From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are the Week 3 Helmet Sticker winners, handed out to the players who helped their squads pick up victories on Friday:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Hempfield: A terrific dual-threat night for Tanner Hess in the Black Knights’ 45-7 win at McCaskey. From his RB spot, Hess gouged out 121 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD runs — covering 13 and 59 yards, respectively — and he had two catches for 26 yards out of the backfield. And on defense, Hess picked off a pass and returned it 58 yards for a pick-6 play. And a sticker for Knights’ receiver David Almodovar, who had two catches for 113 yards, including an 80-yard TD grab vs. the Red Tornado. Almodovar also tossed a trickeration 2-point conversion pass, as Hempfield remained tied atop the Section 1 heap with Wilson.

Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks dented the W column for the first time this fall with a 49-14 victory at Cedar Crest, and RB-LB Cade Clancy had his fingerprints all over Township’s dub. On offense, Clancy rushed for 89 yards on 10 carries, including a 19-yard TD scamper, and he hauled in a 39-yard TD reception, which got the Streaks’ scoring onslaught started. On defense, Clancy was in on three tackles with one stick for a loss, plus a sack and a QB hurry, as Township held the Falcons to just 17 rushing yards.

Wilson: Make that back-to-back section wins for the Bulldogs, who picked off Penn Manor 35-8 to take a 29-0 all-time series lead against the Comets. QB Kaleb Brown made a triumphant return behind center for the host Bulldogs; back on the field after missing last week’s game vs. Manheim Township with an injury, Brown was back and up to his usual dual-threat tricks against Penn Manor: He clicked on 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards with a TD toss, and Brown bolted for 115 yards on 10 carries, with a pair of TD keepers, covering 1 yard and 39 yards, respectively.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Conestoga Valley: In a defensive slugfest against Elizabethtown, the host Buckskins held on tightly for a 10-7 victory, and D-end Spencer Gehman scored CV’s lone TD on a 27-yard interception return for a TD. The Bucks, who beat the Bears for the first time since 2011, had three interceptions in the game — and Gehman’s pick-6 was the difference-maker.

Solanco: What a win for the Golden Mules, who held off reigning D3-5A champ — and previously undefeated — Cocalico by a 24-22 count in Quarryville. Two stickers here: First, Solanco QB Mason St. Clair piloted the Mules’ offense with 51 yards passing, plus a pair of TD keepers, both from a yard out. He helped Solanco amass 186 rushing yards and 237 total yards against one of the league’s toughest defensive units. Meanwhile, Trent McDowell, another in a long line of reliable specialists around the L-L League this fall, booted the go-ahead 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Mules, who beat Cocalico for the first time since 2015 — and remained in a first-place tie with Warwick in doing so.

Warwick: The Warriors earned their third victory in a row over Manheim Central, topping the Barons 45-14 in Lititz to go to 3-0 and stay on the 1-line in the section race with Solanco. Colton Miller came up huge on the ground yet again for Warwick, thundering for 132 yards with four TD runs, as the Warriors put up 476 total yards against Central. Miller leads the L-L League with — get this — 11 TD runs in three games, including back-to-back, show-stopping 4-TD performances. He’s been unreal, especially in the red zone.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Garden Spot: Exhale, Sparty Nation. Garden Spot finally snapped a maddening 26-game losing skid on Friday, compliments of a 28-7 victory over previously unbeaten Donegal in New Holland. There were definitely some notable individual efforts for the Spartans — QB Jesse Martin passed for 80 yards and a score, and he rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and RB John Dykie rushed for 106 yards and a TD — but for finally snapping that agonizing skid, which dated back to the middle of the 2017 season, everyone in Garden Spot’s varsity program is getting a sticker. Players and coaches. Heck, even the managers. Nobody likes to see an L streak reach those kinds of numbers. So for snapping it, gold-star stickers all around.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lampeter-Strasburg: We’ll stick with the stickers-all-around approach here, too. The Pioneers KO’d Lancaster Catholic 48-0 to improve to 3-0, and L-S’s defense was simply air-tight. The Pioneers held the Crusaders to 63 rushing yards and to just 93 total yards with a pair of interceptions. So L-S’s defensive unit, take a bow. Stickers all around for that gnarly bunch, which is No. 2 in the L-L League in total team D heading into Week 4.

