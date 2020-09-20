From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

It’s time to unleash the Helmet Sticker winners for the 2020 season, honoring the following players who helped their teams win Week 1 games …

1. SECTION 2 HELMET STICKER WINNERS

Cocalico: Another year, another speed-demon RB for the Eagles, who always seem to find breakaway backfield threats, don’t they? Say hello to Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico’s latest ball-carrier du jour. How’s this for a season-opener: In just five carries, Bourassa scooted for 120 yards — a nifty 24 yards per attempt — with a pair of TD jaunts, covering 57 and 3 yards, respectively, as the Eagles downed Garden Spot 49-21. The Eagles’ other backfield burner, Steven Flinton, also had a big night against the Spartans. He didn’t put up any gaudy rushing numbers, but Flinton had two game-changer plays: After Garden Spot knotted the game at 7-7 in the second quarter, Flinton hauled in a 74-yard TD catch to give the Eagles the lead for good. Later, in special teams, Flinton fired up his jets and took a punt back 40 yards for a touchdown, as Cocalico won its opener for rookie coach Bryan Strohl. FYI: Manheim Central at Cocalico on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Circle it in red ink.

Elizabethtown: The Bears needed some early mo with that grinder Section 2 slate looming, and they got it, compliments of a 42-6 victory over McCaskey. E-town’s D was sharp, allowing just 122 yards and seven first downs while forcing four turnovers. And the Bears got some big individual, helmet-sticker-earning efforts from Riley Drager and Logan Lentz, who both came up large vs. the Red Tornado: Drager gouged out 76 yards on the ground, and he also had a pick-6 on defense, intercepting a pass and taking it 75 yards the other way to the house to give the Bears a cozy 21-0 second-quarter cushion. Meanwhile, Lentz also chipped in on the ground with 87 yards on just nine carries — 9.7 yards per pop — with a pair of TD runs, covering 25 and 8 yards, respectively. E-town kicks off Section 2 play Friday at Solanco.

Manheim Central: A 41-6 victory at Cedar Crest for the new-look Barons, who had 20-plus total new first-year starters on the field vs. the Falcons. And things turned out just fine and dandy for Central, which pocketed its 25th regular-season victory in a row. Four kids to note here: QB Judd Novak, making his first career start, and taking over behind center for Rutgers recruit/8,000-yard passer Evan Simon, clicked on 11 of 22 attempts for 188 yards with a pair of TD strikes. That’s a pretty solid debut, considering the spikes he’s stepping into, right? Novak had a big pitch-and-catch night with WR Owen Pappas, one of the very few returning starters on the Barons’ ledger. Pappas had four receptions for 118 yards — 29.5 yards per grab — including a 74-yard TD catch. Central has been looking for a feature RB since Tyler Flick packed his bags two years ago; Jaden Weit had a terrific debut vs. Cedar Crest, racing for 90 yards on just seven totes, with a 21-yard TD romp to cap the scoring. And a nice season-opener for returning all-star K Logan Shull, who booted a pair of field goals — from 27 and 34 yards out — to lead Central’s special teams. A 1-0 getaway for the Barons, who will square off against — wait for it — rival Cocalico in the Section 2 opener next Friday in Denver.

Warwick: The Warriors needed a fast start, with that speed-bump-filled Section 2 slate coming, and with all-state QB Joey McCracken still on the shelf rehabbing a knee injury. With McCracken out, you figured another pair of Warwick’s wily vets would step up against Penn Manor, and Caleb Schmitz and Colton Miller sure did, as the Warriors earned a 43-13 victory over the pesky Comets. Schmitz, the Cincinnati commit, helped keep Penn Manor’s passing attack relatively in check from his safety spot; the Comets clicked on just 9-of-28 throws, for under 100 yards, as Schmitz was his usual trouble-maker self from his safety spot. On offense, he caught six passes for 105 yards, including a 37-yard TD grab to get Warwick’s offense started. Miller, the Warriors’ rugged, bell-cow RB, had three short touchdown runs — 2, 1 and 1 yard, respectively — as Warwick got the quick start it wanted. Miller had 30 TD runs last year, when the Warriors won 10 games and went to the D3-5A semifinals. He has a trio of scores in four quarter already this season. Kid’s a hammer. Warwick opens section play on Saturday — don’t forget — at home vs. Conestoga Valley, which will be making its season debut after missing Week 1 because of a COVID-mandated school closure.

