From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are my Helmet Sticker winners from Friday’s Week 4 games, handed out to the players who helped their teams earn victories. One note: Pequea Valley did not play this week because of positive COVID-19 tests in the school district, and Annville-Cleona — the Braves’ original opponent — has added a nonleague game at home on Monday at 5 p.m. against James Buchanan. PV/A-C will play Nov. 6. Now, the stickers …

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: A trio of stickers for the Black Knights, who picked off Cedar Crest 29-15 to remain in a first-place tie with Wilson. … First up, DB Shaun Hammer, who intercepted not one, not two, but a trio of passes in the secondary, as Hempfield feasted on seven takeaways in all. Hammer also chipped in with eight tackles as the Knights won their third game in a row. … D-end Gordy Hoover also came up big on defense for the Knights with five tackles, and he scooped up a fumble and returned it 13 yards for a TD for the opportunistic Knights. ... And a sticker for K Spencer Biscoe, who continued his torrid season with three more field goals against Cedar Crest, from 23, 27 and a season-long 39 yards out, respectively. Biscoe leads all L-L League kickers with eight field goals.

Manheim Township: Make that back-to-back wins for the Blue Streaks, who nudged Penn Manor 14-6 in a defensive tug-of-war in Millersville. Isaiah Jones came up huge in the secondary for Township with three tackles and a pair of interceptions from his DB spot, as the Streaks overcame an early 6-0 deficit to clip the Comets for the seventh year in a row in that series.

Wilson: The Bulldogs beat McCaskey 41-7, and we’ll go with one offensive hero sticker, and one defensive hero sticker for Wilson … QB Kaleb Brown continues to put together a special dual-threat season, and he was dynamite behind center vs. McCaskey with 85 rushing yards and a 2-yard TD keeper, and three of Brown’s five completions went for touchdowns as the Bulldogs remained in a first-place tie with Hempfield — which is set to visit West Lawn on Oct. 23. … Meanwhile, D-end Ethan Capitano was a hit machine against the Tornado with four tackles, including three stops for losses and a pair of sacks, as the Bulldogs held the Tornado to 106 yards, six first downs, and no offensive scores.

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: The Eagles, one week after a gut-punch setback at Solanco, got back in the win column with a 33-7 triumph over Conestoga Valley, and QB Carson Nash had his fingerprints all over Cocalico’s dub. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards, including a TD toss, and Nash galloped for 119 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD keepers, covering 1 and 39 yards, respectively, as the Eagles hammered out 353 rushing yards in all vs. the Buckskins.

Solanco: The Golden Mules continue to sizzle, and they remained in a first-place tie with Warwick after snapping a 12-year losing streak against Manheim Central with a 42-35 victory over the Barons in Manheim. QB Mason St. Clair had a nifty pitch-man night behind center; he clicked on 4 of 8 passes for 97 yards with a TD toss, and he raced for 149 yards on 25 carries with a trio of TD keepers, covering 44, 1 and 2 yards, respectively. Meanwhile, speed-back Ronnie Fulton scooted for 103 yards on nine totes with a pair of TD jaunts, covering 17 and 6 yards, respectively, as Solanco gouged out 353 rushing yards against Central, which suffered its third loss in a row.

Warwick: Welcome to the club, Joey McCracken. The Warriors’ QB hit on 14 of 23 passes for 226 yards with a pair of TD strikes, and he joined the L-L League’s 5,000-yard passing club in the process in Warwick’s 50-9 romp over Elizabethtown. McCracken is the first QB in program history to pass for 5,000 career yards.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Ephrata: The Mountaineers needed a win after coughing up a second-half lead last week against Lebanon, and they got it, 24-7 over Lancaster Catholic. The hero was WR Taj London, who hauled in five catches for 110 yards with two TD grabs, both in the first half, covering 32 and 30 yards. London was also in on three tackles and he recovered a fumble on defense for the Mounts, who didn’t allow an offensive score vs. the Crusaders.

Lampeter-Strasburg: The Pioneers are simply piping hot, and they kept chugging right along with a 42-0 whitewash win at Donegal. Make that two shutout victories in a row for L-S, which hasn’t allowed a TD since Lebanon got a fourth-quarter score back in Week 2, on Sept. 25 — nine long quarters ago. Two stickers here: RB Drew Harris had a big game out of the backfield with a 100-yard night, including TD gallops of 30 and 6 yards, respectively. And bruiser D-end Beau Heyser keyed L-S’s defensive effort, returning a blocked punt for a TD as the Pioneers held Donegal to 46 total yards and just two first downs.

Lebanon: Another welcome-to-the-club moment, as Cedars’ QB Isaiah Rodriguez joined McCracken in the 5,000-yard club. He had a monster night in Lebanon’s 35-23 win over pesky Garden Spot. Rodriguez only competed 8 of 25 passes, but for 246 yards — 30.8 yards per completion — with four TD strikes, as the Cedars improved to 3-1. Rodriguez became the fourth QB from Lebanon to join the 5,000-yard air club in the process. And a sticker for his top target, Alex Rufe, who burned the Spartans deep time and time again. Rufe caught five passes for 232 yards — an eye-popping 46.4 yards per grab — with four TD receptions, covering 62, 60, 47 and 56 yards, respectively.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: The Crimson Tide snapped back from last week’s heartbreaker loss against Octorara with a 47-13 triumph at Northern Lebanon. Two Columbia skill kids get stickers: QB Robert Footman clicked on 12 of 18 passes for 201 yards with four TD strikes, and he tacked on a 6-yard TD keeper for the Tide. Meanwhile, RB Steven Rivas continued his breakout season with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries, including a 4-yard TD run as Columbia carved out 476 yards of total offense vs. the Vikings.

Elco: QB-DB Braden Bohannon turned in a simply amazing performance in the Raiders’ gut-check 22-19 win at Octorara, which gave Elco sole possession of first place in the section chase, and a 4-0 record for the first time since 2009. Bohannon had 35 carries for 279 yards with three TD keepers — covering 67, 3 and 3 yards, respectively, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter — and he picked off three passes from his safety spot, all in highlight-reel fashion, including an interception with 48 seconds to play to thwart the Braves’ last-gasp drive, and ice the game.

3. NOTABLES: McCaskey’s losing streak hit 21 games in a row. … Elco won its 11th regular-season game in a row. … Will effort to find the last time Manheim Central dropped three games in a row. Safe to say, it’s been a long, long time. Sit tight. … Looks like the mega game next week is in Section 2, where co-leaders Warwick and Solanco will collide in Quarryville with sole possession of the top spot hanging in the balance. The Warriors and the Mules will be locking horns for the first time since 2003, when they were Section 2 foes. The rematch — 17 years in the making — is for first place. … Two trophy games next Friday: Manheim Township at Hempfield for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy. The Streaks own a 6-year winning streak against the Knights in that series. And Pequea Valley, which will be returning to the field for the first time in two weeks after a school-imposed coronavirus shutdown, will host Octorara in the Battle of the Braves rivalry game. Octorara has a 7-3 lead in that series. … Much more about those rivalry games, and all things Week 5 and L-L League football as a whole, coming up all week. Stay tuned.

