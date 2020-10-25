From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are the Week 6 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the players who helped their teams earn victories this past weekend:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: QB Chris Danz has had some big moments this fall, but perhaps none bigger than Friday, when he clicked on 16 of 24 passes for 313 yards with a pair of TD strikes in the Falcons’ much-needed 30-21, come-from-behind win over Penn Manor. Danz cracked the 1,000-yard plateau with his passing-fancy performance vs. the Comets; he’s at 1,126 air yards heading into Friday’s crossover game at Elizabethtown.

Manheim Township: QB Evan Clark and multi-purpose back Cade Clancy continue to dazzle; the dynamic duo had standout performances in the Blue Streaks’ 56-14 win over McCaskey. Clark completed 18 of 24 passes for 259 yards with four TD throws, and he chipped in with another 31 yards in keepers. Clark has 1,137 passing yards and 13 TD throws against no interceptions so far this season. Meanwhile, Clancy had six carries for 50 yards with a pair of TD runs, and he hauled in five receptions for 65 yards with two TD grabs for a 4-TD night against the Red Tornado. Township won its fourth game in a row heading into its crossover game Friday at home vs. Cocalico.

Wilson: QB Kaleb Brown is having some kind of a dual-threat season for the Bulldogs, who handled Hempfield 27-12 to clinch the outright Section 1 championship, Wilson’s league-best 28th section crown overall. Brown hit on 8 of 15 passes for 66 yards with a TD toss, but he did even more damage with his quick feet, rushing for 198 yards on 15 keepers with a 35-yard TD sprint as the Bulldogs overcame an early 9-0 deficit to beat the Black Knights.

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Conestoga Valley: Make that three wins in a row for the rampaging Buckskins, who dusted Solanco 31-7 behind an outstanding ground effort from RB Booper Johnson. The scatback piled up 205 ground stripes on 18 touches, with three TD runs for CV, covering 51, 62 and 16 yards, respectively. Johnson and the Bucks are set to host McCaskey in a crossover game on Friday.

Manheim Central: Two stickers here, featuring a red-hot pass-catch combo. QB Judd Novak had his breakout performance as the Barons’ starting signal-caller, going 11 for 16 for 354 yards with six — a head-turning half-dozen — TD passes. He also added a TD keeper for a 7-TD night in Central’s 51-14 triumph over Elizabethtown. Meanwhile, WR Owen Sensenig pulled in five of Novak’s completions for 211 yards — a healthy 42.2 yards per catch — with four TD grabs, as the Barons snapped a four-game losing slide and earned their first section victory this fall.

Warwick: Four stickers here, so get comfy. First up, QB Joey McCracken, who had his best game since returning from a knee injury. He clicked on 12 of 15 passes for 326 yards with four TD throws in the Warriors’ 49-14 W over Cocalico, as Warwick got some payback after falling to the Eagles in last year’s D3-5A semifinals. Up next, WR Caleb Schmitz, who caught six passes for 139 yards with a TD grab vs. Cocalico. Thirdly, TE Thatcher Miller, who caught four passes for 150 yards with three TD receptions, including a back-breaker 77-yard scoring catch in the second half against the Eagles. Last, but certainly not least, a sticker for newbie K Landon Price, who didn’t join the team until two weeks ago, prior to Warwick’s win over Solanco. In two games, he’s 9 for 10 on PAT attempts, including a 7 for 7 night vs. Cocalico. Price is a soccer player by trade, and before that Solanco game, he’d never kicked a football before. He’s turned out to be quite a reliable weapon for the Warriors, who are 6-0 and the outright Section 2 champs heading into Friday’s crossover game at Hempfield.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Donegal: The Indians rallied past Lebanon 21-15 on Saturday, and RB Garrett Blake was all over the place in Donegal’s road triumph. Blake piled up 119 rushing yards on 15 carries with a pair of TD runs, including a go-ahead 39-yard jaunt in the third quarter, as the Indians snapped a two-game slide and won after missing last week’s game because of a coronavirus shutdown in the school.

Garden Spot: QB-DB Jesse Martin continued his standout multi-purpose season for the Spartans, who picked off Lancaster Catholic 31-8 for their second win this season, after a 26-game losing skid dating back to 2017. Martin bolted for 131 yards on 21 keepers, including a 1-yard TD plunge to cap the scoring. And on defense, he picked off a pass and returned it 32 yards to a TD from his DB spot as Garden Spot dropped the Crusaders to an un-Catholic-like 0-6. Martin and the Spartans are at Octorara in their crossover matchup Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: QB Sean McTaggart had a 4-TD night in the Pioneers’ 54-16 win over Ephrata. It took L-S a little while to get the jets firing against the Mountaineers. But once they found their gear, the Pioneers cruised. McTaggart orchestrated the attack, completing 6 of 14 passes for 123 yards with three TD strikes through the air. On the ground, he chipped in with 54 rushing yards, including a 1-yard TD keeper, as L-S improved to 6-0 and clinched the outright Section 3 crown heading into Friday’s crossover game vs. Northern Lebanon.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Elco: Three helmet stickers for the Raiders, who locked up the outright section championship after dismantling Columbia by a 42-13 count. QB Braden Bohannon rushed for 96 yards and two scores and he threw a TD pass to spark the offense. Meanwhile, RB Luke Williams bolted for 121 yards on 17 carries with an 8-yard TD jaunt, and he also hauled in a 50-yard TD catch from Bohannon. And RB Jake Williams chipped in with 91 yards on just five carries, as Elco piled up 364 rushing yards and 424 total yards, while improving to 6-0. Nothing official yet, but the Raiders might end up being idle in Week 7. When Donegal moved up its Section 3 makeup game against Ephrata to this coming Friday, that left Elco without an Oct. 30 game. One of the Raiders’ options is to be idle and prep for their D3-4A playoff game on Nov. 6. Stay tuned. ... FYI: Bohannon is the league's leading rusher through the Week 6 games with 802 ground yards.

Octorara: Mike Trainor continued his torrid season with yet another big night carrying the ball in the Braves’ 41-13 win over Annville-Cleona. Against the Little Dutchmen, Trainor gouged out 174 yards on just 12 carries with two TD runs — covering 1 and 43 yards, respectively, both in the first quarter to help stake Octorara to a cozy 27-0 cushion — one week after he scooted for 213 yards and two scores in the Braves’ win over Pequea Valley. That’s 387 yards and four scores for Trainor in the last eight quarters, as Octorara gears up for Garden Spot in a crossover game on Friday.

Pequea Valley: The Braves snapped their 24-game losing streak compliments of a 14-0 victory at Northern Lebanon. For finally getting off of that slide, we’re giving helmet stickers to the entire roster: Players, coaches, trainers, the works. While everyone is getting a sticker, we do need to mention two players in particular: QB Nate Fisher (88 passing yards, 119 rushing yards, 1 TD keeper) and RB Tony Lazar (118 rushing yards, 1 TD) definitely sparked the offense, while PV’s D pitched a shutout. The Braves are set to host Annville-Cleona for a crossover clash on Friday. PV’s last 2-game winning streak was Sept. 2-9, 2016, when the Braves beat Kennard-Dale (30-14) and Octorara (21-18) in back-to-back weeks.

3. NOTABLES: Speaking of Pequea Valley’s 14-0 win over Northern Lebanon … it was the Braves’ first shutout victory since a 27-0 whitewash at Kutztown back on Sept. 11, 2015. … We’re not quite ready to proclaim Spencer Biscoe’s 50-yard field goal for Hempfield on Friday at Wilson as the third-longest FG make in league history. Last fall, Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer booted a 51-yarder and a league-record 54-yarder. According to Pennsylvania Football Stats on Wikipedia, Plummer was the only L-L League kicker to hit from 51 yards and out. So there certainly could be other kickers who have converted from exactly 50 yards over the years. Safe to say, however, that Biscoe is in a pretty select club. It’s not like L-L League kickers are hitting from exactly 50 yards out on a consistent basis; heck, it took until 2019 for an L-L League specialist to hit from 51 yards — and then from 54, as Plummer did. Biscoe, at the very least, is tied for the third longest FG in L-L history with his 50-yarder … we just don’t have any other names of who he might be tied with at our fingertips. And that’s OK; what a moment for the Knights’ booter against the Bulldogs. … Donegal will play Ephrata in their makeup Section 3 game on Friday, so the schedule is a tad jumbled. When the Indians and the Mountaineers moved that game up — so they could finish their section slate — that left Elco (vs. Donegal) and Columbia (vs. Ephrata) scrambling for games on Oct. 30. Elco has already locked up a spot in the D3-4A playoffs, so don’t be surprised if the Raiders remain idle and take the week off. They certainly can. We’ll see if the Crimson Tide adds a game. … A third L-L League team could potentially also have an open date on Oct. 30: Manheim Central is supposed to play Wilson in their crossover game on Friday, but if the Bulldogs do indeed make the D3-6A bracket, they’d have a semifinal game on Friday, and the Barons’ showdown would be bagged. Central has already added a Nov. 6 date vs. Hershey and a Nov. 13 date vs. Ephrata, so that Wilson game — should the Bulldogs go postseason dancing — might not get played. … One team trying desperately to get as many games in before the Nov. 28 play-date deadline is Manheim Township. The Blue Streaks are supposed to play Harrisburg on Nov. 6, and the Cougars are still searching for a game before Monday’s D3 cutoff. … Other games discussed but not official just yet: Hempfield vs. Cocalico, and Central vs. Lebanon, potentially on Nov. 19. Stay tuned on those potential games. … Elizabethtown added a game on Nov. 6, against Berks power Exeter. We figured teams would start adding games, and they have been. We’re expecting more, too.