2. SECTION 3 HELMET STICKER WINNERS

Donegal: A rock-steady start for the Indians and their trusty Wing-T offense. We had an inkling that with so many vet ball-carriers due back, that Donegal would be ahead of the curve offensively. The Indians certainly were in their 42-14 win over Annville-Cleona, as wily holdovers Mason Ober (75 yards on the ground) and Garrett Blake (132 rushing yards) both ran wild, helping the Indians gouge out 377 rushing yards in all. Stickers for those guys, and for one of Donegal’s newbie backs in the Wing-T: Ian Brown rushed for 127 yards on just 11 carries as the Indians piled up 400-plus total yards against the Little Dutchmen.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Welcome back, Sean McTaggart. The Pioneers’ senior QB made his much-anticipated return to the field against Solanco, and he pretty much picked up right where he left off in his all-star sophomore season, before missing last year with a knee injury. Yes, McTaggart wore a brace on his surgically repaired right knee. But it hardly slowed him down against the Golden Mules; McTaggart clicked on 7 of 12 passes for 115 yards with a pair of TD throws — both were darts, thrown into tight windows — and he had a pair of short TD keepers in L-S’s 49-15 win over Solanco, as the Pioneers hoisted the Milk Jug trophy in Quarryville. Conner Nolt, who stepped in for McTaggart behind center last year, and piloted the Pioneers to the D3-4A championship and into the state semifinals, finds himself at outside ‘backer this season. And he had quite the opener vs. Solanco with a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6, when he went 74 yards to the house for a back-breaking TD. Nolt was a key cog vs. the Mules, who turned the ball over five times; L-S scored off all five of those miscues.

Lebanon: Stop us if you’ve heard this one before … Cedars’ QB Isaiah Rodriguez and WR Alex Rufe — regulars on the Helmet Sticker list after all-star seasons in 2019 — are off to a sizzling start, after they helped Lebanon KO Northern Lebanon by a 39-7 count. Rodriguez accounted for five touchdowns: He went 14-for-25 for 200 yards through the air with a pair of TD throws, and he had three TD keepers, including a 23-yarder, as the Cedars piled up 322 yards of total offense. Rufe caught six passes for 176 yards — that’s 29.3 yards per grab — with two TD catches, which covered 33 and 50 yards, respectively. Rufe also completed a pass on a trick play. Rodriguez and Rufe. Rufe and Rodriguez. Those guys can really play. And they’ll be in an under-the-spotlight section opener Friday, when L-S touches down in Lebanon. Circle it.

3. SECTION 4 HELMET STICKER WINNERS

Columbia: What a fantastic, much-needed fast start for the Crimson Tide, which topped Lancaster Catholic for the first time in more than a decade. There were plenty of heroes to go around in Columbia’s 19-14, come-from-behind victory, including RB Steven Rivas, who picked a perfect time to have his best game as a varsity performer: Against the Crusaders, Rivas rushed for 130 yards on 18 carries, and his 69-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter sliced Catholic’s lead down to 14-13. The Tide opens up Section 4 play on Friday at Pequea Valley.

Elco: Welcome to the show, kid. Elco freshman Jake Williams made his varsity debut Friday vs. Ephrata, and he had a night to remember. Williams barreled for 135 yards on just 10 carries with a pair of TD runs. The first, a 49-yarder, opened the scoring and gave Elco a quick lead. The second clinched the game for the Raiders; Williams’ 71-yard jaunt with 6:32 to go, plus the ensuing PAT kick, gave Elco the lead for good, and the Raiders held off Ephrata 28-27. The Raiders will go for a 2-0 start Friday at home vs. rival Annville-Cleona.

Octorara: After the Braves shook, rattled and rolled Schuylkill Valley 40-10, we should probably pony up helmet stickers for the whole crew. It was a great start for Octorara, which is thinking big for the Section 4 race. So this win means plenty of mo — and now the Braves will certainly have everyone’s attention. Plenty of heroes in this win, obviously, but we’ll go with the foursome of Weston Stoltzfus, who had a pair of TD tosses and a TD keeper, Mike Trainor, who rushed for 90 yards with a pair of TD runs, Caleb Rising, who had a pair of TD catches, and Paul Murray, who returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown, to help spark Octorara’s Night 1 win.

And in case you were wondering … it’s true, none of the Section 1 teams won on Friday; they went 0-6.

