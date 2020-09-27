From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are the Helmet Sticker winners, doled out to the players who helped their teams earn a win in Week 2:

1. SECTION 1 HELMET STICKERS

Cedar Crest: QB Chris Danz had a big night through the air in the Falcons’ 27-11 victory at McCaskey, clicking on 20 of 37 passes for 244 yards with a pair of TD strikes, as Cedar Crest picked up its first win this season.

Hempfield: Two stickers here … RB Tanner Hess ran wild in the Black Knights’ 40-7 win over rival Penn Manor, piling up 161 yards on 22 carries with a trio of TD bolts. And K Spencer Biscoe continued his hot start with two more field goals — from 37 and 35 yards out, respectively — plus four PAT boots as Hempfield captured the very first “Battle of 462” trophy. Biscoe is now 8 for 8 on PAT attempts with four field goals in two games for the Knights.

Wilson: With the Bulldogs’ playing minus their starting QB, a top-notch RB and their leading receiver, Jadyn Jones stepped in and stepped up for Wilson, bolting for 237 yards on 29 totes with a pair of TD rips, covering 65 and 15 yards, respectively, as the Bulldogs held off Manheim Township 31-28.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2 HELMET STICKERS

Cocalico: Anthony Bourassa proved that his Week 1 performance was no fluke, as the Eagles’ RB carved up Manheim Central. His stat line: 23 carries for 256 yards with a pair of first-quarter TD sprints — including a 75-yarder to get the party started — in Cocalico’s 35-19 dub over the Barons. In two games, Bourassa has 376 yards on 28 carries with four TD runs.

Solanco: Flexbone QB Mason St. Clair had a big night behind center in the Golden Mules’ 29-22 win over Elizabethtown. He put together 63 rushing yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD keepers, and St. Clair tossed a 45-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to cap Solanco’s first win this season.

Warwick: Another game, another big night for Warriors' RB Colton Miller, who rumbled for 109 yards with four TD runs in Warwick's 41-0 whitewash over Conestoga Valley on Saturday night. That's seven TD bolts in two games for Miller, who had a trio of scoring runs last week vs. Penn Manor. He found the end zone early and often against the Buckskins. ... And this guy doesn't wear a helmet, but a big, shiny gold sticker for longtime Warwick skipper Bob Locker, who earned his 100th career victory when his Warriors topped CV.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKERS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ephrata: Brock Boyer had a triple-threat night for the Mountaineers, who topped Garden Spot 21-10. On offense, Boyer caught three passes for 84 yards with a TD grab. And on defense, he was in on seven tackles with a pair of interceptions. Boyer also averaged 39.4 yards on five punts — with a long of a 60-yard boomer — helping the Mounts flip the field and pick up their first dub this season.

Donegal: Take a bow, Indians’ defenders. A sticker for every member of that group, which came up large in Donegal’s 13-7 win over Lancaster Catholic. It was the Indians’ first victory over the Crusaders in more than a decade. Donegal held Catholic to just 66 rushing yards, and in the second half, the Crusaders ran just 13 plays from scrimmage, and Donegal stuffed Catholic for minus-7 rushing yards after intermission. The Indians also forced a fumble and had an interception, on the way to improving to 2-0 this season.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Sean McTaggart’s comeback tour continued in Lebanon, where the Pioneers’ QB had a 100/100 night in L-S’s 42-20 win. McTaggart, back from a knee injury that cost him his junior year, rushed for 112 yards on 19 keepers with a TD run, and he also hit on 13 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a score as the reigning D3-4A champs piled up 424 yards and roared to a 2-0 start.

SECTION 4 HELMET STICKERS

Columbia: The Crimson Tide cruised to a 2-0 getaway compliments of a 44-23 win against Pequea Valley, and RB Steven Rivas and QB Robert Footman both played starring roles vs. the Braves: Rivas was tough to tackle on the ground; he rushed for 82 yards on eight carries with a pair of TD dives — both from a yard out — and Footman clicked on 13 of 17 throws for 255 yards with a pair of TD strikes as Columbia continued its sizzling start.

Elco: A 2-0 getaway for the Raiders, who dusted Annville-Cleona 40-10 thanks to some fancy footwork by QB Braden Bohannon and RB Jake Williams. Bohannon scooted for 141 yards on 13 attempts with four big TD keepers — covering 11, 15, 7 and 17 yards, respectively — and Williams, a freshman who is already making quite a splash this fall, went for 117 yards on just nine totes, including a 49-yard TD sprint.

Octorara: Don’t look now, but the Braves are 2-0 and feeling fine. QB Weston Stoltzfus and RB Mike Trainor both came up big in Octorara’s 39-6 W over Northern Lebanon: Stoltzfus went 9 for 15 through the air for 151 yards with a TD flip, and Trainor chewed up 135 yards on 19 carries with not one, not two but three TD runs, including a 35-yarder.

3. NEWS AND NOTES: Joe Gunzenhauser — do you think his teammates call him Joey Guns at the practice facility? — stepped in for the injured Miracle Wratto behind center and helped Ephrata top Garden Spot by a 21-10 finale. Gunzenhauser threw for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mounts, who handed the Spartans their 26th setback in a row. We’ll see if Wratto gets back to the QB duties next week when Lebanon comes to Ephrata for a Section 3 tilt. … Four L-L League kickers boomed 40-plus-yard field goals in Week 2, including a familiar face, who already has his name in the league’s record books. Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer — who had a league-record 54-yarder last fall — drilled a 48-yarder Friday vs. Elco. Not to be outdone, Garden Spot’s Walker Martin knocked in a 46-yarder against Ephrata, and McCaskey’s Sam Hershey — back on the field after a quarantine protocol with the Red Tornado’s soccer team — hit a 42-yarder in his season debut vs. Cedar Crest. Warwick's Tanner Haines capped the spree on Saturday night with a 44-yarder vs. Conestoga Valley; it was quite the weekend for L-L League kickers, as Manheim Central's Logan Shull and Hempfield's Spencer Biscoe each drilled a pair of field goals on Friday. … This time, turnovers didn't sting Solanco. One week after coughing the football up five times in a season-opening loss against L-S, the Golden Mules gave up three more fumbles in Week 2 against Elizabethtown. But Solanco's offense saved the day, as QB Mason St. Clair accounted for three scores in the Mules' much-needed 29-22 triumph over da Bears. Solanco has eight turnovers in eight quarters this season; but the Mules will gladly take a 1-0 section record heading into next Friday's tilt against reigning D3-5A champ Cocalico in Quarryville, as Solanco closes out a 3-game home-stand to open the season. ... Speaking of Miracle Wratto, he’s in my top-5 favorite names for L-L League football 2020, joined by Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music, Elco’s Virdicio Chekanov, Conestoga Valley’s Booper Johnson and then a tie for fifth between Manheim Township’s Zeke Concepcion and Garden Spot’s Kupakwashe Agbokah. I’m probably missing some, but those are definitely among my favorites. Love the all-name-team guys. … Here’s an intriguing Week 3 game to circle: Octorara (2-0) at Columbia (2-0). We’ll preview that tilt, and all of next weekend’s matchups, over the next few days. Stay tuned.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage