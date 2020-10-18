From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are my Week 5 Helmet Sticker winners, given out to the players who helped their teams pick up victories this weekend:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Manheim Township: A trio of stickers to a trio of Blue Streaks’ playmakers, who helped light up the night in Township’s 49-7 victory over rival Hempfield … RB-LB Cade Clancy chalked up 134 rushing yards on 16 carries with four TD bolts — covering 14, 41, 7 and 17 yards, respectively — and he also made a pair of tackles on defense, as the Streaks held the Black Knights to 73 rushing yards … QB-DB Evan Clark continued his torrid season behind center, clicking on 9 of 12 passes for 257 yards with a TD, and he also rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries with a pair of TD keepers, for 8 yards and 1 yard, respectively. Clark tacked on three tackles in the secondary for Township … WR Anthony Ivey was up to his explosive, down-field tricks against Hempfield, with three catches for 135 yards — a nifty 45 yards per snag — and his 53-yard TD grab from Clark iced the game for the Streaks, who won their third game in a row and knocked Hempfield out of a first-place tie in the section chase.

Wilson: The Bulldogs rolled Cedar Crest 41-6, and they grabbed sole possession of first place in the section hunt when Township clocked Hempfield. Wilson’s scenario is now simple: Beat Hempfield at home on Friday, and the Bulldogs will clinch the section crown outright. Friday, one of the heroes was Jadyn Jones, who galloped for 72 yards on just six touches with a pair of TD runs vs. the Falcons. Those jaunts covered 6 yards and 1 yard, respectively. Jones also scooped up a fumble and raced 22 yards for another score as Wilson won its fourth game in a row.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: A big night for speedy RB Steven Flinton, who had a 3-TD game in the Eagles’ 52-0 whitewash over Elizabethtown. Flinton scooted for 43 yards on just four carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 25 and 15 yards, respectively. He also hauled in a 25-yard TD catch, as Cocalico remained in the thick of the section and D3-4A chases.

Conestoga Valley: Three stickers here for the Buckskins, who outlasted Manheim Central 41-35 for CV’s first win over the Barons since 2006. Soph rookie QB Macoy Kneisley had his best game to date, going 8 for 10 for 234 yards with two TD strikes … WR Zach Fisher had an unforgettable game, hauling in six catches for 207 yards with two TD grabs — covering 60 and 44 yards, respectively — and he also threw a 17-yard TD pass on a trick play for the Bucks … And Jaiyell Plowden had an excellent all-purpose night vs. Central, with 82 rushing yards on just three totes — including an 81-yard TD burst — and he caught the TD pass from Fisher on the trick play as CV handed the Barons their fourth setback in a row — Central’s first 4-game losing slide since 1976.

Warwick: Colton Miller continues to chew up yardage and find the end zone at an alarming rate for the Warriors, who topped Solanco 48-14 to take over sole possession of first place in the race. Miller was a bell-cow back against the Golden Mules, taking the ball 18 times for 234 yards with five more TD runs — giving him a league-best 18 TD romps in five games this season. Miller’s TD excursions against Solanco covered 1, 34, 11, 57 and 62 yards, respectively, as Warwick improved to 5-0.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Ephrata: The Mountaineers went on the road to Aston on Saturday night, and KO’d Sun Valley 23-6 in a nonleague scrap. Helmet stickers all around for every member of Ephrata’s defensive unit, which came up big against the Vanguards with — get this — seven takeaways. The Mounts forced six fumbles, recovering five of those, and they intercepted a pair of passes for seven takeaways in their victory.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Sean McTaggart’s triumphant comeback tour continued in the Pioneers’ 40-7 victory over Garden Spot. L-S’s signal-caller threw for 185 yards on 9 of 15 completions with four TD strikes as the Pioneers remained undefeated, clinched at least a tie for the section title, and remained on the 1-line in the D3-4A power ratings.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: A 4-pack of stickers for the Crimson Tide, which leveled Annville-Cleona by a 44-7 count with some fancy passing. QB Robert Footman hit on 14 of 22 attempts for 323 air yards — becoming the first L-L QB to have a 300-yard passing night this season — with four TD strikes as Columbia improved to 4-1 … WR Keegin Zink had four of those receptions for 121 yards with a TD grab … WR Michael Poole had five catches for 124 yards with a TD grab … And WR Darnell Tucker had four catches for 73 yards with two TD receptions, as the Tide singed the Little Dutchmen up top.

Elco: Another game, another huge effort for QB-DB Braden Bohannon, who helped the Raiders ease past Northern Lebanon 36-7. Bohannon had 14 carries for 107 yards — giving him an L-L-best 706 ground yards — with four TD keepers, covering 18, 11, 9 and 1 yard, respectively, as Elco remained undefeated. Bohannon tacked on a couple of tackles from his safety spot, as Elco clinched at least a tie for the section crown and remained right in the thick of the D3-4A playoff hunt.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Octorara: The Raiders were feeling antsy after last week’s tough 22-19 setback against Elco, and Octorara’s offense certainly sprang to life in its 48-27 victory over rival Pequea Valley in the annual “Battle of the Braves Bowl” in Kinzers. Two stickers here: QB Weston Stoltzfus went 10 for 11 for 196 yards with three TD strikes, and he chipped in with 35 rushing yards on just five keepers. Stoltzfus also picked off a pass on defense … Mike Trainor had a huge night on the ground for Octorara with 213 yards on 24 carries with a pair of TD runs, covering 2 and 36 yards, respectively. Trainor, who added three tackles on defense, also hauled in a 23-yard TD reception from Stoltzfus, as Octorara improved to 4-1.

3. A couple of in-case-you-missed-it moments from Saturday, with McCaskey and Ephrata in action in late-addition nonleague games. … McCaskey had no answers for Harrisburg, which pinned a 49-0 setback on the Red Tornado, which struggled mightily against the mighty Cougars with zero first downs. And Ephrata forced seven big turnovers in its 23-6 victory over Sun Valley. Those game stories — plus a photo gallery from McCaskey’s game vs. Harrisburg — are here:

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage