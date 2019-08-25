From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Back, by popular demand, it’s my weekly Helmet Sticker winners. I’m not actually handing out any real stickers to adhere to your helmet. But you know what I mean. Paring these lists down is never an easy chore. So for the first week, I’m going with three kids from each section. And the winners are:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Chris Danz, junior QB, Cedar Crest: What a starting debut for Mr. Danz, who delivered in the clutch to help the Falcons top backyard rival Lebanon 28-6 in the Cedar Bowl. Danz, who suffered an injury earlier in the summer, but rehabbed his way back for the opening-night start, went 11-for-15 for 113 yards with three TD strikes: 6 yards to Brayden Koehler, 54 yards to Chris Rios and 39 yards to Cole Miller, as Cedar Crest secured its eighth win in a row in the series vs. the Cedars. Danz went to the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana this summer, and he obviously picked up some good pointers, because he’s off to a sizzling start for the Falcons.

Caleb Schmitz, junior WR-DB, Warwick: Have a dual-threat night, sir. On offense, Schmitz gobbled up five catches for 118 yards with a pair of TD grabs. And from his safety spot on D, he picked off a pass and took it 35 yards to the house for another score in the Warriors’ 61-0 triumph over Ephrata in the George Male Trophy scrap. That’s 14 wins in a row in the series for Warwick, and Schmitz had his fingerprints all over the W. By the way, Warwick QB Joey McCracken got off to a sizzling start. His stat line vs. Ephrata: 17-of-23 for 328 yards with four TD strikes. He probably also deserves a sticker, but I only have so many of these to go around, you know.

Luke Braas, junior QB, Penn Manor: What a terrific win for the Comets in their opener, holding off host Conestoga Valley 19-13 to get their season off on the right foot — one year after a head-scratcher 1-9 finish. Braas grabbed the starting gig late last season, and even had a 300-yard passing night against McCaskey. He was great through the air against the Buckskins, clicking on 16-of-28 throws for 176 yards with a pair of TD darts: 19 yards to Logan Legenstein, and then an 11-yard strike to Isaac Hostetter to give PM the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Honorable mention: McCracken, Hempfield RB Luke Miller, Penn Manor RB Josh Gibson, Penn Manor LB Max Jesberger, Wilson QB Kaleb Brown, Manheim Township RB Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township QB Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township WR Mickey Stokes.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Noah Palm, senior QB-DB, Cocalico: We didn’t put Palm on the cover of our season preview tab for nothing. He proved his cover-boy status right out of the chute on Friday with a jaw-dropping performance in the Eagles’ 42-15 victory at Conrad Weiser — against a Scouts’ squad coming off a trip to last year’s D3-4A semifinals. Palm had four TD keepers, covering 14, 2, 61 and 35 yards, respectively, giving Cocalico a commanding 28-0 lead. Later, he picked off a pass from his safety spot and returned it 34 yards to the house for another score, giving him five touchdowns. Hey, why not? Palm also went 6-for-7 for 93 yards through the air, on top of his 100-yard rushing night. He’s still only been intercepted twice in his 4-year varsity career.

Nate Reed, junior K, Manheim Central: The Barons gutted out a 16-7 win over hard-charging Susquehanna Township, and Reed was a big reason why Central was able to secure its 26th regular-season victory in a row. If you know Central, you know the Barons are always strong in the special teams department. And Reed answered that call on Friday with not one, not two, but three field goals, making good from 20, 26 and 30 yards out. The 30-yarder iced the win in the fourth quarter.

Sean McTaggart, junior QB, Lampeter-Strasburg: We had an inkling that the Pioneers were going to do some serious damage on offense this season, and L-S exploded out of the gates with a rip-roaring 50-6 win over Spring Grove. McTaggart, the Pioneers’ dual-threat signal-caller, was ultra efficient, spreading the ball around as L-S piled up more than 440 yards of total offense. McTaggart had a pair of TD throws — 28 yards to TE Beau Heyser and 28 yards to Austin Stoltzfus — and he chipped in with a 2-yard TD keeper. We heard McTaggart got dinged up and had to leave the game. But when he was in there, he was quite the maestro.

Honorable mention: Elizabethtown RB Leon Allen.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Mac Plummer, junior K, Annville-Cleona: Yeah, yeah, the Little Dutchmen coughed up a 16-14 halftime lead, turned the ball over — gasp — eight times, and fell at Milton Hershey by a 45-16 count. But Plummer did something we haven’t seen in these parts in a while: He drilled a 51-yard field goal. Yeah, 51 yards. Plummer nailed a 45-yarder last season. And we recall an L-L League kicker making a 49-yarder another year back. But a 50-yarder? Don’t recall any of those recently. So take a bow, Mr. Plummer. That’s quite a leg you have there, son.

Matt McCleary, senior QB, Columbia: We figured the Crimson Tide would be a handful in the passing department, with McCleary back for his second season under center, plus his entire receiving corps from last year all coming back. McCleary picked up right where he left off last fall, lighting up Eastern York for 213 passing yards and three TD tosses on 17-of-29 completions. He hit TE Ryan Redding for 12- and 9-yard TD scores, and he zipped a 43-yard TD dart to Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, as the Tide held off the Golden Knights 35-28 in the River Rivalry clash. Super start for McCleary. And an even better start for Columbia.

Jeff Harley, senior RB, Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders’ breakaway back was up to his old tricks in Catholic’s opener against Camp Hill. Harley zoomed for three touchdowns, helping Catholic withstand the pesky Lions by a 39-25 count. It was the Crusaders’ 11th regular-season win in a row, after a 10-0 ride last year. Harley’s TD bolts against Camp Hill covered 21, 4 and 3 yards, respectively. And the Crusaders got a boost from Mason McClair, who returned a kickoff 84 yards for a TD.

Honorable mention: Redding, Octorara K Dylan Smith.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

