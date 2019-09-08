20190906football003.jpg
Manheim Township's Jackson Wright booted the game-winning field goal in the Blue Streaks' 10-7 win over Central Dauphin in Week 3.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

It’s time for the weekly Helmet Sticker awards, and we’ll dole them out to players who helped their teams win in Week 3:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

SOARING FALCONS: How’s this for clutch: Cedar Crest K Jack Beasley booted the game-winning 38-yard field goal with 50 seconds to play — and then he chipped in on the tackle on the ensuing kickoff — in the Falcons’ riveting 17-14 come-from-behind win at York. Cedar Crest trailed 14-0 before rallying. And Beasley’s kick won it, as the Falcons improved to 3-0. And durable Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz got the Falcons’ comeback against York started with a 47-yard TD romp, and he raced for 152 yards on 29 workmanlike carries, as Cedar Crest remained unbeaten heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener at McCaskey.

BLUE STREAKS DUO: A big week for the kickers, as Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright also delivered in crunch time against Central Dauphin. Locked in a 7-7 game, and determined to come through after the Rams blocked two of his field goal attempts earlier in the game, Wright drilled the game-winner, coolly and calmly connecting on a 27-yarder with 1:09 to play. And Township vet QB Harrison Kirk had a big night through the air; the Colgate commit went 20-for-33 for 282 yards against CD. Kirk also scored the Streaks’ lone TD on a 1-yard keeper, as Township remained undefeated heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener at home vs. Penn Manor.

TRIO OF WARRIORS: Putting three Warwick top-performers here, with stickers going to WR Conor Adams, RB Colton Miller and QB Joey McCracken, who all came up aces in the Warriors’ 37-7 win over Manheim Central. Adams had seven catches for 153 yards, including a 76-yard TD grab. Miller bolted for 128 yards on 26 carries, including a game-icing 15-yard TD romp. And McCracken went 14-for-25 for 293 yards, with three more TD strikes, giving him 11 TD throws already this season, and he added a TD keeper. Warwick improved to 3-0, snapped Central’s 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak, and is set to play at Hempfield in the Section 1 opener next week after ending a 23-game losing skid against the Barons, dating back to 1983.

BULLDOG COMBO: Two Wilson players get a nod, as the Bulldogs soared past Spring-Ford 42-23 to go to 3-0. QB Kaleb Brown had his best game yet, going 13-for-20 for 161 yards with a pair of TD throws, and he rushed for 115 yards on 12 keepers, including a 67-yard TD jaunt. And Mason Lenart came up big in special teams, returning a kickoff 95 yards for a TD — the longest in the L-L League so far this season — as Wilson remained undefeated ahead of next week’s much-anticipated crossover clash against Manheim Central in West Lawn.

2. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

COCALICO COMBO: Two Eagles’ players came up big as Cocalico improved to 3-0 compliments of a 26-14 victory over Governor Mifflin. First up, return-man Steven Flinton, who took a kickoff 76 yards to the house after the Mustangs had sliced into the Eagles’ lead. And scat-back Ronald Zahm had a pair of TD grabs, covering 26 and 6 yards, respectively, as Cocalico overcame an early 7-0 deficit to beat Mifflin and stayed unbeaten heading into Friday’s Section 2 opener at home against Elizabethtown.

STRONG MULES: A pair of Solanco standouts get stickers, leading off with FB Nick Yannutz, who continued his fast start with another strong rushing effort in the Golden Mules’ 21-10 win over previously undefeated New Oxford. Yannutz rumbled for 133 yards on 22 carries, including a 3-yard TD plunge. And QB Grady Unger had his best rushing game to date, racing for 131 stripes on 21 keepers, including a 1-yard dive TD, as Solanco won its second game in a row and picked up more momentum heading into next week’s Section 2 opener at home vs. Garden Spot.

PIONEER POWER: Three Lampeter-Strasburg players made the list, after the Pioneers cruised past West York 42-6 to remain undefeated on Saturday. First up, RB Bryan McKim, who rushed for 120 yards with a pair of long TD romps, covering 50 and 35 yards. Next up is QB Connor Nolt, who was a tidy 4-for-7 for 146 yards with a trio of TD passes — two to our third honoree, Austin Stoltzfus, who had TD catches covering 17 and 83 yards (giving him a pair of receptions for 100 yards on the dot) as L-S now looks forward to Friday’s Section 2 opener in the Lampeter Bowl against rival Conestoga Valley in Lampeter.

3. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

MOUNTAINEER HEAVYWEIGHTS: What a huge win for Ephrata, which crunched Annville-Cleona 58-26 thanks to 648 yards of total offense. The heroes: QB Caden Keefer was nearly perfect; he completed 21-of-23 passes for 380 yards — the most by any QB in the league so far this season — with four TD throws. And RB Miracle Wratto was sensational, with 122 yards on 12 carries with three TD sprints, covering 73, 9 and 16 yards, respectively, as Ephrata won its second game in a row and set up Friday’s Section 3 first-place showdown at Lancaster Catholic.

DONEGAL PLAYMAKERS: A trio of Indians’ standouts came up big in Donegal’s gut-check 28-21 win over Columbia. Mason Ober rumbled for 126 yards on 14 carries, including the go-ahead 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Garrett Blake rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries, including a pair of 11-yard TD jaunts, and he also had a 2-point conversion run. And Joe Fox came up with the defensive play of the game, knocking down Columbia’s last-gasp passing effort as Donegal held on for a 28-21 win and remained in a first-place tie in the crowded Section 3 hunt.

CRUZ CONTROL: A big night running the ball for Lancaster Catholic RB Alex Cruz, who gouged out 107 yards on 14 attempts. His 1-yard TD plunge gave the Crusaders a 14-0 lead, and Catholic went on to beat Elco 28-7, get to 3-0, and set up next week’s Section 3 first-place clash at home vs. Ephrata.

Jansen Schempp, Octorara: In the Braves’ 35-0 win over Northern Lebanon, Schempp rushed for 89 yards on 10 QB keepers, and he had TD runs of 1 and 5 yards, respectively, as Octorara pitched a shutout and won for the first time this season. The Braves are at Elco on Friday.

Isaiah Rodriguez, QB, Lebanon: Rodriguez accounted for five touchdowns in the Cedars’ 45-0 victory at Pequea Valley. Rodriguez had three TD keepers — covering 1, 1 and 30 yards, respectively — and he fired a pair of TD passes, both to Alex Rufe, covering 17 and 29 yards, as Lebanon won its second game in a row, and remained in a first-place tie in Section 3 ahead of next week’s home game against Annville-Cleona.

