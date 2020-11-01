From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are my Week 7 Helmet Sticker honorees, handed out to the players who helped their teams earn victories this weekend:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Manheim Township: Evan Clark continues to rip it up. Anthony Ivey proved why he is a major-college DI recruit. Clark clicked on 16 of 20 throws for 368 yards with five TD strikes, and Ivey — who made a verbal commitment to Penn State earlier in the week — had six receptions for 226 yards with a 4-pack of TD grabs in the Blue Streaks’ 41-7 win vs. Cocalico. Clark has now passed for 1,505 yards with 18 TD tosses against zero interceptions this season. Ivey is at 23 catches for 546 yards with eight TD grabs, and he’s averaging 24 yards per reception as Township is riding a 5-game winning streak.

Penn Manor: What a win for the Comets, who edged Solanco 21-20 thanks to a key defensive stand in the waning seconds. It was Penn Manor’s first victory this season, and QB Luke Braas played a key roll: He completed 11 of 22 passes for 162 yards with a TD strike, and Braas’ 1-yard QB keeper TD in the fourth quarter completed the Comets’ comeback and put Penn Manor in the win column for the first time in 2020.

Wilson: Have a day, Kaleb Brown. The Bulldogs’ shifty QB made Manheim’s Elden Rettew Stadium his own personal playground on Saturday afternoon, doing damage with his right arm and with his quick feet in Wilson’s 40-21 victory against the Barons. Through the air, Brown went 17 for 23 for 155 yards with three TD passes. On the ground, he zoomed for 243 yards and a pair of scores — including a turn-on-the-jets 80-yard sprint — as the Bulldogs gouged out 530 yards and won their sixth game in a row.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Conestoga Valley: Make that three wins in a row for the boiling-hot Buckskins, who blanked McCaskey by a 35-0 count. CV’s rushing attack came up big: Stickers for Nick Tran, who rumbled for 87 yards with a pair of TD runs, and multi-purpose back Jaiyell Plowden, who rushed for 73 yards on six takes with two TD romps of his own for the Bucks. Tran’s TD runs covered 5 and 4 yards, and Plowden’s TD romps were from 8 and 10 yards out, as CV piled up 315 yards in all — 278 on the ground vs. the Red Tornado.

Elizabethtown: The Bears were itching for a win, and they got, earning a much-needed 43-14 victory against Cedar Crest. The star of the show was RB Riley Drager, who rushed for 164 yards on 22 totes with a pair of TD runs, covering 11 and 52 yards, respectively. He also caught a 25-yard pass out of the backfield as E-town snapped a 5-game slide in the process.

Warwick: The Warriors polished off a 7-0 regular-season ride with a hard-fought 34-20 dub over Hempfield, which made Warwick earn every inch. For the Warriors, their “Big 3” did a slew of damage: QB Joey McCracken threw for 187 yards with a trio of TD passes, plus a 1-yard TD keeper; RB Colton Miller chewed up 118 yards on 19 carries, including his league-leading 21st TD run this season; and WR Caleb Schmitz pulled in five catches for 142 yards with two TD receptions, as Warwick remained perfect and can now set its sights on next Friday’s D3-5A semifinal vs. New Oxford.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Ephrata: It’s a miracle! Miracle Wratto, that is. And the Mountaineers’ dual-threat QB had a monster game in Ephrata’s 33-7 victory over Donegal. Wratto hit on 8 of 13 passes for 154 yards with a pair of TD throws, and he also rushed for 58 yards on 13 keepers, including a 28-yard TD scamper as the Mounts picked up 351 total yards and KO’d the Indians.

Lampeter-Strasburg: We’ll go off the board a tad with the Pioneers’ two selections, with stickers going to Beau Heyser and Elijah Carr, who scored non-offensive touchdowns in L-S’s 63-6 take-down over Northern Lebanon. Heyser picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a TD, and Carr scooped up a blocked punt and raced 25 yards for a score as the Pioneers put a capper on their 7-0 regular-season run. Up next: A D3-4A semifinal date vs. Conrad Weiser next Friday in Lampeter.

Lancaster Catholic: Daniel Mueller delivered for the Crusaders. Catholic’s steady ace kicker coolly and calmed drilled three field goals, including the game-winning 22-yarder in OT as the Crusaders fended off Lebanon 15-12 for their first victory this season. Mueller also boomed a 23-yarder and a 41-yarder vs. the Cedars, and his OT make finally put Catholic in the W column this fall, snapping a 6-game season-opening slide.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Annville-Cleona: A multi-purpose kinda night for Chase Maguire, who rushed for 67 yards with a pair of scores, and he caught a couple of passes for 38 yards as the Little Dutchmen edged Pequea Valley 29-28 in OT. Maguire’s TD runs covered 17 and 12 yards, giving A-C a 14-7 lead at halftime. And a sticker for QB Gavin Keller, who saw his first extended action in a game behind center for the Dutchmen. He clicked on 6 of 9 passes and rushed for 36 yards, including the go-ahead TD in OT for A-C. Keller also tossed a 2-point conversion pass for the final margin after his OT TD keeper.

3. NOTABLES: One L-L League team now has a full 10-game schedule on its docket, and that squad is Manheim Township. The Blue Streaks (5-2) will host Central Dauphin on Nov. 6, play at State College on Nov. 13, and finish up at home Nov. 20 against Downingtown East. … CD, an annual nonleague opponent for Township, fell to Central York in a D3-6A semifinal on Friday. According to 2020 PIAA rules, a team that falls in the playoffs can come back and play through Nov. 28. So Rams-Streaks it is. … CD beat Township in double-OT in last year’s D3-6A semifinals, so these squads are ultra familiar with each other. No trophies or bracket spots are up for grabs next Friday in Neffsville. But it’s always a good time when these two teams knock heads. … For the second week in a row, Manheim Central WR Owen Sensenig hauled in a TD catch of at least 80 yards. On Saturday vs. Wilson, Sensenig found himself wide open for an 80-yard TD grab against the Bulldogs. Last week, in a 51-14 win over Elizabethtown, Sensenig caught an 89-yard TD pass, the longest in the league this season. … Barons’ QB Judd Novak threw both of those TD strikes to Sensenig, and he’s also on some kind of a roll the last two weeks. In games against E-town and Wilson, Novak went 19-for-33 for 548 yards with nine TD strikes — a league single-game-best six of those TD tosses came against the Bears, and Novak tacked on three more scoring strikes vs. the Bulldogs on Saturday. … Manheim Township QB Evan Clark set this season’s single-game-best mark with 368 passing yards on Friday in the Streaks’ 41-7 triumph over Cocalico — which has had just about enough of facing strong-armed quarterbacks. Two weeks ago, Warwick QB Joey McCracken went 12-for-15 for 321 yards with four TD strikes vs. the Eagles. Clark went 16-for-20 for 368 yards with five TD tosses. Cocalico has yielded 689 air yards and nine TD passes in the last eight quarters. The Eagles are at Hempfield for a nonleague game on Friday; Black Knights’ QB Cam Harbaugh has thrown for 873 yards with just one interception, so it’ll be another busy night for Cocalico’s secondary.

