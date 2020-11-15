From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are my Week 9 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the players who helped their teams pick of victories on Friday:

1. Lampeter-Strasburg: Hail to the D3-4A champs, who popped 20 unanswered second-half points on Elco for a 20-3 victory over the Raiders for district gold. A trio of stickers here: First, to kicker Andrew Reidenbaugh, who drilled a pair of field goals vs. Elco, covering 27 and 25 yards, respectively. Those were must-makes, and Reidenbaugh’s second boot gave L-S the lead for good, 6-3, late in the third quarter. Second, LB Nick Del Grande helped the Pioneers hold Elco’s fierce running attack to 162 yards, while registering four sacks and recovering three fumbles. Del Grande scooped up two of those fumbles, and both of those turnovers led to L-S points. Thirdly, QB Sean McTaggart was up to his old tricks, going 8 for 16 for 267 yards with a pair of fourth-quarter TD strikes. In two D3 playoff games, McTaggart went 20 for 33 for 617 yards with nine TD strikes against no picks. That’ll work.

2. Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins capped their season in style, earning their fifth win in a row with a 21-7 nonleague dub over Daniel Boone. Two stars of the show here: QB Macoy Kneisley put a cap on his rookie campaign by going 4 for 7 for 125 yards with a trio of TD tosses. And WR Zach Fisher — an absolute stalwart in the Buckskins’ receiving corps and secondary the last three years — had three catches for 76 yards with a pair of TD snags, covering 23 and 27 yards, respectively. Wilson, Warwick, L-S and Elco won outright section crowns. Warwick, L-S and Elco went to the D3 playoffs, and the Pioneers won district gold. But CV’s success was definitely one of the top stories in L-L League football 2020 circles. Take a bow, Bucks.

3. Penn Manor: A hot finish for the Comets, who blanked McCaskey 42-0 in a makeup Section 1 game. Tough to single one kid out here, so we’ll go with a four-pack of stickers: QB Luke Braas finished up his time behind center in Millersville by going 15 of 27 for 261 yards with a TD toss, as he eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing plateau this season. Up next, Isaac Hostetter, who also finished with a flourish with five catches for 71 yards, and he returned a fumble 45 yards for a defensive score for the opportunistic Comets. Thirdly, multi-purpose back Hunter Hoffman hauled in four catches for 116 yards, including a 37-yard TD reception on a trickeration play from Braas. And last but certainly not least, bell-cow RB Isaiah Stoltzfus fumbled for a pair of scores — from 1 and 5 yards out, respectively — as Penn Manor went 2-1 down the stretch for some much-needed good vibes heading into the offseason.

BONUS NUGGETS — 4-0 with the Week 9 picks for an 80-20 finish this season. Not too shabby. … One game left on the L-L League docket: D3 champ L-S (9-0) will host D4 champ Jersey Shore (10-0) in a PIAA-4A state semifinal clash on Friday. … Coming Monday: Final career numbers and all-time rankings for Warwick QB Joey McCracken, Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez and Elco QB Braden Bohannon, who will all leave lasting legacies in their respective programs. … FYI: L-L League section-by-section all-stars, players of the year and coaches of the year will be released the first week of December. Stay tuned.

