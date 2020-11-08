From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are my Week 8 Helmet Sticker honorees, handed out to the top performers who helped their teams win over the weekend. And just an FYI: Columbia plays at home Monday night vs. Southern Huntingdon, so if the Crimson Tide picks up a win there, I’ll update the Helmet Sticker winners on Tuesday.

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: Have a night, QB Cam Harbaugh. The Black Knights’ offensive pilot wrapped up his rookie season in fine fashion, torching Cocalico through the air in Hempfield’s 51-28 nonleague win. Harbaugh hit on 12 of 17 passes for 300 yards on the dot with four TD strikes as the Knights snapped a 3-game slide with a scoreboard-popping effort. Harbaugh finished the season with 1,173 passing yards and eight TD tosses against just one interception for Hempfield.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Conestoga Valley: Caution: Flammable. The Buckskins remained boiling-hot with a 30-14 nonleague victory over Penn Manor for CV’s fourth win in a row. It’s the Bucks’ longest W streak since a 4-gamer in 2018. A sticker here for Kaden Martin, who scored two different ways to help CV beat PM. His 5-yard TD run in the first quarter got the Bucks rolling, and later, Martin scooped up a fumble and rumbled 48 yards the other way for a defensive TD as CV quelled the Comets.

Manheim Central: The Barons picked up a nip-and-tuck 24-21 nonleague win over Hershey on Saturday, and rugged RB Jaden Weit was one of Central’s heroes. He sparked the Barons’ ground attack with 134 yards on 25 carries, and Weit’s 1-yard TD plunge knotted the game at 7-7 early on. Weit is just a sophomore. And Baron Nation should definitely remember his name moving forward.

Warwick: The Warriors are championship-game-bound after staving off pesky New Oxford 14-12 in a hotly contested D3-5A semifinal on Saturday night. Warwick DB Adam Martin came up large with two clutch interceptions on defense. His second pick was a game-saver; with the Colonials sitting pretty at first and goal at the Warriors’ 3 with six minutes to go, New Oxford went trickeration play with a halfback option pass. Martin went up in traffic and pulled down the pick, thwarting the Colonials’ potential go-ahead score. End result: Warwick ran out the clock, improved to 8-0, and clinched a spot in the 5A title game next Friday at Governor Mifflin, where a pair of undefeated teams will square off for D3 gold in Shillington.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Lampeter-Strasburg: QB Sean McTaggart had one of those unforgettable, dream games in the Pioneers’ nutty 56-35 D3-4A semifinal win over Conrad Weiser. Try these numbers on for size: 17 of 24 for 357 yards with — here it comes — seven touchdown passes, as 1-seed L-S improved to 8-0 and steamrolled into the 4A title game. McTaggart had five TD flips to five different receivers in the first half alone, as his comeback season from a knee injury continues to get better and better; McTaggart is up to 21 TD tosses against just two picks, and the Pioneers will go for D3 gold next week at home against familiar foe Elco. Those seven TD strikes are a new D3 single-game record; McTaggart’s 7-TD effort snapped the previous mark of six TD passes in a playoff game, held by Harrisburg’s Yahmir Wilkerson, who pulled off that feat against Manheim Central in the 2016 D3-5A finale.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Elco: Hard to pick one kid here, so we’ll go with a trio of Raiders’ vaunted ball-carriers, who helped Elco sashay past Northern York 42-7 in the other D3-4A semifinal. QB Braden Bohannon (136 rushing yards, 2 TD), RB Jake Williams (131 rushing yards, 1 TD) and RB Luke Williams (86 rushing yards, 2 TD) ran wild against the Polar Bears, as the Raiders put up 369 rushing yards in all. And this fun stat: Elco attempted zero passes in the game against the Polar Bears. Jake Williams added an 80-yard TD thunderbolt on a blocked field goal play for his third score, as Elco zoomed to 7-0 and set up next week’s all-L-L D3-4A finale against L-S. … FYI: L-S and Elco have met in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs the last two years, and the Pioneers won both meetings. This rematch is for all the D3 marbles.

Lancaster Catholic: A much-needed fast finish for the Crusaders, who KO’d Annville-Cleona 24-7 in a crossover clash to wrap up the season with back-to-back wins. Friday’s hero: RB Tony Cruz, who carved up the Little Dutchmen on the ground with 172 yards on 19 touches, including an 18-yard TD sprint.

Octorara: The Braves capped their impressive 6-2 campaign with a 27-10 nonleague victory over Class 6A big-school McCaskey, and QB Weston Stoltzfus and RB Mike Trainor showed the way. Stoltzfus rushed for 81 yards on just six keepers and he had TD runs of nine and 70 yards, respectively, and Trainor added 82 rushing yards on 14 totes with TD bolts of 4 yards and 1 yard, respectively, as Octorara put up 234 rushing yards and beat the Red Tornado. Stoltzfus also passed for 120 yards in the Braves’ victory.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage