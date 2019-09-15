From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are my Week 4 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the players who helped their teams earn a win this past Friday night:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Chris Danz, QB, Cedar Crest: What a game for the Falcons’ first-year signal-caller, who had his best game to date in Cedar Crest’s 49-20 win over McCaskey. Against the Red Tornado, Danz clicked on a cool 7-of-10 passes for 243 yards — that’s 34.7 yards per completion — with four TD strikes against no picks. Danz’s TD throws covered 71 yards to Cole Miller, 25 yards to Chris Rios, 60 yards to Christian Morales and 74 yards to Lawson Seyfert, as the Falcons had a ton of success through the air in improving to 4-0 this season.

Conor Adams, WR, Warwick: Big night catching the ball for Adams, who hauled in five receptions for 137 yards — a nifty 27.4 yards per grab — with a trio of TD catches in the Warriors’ 55-7 triumph over Hempfield. Adams’ TD snags — all from QB Joey McCracken — covered 23, 13 and 39 yards, respectively, as Warwick cranked out 441 yards and zoomed to 4-0.

Harrison Kirk, QB, Manheim Township: Probably could have gone a couple of different ways with the victorious Blue Streaks, but Kirk was the catalyst. The Colgate commit dominated through the air, going 11-for-17 for 214 yards with three TD tosses and no picks in Township’s runaway 65-7 dub over Penn Manor for a 4-0 start. Kirk’s TD throws went 51 yards to Jaden Floyd, 18 yards to Brett Benjamin and 25 yards up top to Mickey Stokes. Kirk also hit a major milestone in the win vs. Penn Manor; his 214-yard effort gave him 3,038 career passing yards.

Kaleb Brown, QB, Wilson: Plenty of heroes to go around in the Bulldogs’ electrifying 49-14 win over Manheim Central. But we’ll go with the O pilot, Brown, who was a major dual-threat against the Barons. Brown went 7-for-9 through the air for 89 yards — with 42-yard TD pass to Troy Corson and a 14-yard TD strike to Nate Hoekstra — and he rushed for 98 yards on 10 keepers, including a 45-yard TD bolt, as Wilson piled up 412 total yards, improved to 4-0, and handed Central its second loss in a row — the first time that’s happened to the Barons since 2014.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Steven Flinton, RB, Cocalico: What a couple of weeks for Flinton. After returning a kickoff 76 yards for a TD last week in the Eagles’ win over Governor Mifflin, Flinton did it again, popping a kickoff 96 yards for another TD in Cocalico’s 49-12 win over Elizabethtown. Flinton also had a 15-yard TD run against the Bears, as the Eagles remained perfect at 4-0. FYI: Flinton’s 96-yard return is the longest play in any L-L League game so far this season.

Bryan McKim, RB, Lampeter-Strasburg: The Lampeter Bowl traveling trophy is heading back to Lampeter, after the Pioneers pinned a 49-14 L on Conestoga Valley. After a 7-year losing streak, the Buckskins won the Lampeter Bowl last season. But L-S got it back in dominating fashion on Friday, and McKim had his fingerprints all over the Pioneers’ victory. He rumbled for three TD runs, covering 6, 1 and 39 yards, respectively, as L-S improved to 4-0.

TRIPLE TROUBLE: Solanco gained 499 yards of total offense in its 42-0 victory over Garden Spot. And every single one of those yards came on the ground, as the Golden Mules won their third game in a row. Not one, not two, but three Solanco backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark. And they all get a nod here: Nick Yannutz (19-215, 2 TD), Ronnie Fulton (8-120, 1 TD) and Rashawn Carter (6-102, 1 TD). Through four games, Yannutz is the L-L League’s leading rusher (78-659, 7 TD), and the Mules have a league-best 1,376 rushing yards.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Trevor Porche, RB, Annville-Cleona: The Little Dutchmen gouged out 369 rushing yards in their 49-20 win over Northern Lebanon, and Porche did a lot of the heavy lifting with 126 yards on 15 carries. Porche also had a trio of TD runs, covering 13, 8 and 3 yards, respectively, as A-C snapped a 2-game losing streak and got back in the W column.

Justin Elliott, RB, Columbia: Thrust into more of a feature role because of an injury, Elliott certainly made the most of the opportunity. In the Crimson Tide’s 43-6 win over Pequea Valley, Elliott raced for 121 yards on 13 totes — 9.3 yards per pop — with a pair of TD bursts as Columbia snapped a 2-game slide and evened up its record at 2-2. Elliott’s TD runs went for 22 and 50 yards against the Braves.

Braden Bohannon, QB, Elco: A much-needed victory for the Raiders, who picked up their first W this season with a hard-fought, 14-6 victory over Octorara. Bohannon accounted for both of Elco’s scores: His 6-yard run gave the Raiders their first leads in the third quarter. And later in the third, Bohannon lofted a 15-yard TD pass to Erik Williams, and Elco held off the Braves. Bohannon rushed for 104 yards, and he played RB for a few series while Cole Thomas took snaps at QB.

Devin Atkinson, DE, Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders’ defense cooled off Ephrata’s scorching-hot offense, and Atkinson was right in the middle of it. Catholic’s hard-charging end picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards for a TD to get the scoring started, and he added a pair of QB sacks as the Crusaders held the Mountaineers to 202 yards — one week after Ephrata put up 648 yards and 58 points in W over Annville-Cleona.

DONEGAL DUO: The Indians won their third game in a row, 35-24 over Lebanon, to remain in a first-place tie in the Section 3 hunt with Lancaster Catholic. And Donegal’s slick QB-WR combo were up to their old tricks once again. Trent Weaver clicked on 8-of-9 passes for 156 yards and a pair of TD throws, and Jake Shoemaker hauled in six catches for 126 yards, including a 30-yard TD grab. Six of Weaver’s seven TD throws this season have gone to Shoemaker, who is tied with Warwick’s Conor Adams for the league lead with those six TD catches.

