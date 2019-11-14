Hat tricks for Lukas Kowal and Liam Besecker powered Penn Manor to a 10-0 win over Manheim Central in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Wednesday night at Klick Lewis Arena,
The Comets (2-1), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, took a 1-0 lead at 10:33 on a goal from Penn Manor's Brady Lehman. Kowal, of Solanco, tacked on a goal in the final minute of the first period. He finished the night with two assists to compelment his three goals while Lancaster Catholic's Besecker added an assist to his point total, and Penn Manor's Cara Jandzio stopped all four shots she faced for the shutout.
At the other end of the ice, Gage McCabe made 57 saves for the Barons (0-3).
Twin Valley 3, Elizabethtown 2: The Radiers (4-1-0) swung the game's momentum with three second-period goals, erasing an early 1-0 deficit and steering themselves toward their second straight victory. Jake Spina scored the equalizer 8:51 into the second period, and Sam Leona scored the go-ahead goal 3:30 later, and Koby Howar, who also registered an assist, added a goal with 10 seconds left in the middle period.
Austin DiPofi had given the Bears (1-2-1) a 1-0 lead 72 seconds into the game. Tyler Lawer added a third-period goal to cut the deficit to one. In goal, Twin Valley's Caleb Dinsdale stopped 25 shots while Elizabethtown's Kaden Rhyder made 34 saves.
Wednesday's Other Score
Bears Division
Palmyra 10, Susquehanna 0
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
Palmyra vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Hempfield at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.