roaring 69-0 win against Northern Lebanon, as Donegal piled up 455 yards of total offense — all on the ground. Nope, the Indians didn’t attempt a single pass vs. the Vikings. Not one. Stickers for: RB Joe Fox (13-155, 3 TDs) and RB Connor Hyle (11-104, 2 TDs) sparked Donegal’s running game; Fox was able to cap his senior season as a 1,000-back (150-1,020, 11 TDs), which is always a nice milestone. Also, a sticker for Donegal’s entire defensive unit: The Indians held the Vikes to minus-13 rushing yards and just 113 total yards and four first downs, intercepted three passes and pitched the shutout. Looks like no postseason bid for Donegal, but the Indians certainly finished with a flourish.

EPHRATA: For the second week in a row, QB Caden Keefer had a 100/100 night, and this one was pretty special. In the Mountaineers’ 35-14 victory at Octorara, Keefer completed a cool 14-of-15 passes for 213 yards with three TD tosses. He also added 102 yards on the ground, on 17 keepers with a 26-yard TD burst. Keefer will finish the regular season as the top-ranked passer in Section 3 (110-of-156 for 1,518 yards, 18 TDs), and just last week he took over as the top passer in Ephrata’s program history. Speaking of Ephrata’s program history: The win over the Braves gave the Mounts a 6-4 season — their first winning campaign since a 7-3 finish back in 2003. Will it be enough for a long-awaited playoff bid? If the D3-5A numbers hold true, Ephrata would be No. 15 — the last team out of the field, by an excruciating 0.000769 percentage points behind Solanco.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: Talk about efficient. Crusaders’ speed-back Jeff Harley had three carries on Friday night vs. Pequea Valley. And he scored a TD on all three totes. Harley rushed for 159 yards on those three carries, with TD jaunts of 49, 50 and 60 yards, respectively, as Catholic wrapped up the outright Section 3 championship — its second in a row and 11th title overall in program history. Harley also joined the 1,000-yard club in the process; he’ll head into the playoffs with 1,102 yards on 122 attempts with 17 TD romps. … No undefeated, top-seed season this time around for the Crusaders, but they look safe for a 3-seed in D3-3A — and a home date vs. (6) Bermudian Springs. If that matchup sounds familiar, it should. Catholic was 10-0, earned the 1-seed and a first-round bye last year, but was tripped up by Bermudian Springs 20-10 in the semifinals — one week after Bermudian KO’d Annville-Cleona in a driving rainstorm. The Crusaders have had a year to stew about that setback, and it looks very likely that Catholic will get a shot at some payback right out of the chute.