Lebanon: A pair of stickers for the Cedars, starting with RB Matt Brown, who carved up Ephrata with a 190-yard, 3-TD bonanza in Lebanon’s nifty, come-from-behind 31-20 victory at War Memorial. Brown took the rock 25 times, and he did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, when he scored all three of his touchdowns to cap the Cedars’ comeback. That’s pretty clutch. And a sticker to Lebanon LB Skyler Sattizahn, who was a thorn in the Mountaineers’ offense throughout. Sattizahn recovered a pair of first-half fumbles, and he was right in the middle of the Cedars’ swarming D, which forced six turnovers in all.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Annville-Cleona: A crooked number in the win column for the Little Dutchmen, who stopped rival Northern Lebanon for a 28-14 victory. And Rogan Harter was all over the place for A-C. On offense, he rushed for 106 yards on just eight carries, with a pair of TD runs, covering 65 and 5 yards, respectively. Both of those scores came in the second quarter, kick-starting the Dutchmen’s offense. On defense, Harter was in on three tackles, including one hit for a loss, and he recovered a fumble from his safety spot as A-C won for the first time this season.

Elco: The Raiders’ backfield was simply unstoppable in their 53-14 win over Pequea Valley, as Elco churned out 395 rushing yards and 480 total yards while improving to 3-0. Friday’s heroes: QB Braden Bohannon (98 rushing yards and 2 TD keepers, plus an 85-yard TD pass), RB Luke Williams (65 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs, plus that 85-yard TD reception), RB Jake Williams (106 rushing yards and 2 TD runs, plus a 45-yard pick-6 on defense) and RB Cameron Martin (102 rushing yards). That’s a lot of damage.

Octorara: For the first time since 2011, the Braves are 3-0, after they rallied past Columbia for a riveting 27-20 victory on the hill. QB Weston Stoltzfus continued his hot start in his rookie season behind center, with a big dual-threat night vs. the Crimson Tide: He completed 7 of 18 passes for 144 yards and he rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries, with a pair of TD keepers, covering 30 and 6 yards. The 6-yard keeper with 2:17 to go was the game-winner for Octorara, which cranked out 443 yards with Stoltzfus at the wheels of the Braves’ new-look Wing-T scheme. On defense from his DB spot, Stoltzfus chipped in with six tackles as Octorara remained in a first-place tie with Elco. … FYI: Elco (3-0) at Octorara (3-0) on Friday. Circle it.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. NEWS AND NOTES: Lancaster Catholic dropped a 48-0 decision at L-S on Friday. So when was the last time the Crusaders suffered a shutout loss? It had been a while: Sept. 6, 2013, when Catholic was blanked by Governor Mifflin 28-0 in a nonleague Week 2 game in Lancaster. … There’s actually a pretty good chance that a pair of L-L League senior quarterbacks could both join the coveted 5,000-yard passing club on the same night. Seriously. Wouldn’t that be something? Next Friday, when Warwick visits Elizabethtown, and when Lebanon welcomes Garden Spot, Warriors’ QB Joey McCracken and Cedars’ QB Isaiah Rodriguez will both be within striking distance of cracking the 5,000-yard plateau. After throwing for 206 yards in a win over Ephrata, Rodriguez is at 4,813 yards — 187 yards shy of 5,000. After throwing for 221 yards in a victory over Manheim Central, McCracken is at 4,776 yards — 224 yards shy of 5,000. Both of those guys are more than capable — and have the weaponry around them — to put up those numbers. Might see a double-shot of milestone history on the same night in Week 4. Stay tuned. ... Complete list of L-L League 5,000-yard passers is here. … Now that Garden Spot has ended its 26-game slide — rejoice, New Holland — the two current longest losing streaks in the L-L League are Pequea Valley (23 in a row) and McCaskey (20 in a row). In Week 4 on Friday, the Braves will host Annville-Cleona, while the Red Tornado will play its fourth home game in a row to start the season, welcoming Wilson. … So who has the longest current regular-season winning streak in the L-L League? If you said Elco, pat yourself on the back. Skipper Bob Miller and his Raiders have won seven regular-season games in a row, dating back to a 28-7 Week 3 loss against Lancaster Catholic last year. Up next is Warwick; coach Bob Locker and his Warriors are at five regular-season wins in a row, dating back to a 14-7 setback against Wilson in Week 8 last fall. As mentioned, Elco at Octorara and Warwick at E-town in Week 4, as the Raiders and the Warriors look to extend their regular-season winning ways.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage